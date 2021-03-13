Anne Arundel varsity roundup, March 12: Indian Creek girls lacrosse dominates Key

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Friday, March 12, 2021:
GIRLS LACROSSE
Indian Creek opened its season with a commanding 20-3 win over cross-county rival Key. Megan Bunker scored six goals, Mia Putzi had five and Kallie Huff had two goals and four assists for the Eagles (1-0), who won 23 of 25 draw controls and built a 12-1 lead by halftime. Claire Russell had two to lead the Obezags (0-1).
Goals: IC — Megan Bunker 6, Mia Putzi 5, Sophie Gomberg 3, Kallie Huff 2, Cali Schwerdtfeger 2, Abby Bach 1, Molly Bunker 1; K — Claire Russell 2, Hannah Narin 1.
Assists: IC — Huff 4, Bunker 3, Putzi 1; K — Hannah Narin 1.
Saves: IC — Alewine 7; K — Neise 3.
TENNIS
Severn went on the road and swept Key in all five matches.
No. 1 singles: Matt McNair beat Ian Sleat (6-0, 6-0); No. 2 singles: Dan McNair beat Ryan Hart (6-1, 6-2); No. 3 singles: Nate Krall beat Max Berman (6-0, 6-0); No. 1 doubles: Michael Hesford/Aiden Gilroy beat Colin Hughes/Owen Lewis (6-0, 6-0); No. 2 doubles: James Lowe/Luke Fromal beat Elizabeth Hughes/Noah Saperstein (6-1, 6-1).
