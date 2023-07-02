Broadneck’s Olivia Mellynchuk, Severna Park’s Charlie Herman were unbeatable as 2023 Capital Gazette tennis Players of the Year

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Kathy Perrotta doesn’t usually have this problem. Most high school tennis coaches don’t.

What do you do with a sophomore who’s already reached the pinnacle of the sport at the high school level, as an individual state champion and the harbinger of Broadneck’s overall title in one fell swoop? Elite tennis players like Olivia Mellynchuk are hard to get but easy to lose. Without a challenge, the coach knows her sophomore could go off to compete in the United States Tennis Association circuit until college.

It’s become a little bit of a joke between coach and player.

“Well, maybe next year we could put you in girls doubles and you could win the state championship in that,” Perrotta quipped. “And then maybe the last year, we could do mixed [doubles]; So you would have singles, girls doubles and mixed doubles.”

The longtime coach doesn’t know if it’s been done by one girl before in Maryland. But Mellynchuk, the repeat Capital Gazette Girls Tennis Player of the Year at just 16 years old, carries that unbelievable ability within her. There is no hurdle Perrotta’s “spitfire” couldn’t burn down.

Mellynchuk didn’t lose a single match, leaving her with just one loss — last year’s state final — in two high school seasons.

Broadneck's Olivia Mellynchuk had an undefeated sophomore season and won the 4A girls singles state championship. She is the 2023 Capital Gazette Girls Tennis Player of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

When her second shot at a state title arrived on May 27, Mellynchuk emptied her mind of any doubt. She tries not to notice anything but the game. It’s required a lot more mental work on her part this year.

“I put myself in tournament mode,” she said. “I really worked to focus. Sometimes you lose it between points and you always have to be focused and make adjustments as needed for the match.”

She needed that unflappable mindset against Walt Whitman’s Victoria Alveberg. In her “toughest match of the year,” Mellynchuk still prevailed, 6-3, 6-1.

“I was so happy and excited,” Mellynchuk said, “but also because my team did so well. It helped my team win states.” Broadneck shared its title with Urbana and Montgomery Blair, all with 21 points.

As the diminutive titan took the court set by set, bystanding coaches stood and asked Perrotta what kind of advice she planned to give her star between. The Bruins coach had no answer.

“She’s so cognizant of what she needs to do against her opponents,” Perrotta said. “Before you tell her something, she’s already saying it to me, ‘I’ve got to keep it to her forehand (check). I’ve got to focus.’ There is nothing I need to tell her she wasn’t already thinking herself.”

The bridge between runner-up and champion wasn’t a difficult step for Mellynchuk to cross. It was a natural byproduct of the endless work Mellynchuk put in this past year. She’s currently ranked No. 2 in Maryland and 140th nationally, as well as a four-star recruit, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network.

Mellynchuk worked five days a week after school, sprinkling her varsity hours with national tournaments. Those are where Mellynchuk garners college recruitment and the points needed to stay ranked.

Broadneck’s lost seasons with its best to tournament circuits before. Former Player of the Year Finn Garner skipped his freshman season (and said later he regretted it). Most, Perotta said, don’t step a single foot in a high school building, opting to complete their studies at home while traveling the country for matches. The restrictions on missing practices instilled by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association discourages quality players from trying high school tennis, too, Perrotta said.

But Perrotta isn’t too worried her two-time Player of the Year is going anywhere.

“Both of her parents are so supportive. I think they feel strongly about her having a normal high school experience, and Olivia gets along so well with the team. That’s not something we had in the past,” Perrotta said. “She hasn’t made mention of doing anything otherwise — hopefully.”

Part of what made Mellynchuk so valuable to her team this year, whose highlights included defeating Severna Park for the first time in decades, was her adaptability. Perrotta could put her anywhere in the lineup without complaint.

Charlie Herman was a versatile player for Severna Park competing in both singles and doubles. He was county singles champion and 4A state runner-up in boys doubles. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

That’s what Severna Park loved about Charlie Herman.

Whether selected for doubles or singles, Herman proved to be an unshakable scoring force this spring. Whether the nearly undefeated junior took the court by himself or with his partner, Lucas Fuhrmann, all of the glory — a county singles championship, the 4A East Region II boys doubles championship and state runner-up finish — was for him.

He took the singles route at the county championships because that’s what his team needed from him, and it won Severna Park the team title by a single point over Broadneck. His doubles performance with Fuhrmann brought him silver — his one loss in 2023.

“Charlie worked so hard on his game both as part of the team and outside on his own that he was a really reliable, high-performing player, regardless of where we put him,” Severna Park coach Mark Bieberich said. “He’s a competent player who really believes in his ability.”

Fuhrmann and Herman partnered three years ago, but this year, the duo practiced together as much as they could. Herman knows that without all that extra time, it’s unlikely they’d reach the state final. Through that relationship, the two developed hand signals to communicate what to do or where the ball was coming without having to utter a word. And then, there were the trick plays.

