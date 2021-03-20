Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 19: St. Mary’s girls lacrosse open season with win

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, March 19, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Mary’s 9, John Carroll 7: Camryn Pfundstein had a hat trick while Gracie Driggs and Kyra Obert netted two apiece to lead the Saints (1-0) to a road win in their season opener. Alex Parker and Meghan O’Hare also scored for St. Mary’s, which led 6-4 at the half.
Notre Dame Prep 13, Severn 4
BOYS LACROSSE
Severn 19, Curley 6
