Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 17: St. Mary’s baseball shuts out AACS in five innings

St. Mary’s 10, AACS 0 (5 innings): Eric Chaney threw four innings of two-hit ball and struck out four to earn the win for the Saints (1-1). Damion Kenealy had a double and a triple to drive in three runs, Logan Scully had a double and 2 RBI and Eric Chaney, Mike Coit, Henry Carbone and Ryan Merkel each drove in a run.