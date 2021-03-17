xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 16: Key baseball slugs way to season-opening victory

By
Capital Gazette
Mar 16, 2021 8:46 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, March 16, 2021:

BASEBALL

Key 10, FCA 7: Trey Brandon went 1-3 with 3 RBI and a run scored, Clayton Wrinn went 1-2 with 3 RBI, and Chris Williams went 1-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Obezags (1-0 overall). Colin MacNabb pitched a scoreless inning and struck out two, while Williams and Will Dowton also recorded scoreless innings for Key.

BOYS LACROSSE

Spalding 16, Curley 1: Race Ripley had two goals and three assists, Josh Tang, Nick Gutierrez and Ryan Schrier each tallied a hat trick and a helper, and Michael Weisshaar notched a goal with three assists to lead the Cavaliers to a lopsided win in game No. 1.

Blake Malamphy, Nolan Perkins, Alec Howard and Ayden Hammel (2 assists) also had a goal apiece for Spalding. In goal, Jake Oliver made three stops, Connor McMahon had seven and Ryan D’Angelo had a pair of saves. At the faceoff X, Trey Fleece and Malamphy both won nine of 10 draws.

Don’t see scores from your favorite team? Email scores and stats to timschwartz@capgaznews.com and kfominykh@baltsun.com.

