Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 15: Jacob Aryee leads St. Mary’s boys basketball past Gilman

By
Capital Gazette
Mar 15, 2021 8:07 PM

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Monday, March 15, 2021:

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s 57, Gilman 52: Jacob Aryee made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while Aidan Harris added 18 to lead the Saints past Gilman. Jack Bousum and Connor Harris each added six for St. Mary’s.

Mount Saint Joseph 71, AACS 37: Dylan Long had 16 points and Tyler Williams pitched in with 10 for the Eagles.

BASEBALL

Curley 6, St. Mary’s 2

