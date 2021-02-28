Anne Arundel varsity roundup, Feb. 27: AACS girls basketball bests Indian Creek

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action around Anne Arundel County on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021:
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AACS 49, Indian Creek 35: Sydney Anthony dropped 14 points and Tracy Grollman had 11 to lead the Eagles (2-5) to victory.
Lydia Wood pitched in with nine points, Gabby Barnes added eight and Taylor Grollman had seven for AACS. Megan Bunker had a game-high 17 points for Indian Creek.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Archbishop Spalding 106, St. Mary’s 36: Senior Reagan Body won the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle, and senior Shannon Brown took second in 200 IM and 100 backstroke for the Cavaliers.
Lucy Hardart, Taylor Emrich and Skye Andros swept the 200 freestyle, while Olivia Polucha and Macy Carpenter were first and second, respectively, in the 100 fly. Also contributing for Spalding were Isabella Klemm with a third place finish in the 100 free, Nina Devis with a third place finish in the 200 IM, Katelyn Hiller with a runner-up finish in the 100 breast, and Ella Heine with a third place place in 100 breast.
St. Mary’s’ Anita Buchanan won 200 IM and 100 back, while Kylie Sands was third in the 100 fly and Julia Starrett was third in the 50 free.
