Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 23: Broadneck volleyball sweeps Annapolis to kickoff AACPS season

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, March 23, 2021:
VOLLEYBALL
Broadneck 3, Annapolis 0: The Bruins opened their season with a commanding 25-4, 25-5, 25-14 sweep of the Panthers. Junior Natalie Luscomb had 25 service points, 8 aces, 11 kills and 6 digs, senior Makena Smith had 29 assists, 11 service points and 2 aces, sophomore Madeline Stewart had 14 service points and 7 kills, and sophomore Bella Rubino had 8 kills.
BOYS LACROSSE
Indian Creek 12, Key 4: Roddy House and Will Mercer (7 points) each had five goals to lead the Eagles (1-0) to a lopsided win over the Obezags in their season opener. Benny Carter added five points on two goals and three assists, while Dylan Harris had two assists and Tyler Stroble and Cole Turner each had one. Ty Spencer made six stops in goal for Indian Creek.
BASEBALL
Key 14, Chapelgate Christian 4 (5 innings): Armand Ortiz went 2-2 with a home run and 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored, Luke Nespole went 2-3 with 4 RBIs and a run scored, and Josh Kamins went 1-1 with 1 RBI to lead the Obezags (2-0 MIAA C, 3-0 overall). Sean Boomer pitched 4 innings, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out 7, while Christopher Williams pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Key.
BOYS SOCCER
Old Mill 4, Meade 0: Senior Bryce Blatzheim scored two goals — one in each half — while seniors Cameron James and Zack Harpel also scored for the Patriots to beat the Mustangs.
Sophomore Jose Guzman assisted James’ opening goal, and after grabbing a 2-0 halftime lead Harpel started the second half with a nice finish after following up his blocked shot. Blatzheim scored the fourth goal with freshman defender JJ Condra sending a 60-yard diagonal pass to Blatzheim, who one-touched the ball out of the air. Defensively, the Patiots were led by Xavier Lewis, Joe Chinchilla, JJ Condra, and Carter Jenkins.
For the Mustangs, senior defender Julian Olivarez covered several positions and a lot of ground in solidifying the squad., while freshman defender Bennett Solomon made a solid debut as a starter.
TENNIS
Severn 5, St. Mary’s 0: The Admirals (2-0) swept the Saints in all five matches, dropping only two games along the way.
No. 1 singles Mathew McNair defeated Ricky Batman 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles Daniel McNair defeated Nick Javier 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles Nate Krall defeated Annie Leriche 6-0, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Michael Hesford and Aiden Gilroy defeated Evan Kelso and Finn Peenstra 6-0, 6-0; and No. 2 doubles Luke Fromal and James Lowe defeated Rowan Luksik and Ellie Williams 6-0, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Severn 18 ½, John Carroll 2 ½: Junior Robbie McNitt, sophomores Matt Kagan and Jeffrey Huang, and freshman Jack Stamato all swept their matches for the Admirals, while senior Cole Petrinko and junior Josh Bing also contributed to the win.
