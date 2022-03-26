Anne Arundel 2022 tennis preview: Severn on the hunt for a crown

Severn School boys tennis team players (l-r) Nate Krall, Matthew McNair and Alan Techamourliyski warm up before practice. The team is doing well, going undefeated in its first season in the M IAA. (Kenneth K. Lam)

As far as Severn tennis is concerned, there’s no reason it can’t be the kings of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

After moving up to the A Conference last year, the Admirals went undefeated through the regular season just to fall short in the finals tournament. All four All-Conference players return, keyed in on blazing triumphantly to a trophy.

“We feel confident that we’ll be competitive again this year,” first-year coach Bill Gilroy said.

Key is in opposite straits, having graduated six of seven players from last year’s MIAA championship, but hope the new faces will make up for the loss. Annapolis Area Christian School had a different fortune last year, having gone 2-7 in 2021, but expects depth will propel the Eagles.

Archbishop Spalding ended up similarly, 3-5 in the B Conference, in 2021.

“We have boys who can play, but where we fit in the league is hard to tell at this point,” coach Jon Jacobson said.

St. Mary’s finished winless last year, but since moving to the C Conference, coach Diane Williams predicts the Saints will have a competitive season.

As for the public schools, knowing there will be plenty of strong teams ahead, Southern coach Jarrett Northrop faces the challenge bravely.

“The question is, in their triumphs can they shock the county and pull off some upsets?” the coach said, “or when times are grim can they learn from their defeats? I am hoping it is more of the first, but sometimes failure is the best teacher.”

Likewise, Annapolis is “cautiously optimistic.”

The team features former rivals on the same side: head coach Jen Beers and assistant coach Meghan Cornwall Davis pitted against one another as heated rivals on Arundel and Annapolis’ tennis programs, respectively, back in the early 1990s.

They bring that expertise to a .500 Panthers program now.

“We are a whole new team and as first-year coaches, we are establishing a new culture,” Beers said. “I am very proud of how the student-athletes are adjusting and look forward to watching our continued growth. I think we will be competitive in the county.”

Arundel presents a young squad compiled of sophomores and freshmen mostly, but many players have competed year-round, coach Barbara Linke said.

“Our challenge this year is to reestablish a unit of athletes who support one another and who push each other to be better,” she said.

Most teams, like South River and Old Mill, are simply grateful to be playing a full season again, unlike last spring. Crofton, heading into its first varsity season, is similarly excited at the prospect.

“We are very excited about this season,” Patriots coach Peter Jones said. “It’s like a new start and we hope to surprise a lot of teams and compete at the peak of our potential.”

For Meade, which did not win a single game last year, this season is all about building.

“I have a lot of newcomers, but they’re growing in skill,” first-year coach Jason Mossburg said, “and some are coming with amateur pro experience outside of school or from another sport.”

Here’s more on the county’s tennis teams:

Annapolis

Coach: Jen Beers, first season

Last season: 3-3

Top players: Seniors Camden Shultz, Serena Claggett, Bella Nudelman, Samantha Hooper, Aubrey White, Jason Johanson and John Buell; juniors Jemma Bates, Otto Hinmeister and Ben Walton; sophomores Rory Shultz and Alex Lyman; freshman Koorosh Heidari.

Annapolis Area Christian School

Coach: Bill Bloomquist, 11th season

Last season: 2-7

Top players: Seniors Oliva Hall (singles) and Daniel Whatley (doubles); juniors Jackson Dittrich (singles), Alex Sotiros (singles), Emily Bontempo (doubles), Jaden Chilimigras (doubles) and Remy Walker (doubles).

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Jon Jacobson, eighth season

Last season: 3-5

Top players: Senior Colin Gibbons; juniors Garrett Siska and Johnny Farley; sophomores Henry Koppels and Evan Larson.

Arundel

Coach: Barbara Linke, ninth season

2021 record: N/A

Top players: Junior Ava Yost; sophomores Phoebe Budd, Matthias Linke, Tyler Hester and Luke Vogel.

Broadneck

Coach: Kathleen Perrotta, ninth season

Last season: 4-2

Top players: Gustav Kemp, Charlie Ernst, Gavin Misner, Olivia Mellynchuk, Elicia Aponte, Natalie Hosie, Clara Kemp

Crofton

Coach: Andy Little, second season

Last season: 1-6 (junior varsity only)

Top players: Juniors AJ Donnelly and Eliana Lewis; sophomores Sophie Cox, Sam Biddle, Lilly Haseltine and Richard Hong.

Players from numerous Anne Arundel County schools pose for a photo after the inaugural Anne Arundel County Public vs. Private School Tennis Singles Showdown, an invitation-only competition that included 13 of the county’s best public-school juniors squaring off with 13 private school counterparts. (Kathy Perrotta)

Key

Coach: Hal Katzman, first season

Last season: 10-1, MIAA C Conference champions

Top players: Juniors Ryan Hart and Naho Urabe; freshman Luke Holmes.

Meade

Coach: Jason Mossburg, first season

Last season: N/A

Top players: Seniors Tony Kephas and Glory Ogwu; sophomore Jackson Deschamps; freshmen Samantha Che, Ryan Ferrer and Jhelsey Taylan.

Old Mill

Coach: Peter Jones, 10th season

Last season: 5-3

Top players: Seniors Ashley Chen, Si Yu Chen, Isabel Killip, Christina Cinquanto, Isabelle Polendo, Lilyanna Bordador and Garrett DiBenio; juniors Yash Gulati, Tyler Blatzheim, Aidan Kress, Ivan Yang, and Vivian Mandeval; sophomore Ryan Williams.

Severn

Coach: Bill Gilroy, first season

Last season: 9-1

Top players: Seniors Nate Krall (singles) and Matthew McNair (singles); junior Aiden Gilroy (doubles); sophomore Daniel McNair (singles).

Severna Park

Coach: Mark Bieberich, fourth season

Last season: N/A

Top players: Charlie Herman, Lucas Fuhrmann, Chris Preston, Kate Haufe, Grace Warner, Lylah Mudd, Carys Preston and Connor Pietris.

South River

Coach: Leanne Barton

Last season: N/A

Top players: Senior Patrick Miller (singles); sophomore Aiden Quiles (singles).

Southern

Coach: Jarrett Northrop, first season

Last season: N/A

Top players: Senior Kelsey Melancon; juniors Will Derrick, Catherine Sis, Taylor Hardesty and Teeghan Holcomb; sophomores Quentin Melancon and Matt Lind.

St. Mary’s

Coach: Diane Williams, eighth season

Last season: 0-7

Top players: Ricky Baumann (1st singles), Nick Javid (2nd singles)