Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 20: Spalding boys lacrosse beats nationally ranked Malvern Prep

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Saturday, March 20, 2021:
BOYS LACROSSE
Spalding 12, Malvern Prep 10: Michael Weisshaar had six points on three goals and three assists, Ryan Schrier netted five goals and Finn Kelly had four points with a goal and three helpers to lead the Cavaliers (2-0) to a win outside Philadelphia against the 12th-ranked team in the country.
Spalding led from start to finish and was led defensively by Alex Ross, Jackson Roberts, Dakota Gunter and Andrew Calvert, as well as goalkeeper Jake Oliver (10 saves). Race Ripley added two goals and an assist, while Josh Tang had a goal and one assist to aid the offensive output.
