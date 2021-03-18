Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 17: St. Mary’s baseball shuts out AACS in five innings

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Wednesday, March 17, 2021:
BASEBALL
St. Mary’s 10, AACS 0 (5 innings): Eric Chaney threw four innings of two-hit ball and struck out four to earn the win for the Saints (1-1). Damion Kenealy had a double and a triple to drive in three runs, Logan Scully had a double and 2 RBI and Eric Chaney, Mike Coit, Henry Carbone and Ryan Merkel each drove in a run.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sts. Peter & Paul 12, AACS 7: Tracy Grollman scored a hat trick and Lydia Wood, McKenna Steinau and Anna McCue each scored once for the Eagles.
