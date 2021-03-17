Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 16: Key baseball slugs way to season-opening victory

Key 10, FCA 7: Trey Brandon went 1-3 with 3 RBI and a run scored, Clayton Wrinn went 1-2 with 3 RBI, and Chris Williams went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Obezags (1-0 overall). Colin MacNabb pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two, while Williams and Will Dowton also recorded scoreless innings for Key.