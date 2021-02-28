Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Feb. 27: AACS girls basketball bests Indian Creek

Lucy Hardart, Taylor Emrich and Skye Andros swept the 200 freestyle, while Olivia Polucha and Macy Carpenter were first and second, respectively, in the 100 fly. Also contributing for Spalding were Isabella Klemm with a third place finish in the 100 free, Nina Devis with a third place finish in the 200 IM, Katelyn Hiller with a runner-up finish in the 100 breast, and Ella Heine with a third place place in 100 breast.