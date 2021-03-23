Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 22: St. Mary’s, Spalding, Key baseball pick up wins

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, March 22, 2021:
BASEBALL
St. Mary’s 9, McDonogh 2: The Saints (2-1) scored three runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to pull away and beat McDonogh of the MIAA A Conference. Damion Kenealy (2 RBI, 2B) and Logan Scully (2 RBI, 3B) each had three hits while Henry Carbone (RBI, 2B) had two to lead St. Mary’s. Ryan Merkel also had a triple and an RBI, and Rocco Abdinoor had 2 RBIs.
Michael Coit earned the win and allowed two runs, two hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings.
Key 7, Beth T’filoh 3: Clayton Wrinn went 1-3 with two RBI and a run scored, Luke Nespole went 1-2 with a run scored and Chris Williams went 2-4 with an RBI to lead the Obezags (1-0 MIAA C Conference, 2-0 overall). Armand Ortiz pitched three innings, allowing an earned run and striking out eight, while Will Dowton pitched four scoreless innings and struck out four for Key.
Spalding 8, Loyola 3: Thomas Joseph (2 RBI, 2B) had a pair of hits and Eddie Sargent had two hits while striking out three and allowing two runs on six hits across three innings pitched for the Cavaliers (2-0 MIAA A Conference, 3-0 overall). Kyle Garrett also had three RBIs and Ben Wieman scored a pair of runs.
St. Paul’s 11, Severn 1: Campbell Grimes had a hit and scored the lone run, while Sean Ward added the other hit for the Admirals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Spalding 61, Goretti 58: The No. 2 seed Cavaliers (12-2) took down Goretti in a Baltimore Catholic League quarterfinal to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal round, where they will face No. 6 seed John Carroll at Calvert Hall.
St. Mary’s 66, Georgetown Prep 63 (OT): Aidan Harris had 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals while Connor Harris had 15 points and seven boards to lead the Saints to another victory over a high-quality opponent, this time in overtime. Peyton Mason scored 11 points and had five assists and Jack Bousum added nine points and eight rebounds.