“The first few rounds of states, we did a few, like our weird one,” Herman said, “where we switch sides and both come into it. It’s fun to do, adds a little excitement to it.”

Herman carries a much more team-focused mindset when he battles alongside Fuhrmann rather than just himself, he said. But the spirit that brings him wins in the doubles setting as well as when he’s alone draws from one place, his coach said: confidence.

“That confidence comes from a lot of time training, but I think it’s his passion for the game,” Bieberich said. “He’s noticed he has a talent and that he can continue to build on it.”

That confidence resisted itself against cracks, even when Herman’s opponents worked to splinter it. In fact, he said his favorite memories are those crossroad moments.

Tied at 5 in the second set of the county championship match, Broadneck’s Gustav Kemp fired a drop shot towards him. Herman dove, donated his entire body into trying to stop it. Adrenaline shot through him, even as he lost the point. He went on to down Kemp, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

“I think what really helped me was all the support from the fans,” Herman said. “They were cheering me on after that. It gave me such a confidence boost.”

Singles may be where Herman’s future success lies as he faces his final season with Severna Park. Though he and Fuhrmann walked right up to the edge of glory, it’ll never be. Fuhrmann graduated.

Bittersweet as it is, Herman can feel victory on the horizon.

“It feels closer now,” he said. “Hopefully I’ll have the same success next year.”

Kathy Perrotta Broadneck Tennis Coach. (By Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Kathy Perrotta, Broadneck

Perrotta led Broadneck to just about as many heights as a tennis coach can in one season, starting off with the Class 4A state title the Bruins captured. While points-wise, Broadneck shared the title with Urbana and Montgomery Blair, the Bruins were the only team with a champion — Mellynchuk — as well as the only team with two contenders in the last match.

Before then, Broadneck captured the regular season county title with a perfect 12-0 record, which included a momentous victory against rival Severna Park, which no Broadneck team had done in 17 years. The Bruins were also Class 4A East Region II champions as well.

All-County first team

Gustav Kemp, Broadneck

Kemp fell into ill luck in facing eventual state runner-up Charlie Herman and region champion Christopher Preston in the final round of counties and first round of regionals, respectively. But that did not diminish what was a sterling regular-season finale for the Bruins senior: an 11-0 record.

Matthias Linke, Arundel

After falling short of gold in the county championships, Linke went at it alone and captured the 3A South Region II boys singles title, 6-1, 6-1.

Daniel McNair, Severn

McNair walked an incredibly difficult road this spring, but all it did was elevate respect for him among Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference community. McNair suffered three losses, including to Asher Willenborg of Calvert Hall (ranked third in Maryland) and Andrew Hannan of Gilman, the MIAA A champion.

Christopher Preston, Severna Park

Winning the county championships wasn’t enough for Preston, who paired with Nick Patrick in that victory. Preston took a solo path in the Class 4A East Region II tournament, downing Leonardtown’s Jacob Farren to be champion, 6-0, 6-4.

Lucas Fuhrmann, Severna Park

Fuhrmann fit in perfectly with his counties partner, Meredith Schepens, to claim gold before finishing out his career with his ride-or-die doubles partner, Herman, and claiming gold in the 4A East Region II boys doubles bracket and silver in the 4A state boys doubles bracket.

Ryan Sar and Koa Hamilton, Broadneck

The freshmen carried the top boys doubles record in Anne Arundel County at 10-2. They placed third and went to the second round of the Class 4A East Region II bracket via an extra match loss.

Anissa Jean-Claude and Hadley Crooks, Broadneck

The freshman pair made a dramatic debut by going undefeated in Anne Arundel (11-0) for girls doubles, claiming the county title 6-2, 6-1 before going on to win the 4A East Region II as well, 6-2, 6-1.

Elicia Aponte and Charlie Ernst, Broadneck

Ernst, a junior, and Aponte, a senior, corrected their silver finish in mixed doubles at the county championships by winning the Class 4A East Region II in comeback fashion, 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7), as well as battling all the way to second place in the 4A state bracket.

Second Team

Sophia Cox, Crofton

Aiden Gilroy, Severn

Tyler Hester, Arundel

Ashley Jenkins, Glen Burnie

Mike Longeran, Archbishop Spalding

Moe Longeran, Archbishop Spalding

Nick Patrick, Severna Park

Carys Preston, Severna Park

Meera Rathod, Crofton

Meredith Schepens, Severna Park

Ella Webster, Crofton

Honorable Mention

Arundel: Ryan Fortescue. Crofton: Eliana Lewi; Josh Oh. Glen Burnie: Jasmine Escobar; Sam Wade-Dutterer; Laiba Saeed; Gabby Garris. North County: Carson Graham. Old Mill: Yash Gulati; Ryan Williams. Severn: Adele Hlousek; Nia Savana.