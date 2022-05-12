What you need to know about Anne Arundel public school softball and baseball playoffs: dates, times and matchups

Chesapeake catcher Devan Wenger, left, congratulates pitcher Kendall Thomas after the last out as the team comes off the field in the seventh inning. The Chesapeake Cougars defeated the South River Seahawks, 6-0, to win the Anne Arundel County Championship title, May 10, 2022, at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Chesapeake softball is on the hunt for another Class 3A title, but it’s got competition … or does it?

Arundel beat the Cougars, 3-0, on April 29, and the Wildcats and Cougars (18-1) could again in the region finals. Then there’s Crofton to consider, which beat Arundel by a run and only lost to Chesapeake by a run.

The Class 3A South Region II top-seeded Cougars will meet the winner of No. 5 Crofton and No. 4 Oxon Hill on Monday. Meanwhile, Arundel is a No. 3 seed and must pass No. 6 Bennett.

But the 3A isn’t the only place with the action.

Chesapeake captains get the county championship trophy from commissioner Ken Miller. The Chesapeake Cougars defeated the South River Seahawks, 6-0, to win the Anne Arundel County Championship title, Tuesday at the Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

In the 4A East Region I, top-seeded Severna Park awaits the winner of No. 5 Meade and No. 4 Old Mill, who play Thursday. The region final is scheduled for Monday. The Falcons beat both teams in the regular season. Meanwhile, No. 3 North County visits rival No. 2 Glen Burnie on Monday. The Gophers defeated the Knights in the regular season.

Broadneck, the fourth seed in 4A East Region II, showed a knack for playing good teams like Glen Burnie and Arundel competitively. The Bruins face No. 5 Annapolis on Thursday. That winner will move on to see county runner-up South River, the No. 1 seed, on Monday.

Meanwhile, Maryland commit Caitlyn Cornwell and Northeast are the No. 2 seed in 2A West Region I and meet No. 3 Southern on Monday in the semifinals. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs last week, 15-1.

The region champions will be reseeded for the state tournament. The state quarterfinals will be held at the higher seed’s home site. The state semifinals will take place May 24 at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie. Class 2A plays at 4 p.m., while 3A and 4A play at 7 p.m..

The state championships will be held at the University of Maryland May 27-28.

Baseball matchups are somewhat similar in 4A, but obviously, the teams are very different. East Region I No. 1-seed Severna Park, the county champion, awaits Thursday’s winner of the No. 4 South River and No. 5 Annapolis. The Falcons recorded wins against both teams this spring, finishing 14-3 in the regular season and 12-2 in the county.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Broadneck, which finished its season 16-4, meets either No. 3 Leonardtown or No. 6 North Point on Saturday.

In 4A East Region I, No. 3 Glen Burnie, which carried a five-game win streak early in the season, meets No. 2 North County on Saturday — a team that just beat the Gophers recently by 12 runs.

No. 5 Meade and No. 4 Old Mill will duke it out Thursday to make it to their region semifinals and No. 1 Arundel, the county championship runner-up and a team that beat both Old Mill and Meade this spring.

Arundel is classified 4A in baseball and 3A in softball.

But that doesn’t mean there are fewer Anne Arundel teams in the 3A, as Northeast stays in its typical bracket rather than moving to 2A like softball did.

In 3A South Region II, the Eagles are a No. 6 seed and travel to No. 3 Oxon Hill on Thursday, while No. 5 Crofton visits No. 4 Bennett. The teams will compete for the right to see No. 2 Chesapeake and No. 1 Decatur, respectively, on Saturday.

That leaves Southern alone in the 2A. The 2A West Region I third-seeded Bulldogs will wait until Saturday to visit No. 2 Century. The Bulldogs finished 11-9 this spring.

Unlike softball, baseball’s state semifinals are a tad more complicated. The classes have not been publicly dedicated to a site yet, likely depending on who is in. The options are McCurdy Field in Frederick, University of Maryland and Shirley Povich Field in Rockville. The last is Regency Stadium in Waldorf, which has actually been designated to 2A already.

All state semifinals will be held May 24 at 4 and 7 p.m.

In the state finals, 4A will compete first, on May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Class 2A follows on May 28 at 1 p.m., then 3A at 7 p.m.

These will all be held at Regency Stadium as well.

Here’s a full schedule for the upcoming regional games:

Softball playoff schedule

Thursday

Class 3A South Region II quarterfinals

No. 5 Crofton at No. 4 Oxon Hill, 4

No. 6 Bennett at No. 3 Arundel, 4:30

Class 4A East Region I quarterfinals

No. 5 Meade at No. 4 Old Mill, 4:15

Class 4A East Region II quarterfinals

No. 5 Annapolis at No. 4 Broadneck, 4:15

Monday

Class 2A West Region I semifinals

No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Northeast, 4

Class 3A South Region II semifinals

Winner of No. 5 Crofton/No. 4 Oxon Hill at No. 1 Chesapeake, 4

Winner of No. 6 Bennett/No. 3 Arundel at No. 2 Decatur, 4

Class 4A East Region I semifinals

No. 3 North County at No. 2 Glen Burnie, 4:15

Winner of No. 5 Meade/No. 4 Old Mill at Severna Park, 4:15

Class 4A East Region II semifinals

Winner of No. 5 Annapolis/No. 4 Broadneck at No. 1 South River, 4:15

Baseball playoff schedule

Thursday

Class 3A South Region II quarterfinals

No. 6 Northeast at No. 3 Oxon Hill, 4:30

No. 5 Crofton at No. 4 Bennett, 4:30

Class 4A East Region II quarterfinals

No. 5 Annapolis at No. 4 South River, 4:15

Saturday

Class 2A West Region I semifinals

No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century, 1

Class 3A South Region II semifinals

Winner of No. 6 Northeast/No. 3 Oxon Hill at No. 2 Chesapeake, 1

Winner of No. 5 Crofton/No. 4 Bennett at No. 1 Decatur, 1

Class 4A East Region I semifinals

No. 3 Glen Burnie at No. 2 North County, 1

Class 4A East Region II semifinals

Winner of No. 6 North Point/No. 3 Leonardtown at No. 2 Broadneck, noon

Winner of No. 5 Annapolis/No. 4 South River at No. 1 Severna Park, 11 a.m.