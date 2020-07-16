Anne Arundel senior spotlights: softball

The announcement officially canceling the spring sports season for Maryland public schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic meant the realization of an unfortunate reality — the high school careers for an entire senior class of athletes came to a premature end.
In the history books, there were no county, regional or state champions for the 2020 spring season. All-County honors were not be awarded for the first time in decades.
Still, the absence of athletic contests does not diminish the fact that the 2020 senior class of spring athletes merits recognition. With that in mind, the Capital Gazette reached out to all of the Anne Arundel County athletic programs to gather information on their respective senior classes.
Here’s what we heard back:
SOFTBALL
Annapolis Area Christian School had just one senior on the roster, Courtney Maurer, who was a two-year captain and four-year varsity starter. Coach Josh Danza called her a five-tool player that always led by example.
“Before our only game this year, I discussed with her the possibility that this would be our only game,” he said. “In her very last high school plate appearance, she hit a home run, possibly the furthest ball I’ve ever seen her hit.”
Annapolis had a dedicated group of 10 seniors that were anxious to get the program back on track.
“This senior class possesses an unprecedented amount of spirit and talent,” coach Emily Farness said. “Their dedication to each other and the game contributed to a win Annapolis High School softball had not seen for many seasons. The leadership, the resilience, the adaptability, and the unbelievably positive attitudes that each player exhibits will stay in the hearts of the coaching staff and remaining players for years to come.”
Shortstop Emely Requeno was the “best leader a coach could ask for,” Farness said, and was the Most Valuable Person this year. “Her dedication, her improvement, her leadership skills, her loyalty, and her respect for the game are inspiring.”
Second baseman Hannah Frisco battled injuries but always had a smile on her face. Pitcher Carley Taylor was a role model for new players. Second baseman Vanessa Cortez’s strength was motivating others. Centerfielder Zuri Mosely was consistent, energetic and uplifting on and off the field.
First baseman Eliza Taylor was always focused on the positive aspects of her play and successes and worked quickly to modify errors. Third baseman Lorenza Robles Villa was committed, dedicated and unwaveringly devoted, as well as incredibly calm under pressure.
Left fielder Alicia Brown was noted by Farness for her potential as a first-year player. Fellow left fielder Brianna Sheets always encouraged her teammates and worked hard to become a better player. Centerfielder KaBreona Johnson brought an uplifting attitude to her team, to practice, to the classroom and to the games.
Skylar Morley was Arundel’s only senior this season. The 2019 first team All-County center fielder and lead-off hitter was stepping into her own as a leader of the team.
“We are very proud of Skylar’s journey with Arundel softball and wish her the best of luck at USC-Aiken in the fall, where she will continue her softball career at the D-II level,” coach Lisa Mills said.
Broadneck had three seniors — Shania Kellison (C, OF), Julia Harrison (UT) and Elizabeth Shafer (1B) — which coach Nina Yeatman called a “dynamite group of leaders.”
Yeatman called Kellison one of the hardest working kids who truly wanted to improve herself for the good of the team. Harrison played five different positions over her four-year varsity career and was a first team All-County selection the last two years. Shafer was a steady left-handed force defensively for the Bruins and was a second team All-County pick a year ago. She will continue her career at University of Dayton.
“This senior class is a very special one,” Yeatman said. “With a change in the head coaching position going into their senior year, this group was stepping up to make their mark. While they are a small class with only three softball athletes, they are a dynamite group of leaders; each one brings something different and unique to the team. We were very much looking forward to seeing what this small group of powerful ladies were going to lead this team to accomplish this season. There is no doubt each of these athletes will do amazing things in their future.”
Chesapeake’s seniors went 60-10 over the last three seasons, winning the 2017 and 2019 county championship games, going 16-0 in the regular season in 2018 and reaching the 3A state championship game in 2019.
Outfielder Courtney Croson batted .307 for her career and will play softball at Anne Arundel Community College. First baseman Charli Smith batted .294 and will continue her playing career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Outfielder Skylar Storm, also a member of the accomplished Chesapeake cheerleading squad, will join Croson playing softball at AACC.
Mykala Gonzolvas, Nicole Newcomer and Tairah Payne were seniors at Glen Burnie, and coach Dave Sauble said all three were returning players and played a major role in the team reaching the state championship game last season.
“The girls are in the top of their class and carry themselves like the leaders they are,” he said.
Meade’s senior group featured eight players with a variety of skill sets, many capable of playing multiple positions on the field. The graduating class included Jasmine Cheek (2B, SS), Auriyona LeBron (1B), Valerie Lopez (2B), Meadow Novotny (OF, C), Janette Robinson (C), Briauna Thompson (C), Essence Tindal (OF) and Angel Watson (SS, 3B).
North County had an accomplished senior class that coach Kelly Guarnieri said was “like a family.”
Catcher Morgan Youngbar was a four-year varsity player that was named second team All-County in 2018. She plans to continue her career at AACC. Pitcher Jaclyn Nevins was a captain as a junior and another second team All-County last season. Second baseman Allie Smith won the National Center for Women in Technology award for aspirations in computing and was the 2019 Maryland affiliate honorable mention. Outfielder Ivy Ferger was elected to serve her class by being one of the public relations officers.
“This senior group of girls were like a family to me along with representing North County as leaders on and off the field!” Guarnieri said. “I will miss them dearly and know they have bright and promising opportunities ahead of them!”
Northeast’s five seniors will always be remembered for their kindness and selfishness, coach Joe Hart said.
Third baseman Mallorie Hetzel and center fielder Makayla Belanger were both four-year varsity players. Hetzel was first team All-County last season and will play softball at Hood College, while Belanger was the leader in the outfield and will continue her playing career at Bowie State University.
Pitchers Taylor Norfolk and Cecilia Swarthout were both two-year varsity players. Norfolk notched 48 strikeouts while Swarthout went 5-1 last year. Another two-year varsity player, right fielder Alyssa Jacobs, significantly developed into a solid, contributing starting outfielder, Hart said.
“These seniors worked extremely hard and dedicated themselves to making this NHS softball team the best team it could possibly be,” Hart said. “We are lucky to have such great senior leadership and we thank you seniors! You will be missed!”
Old Mill had five seniors contribute to the overall success of a very competitive program, coach Steve Montagnino said. There were Rachel Beall, pitcher; Sierra Fowler, first base; Katie Rose, catcher; Sareah Stoner, outfield; and Larissa Warthen, outfield.
“Each one of these athletes were major contributors over the years to help the Old Mill varsity squad become contenders in a very competitive county program,” Montagnino said.
The seniors at Severna Park had been biding their time while the classes before them set the standard for excellence.
“This was their year to lead the team and they worked tremendously hard in the off season to prepare for a playoff run and to prove mostly to themselves they were capable,” coach Meredith McAlister said. “It’s been really hard to see them lose that opportunity. I know in my heart it was going to be that kind of good surprising year. It is a great loss to our program, our school and the community to not get the chance to see them shine.”
Catcher Emily Wilson was a two-year starter who had speed, a good arm and a powerful bat. Pitcher Kerri Kazmarek was expected to step into the starting pitcher role after registering a 0.74 ERA last season as a backup. First baseman Abbie Iaquinta, a pinch hitter last year, was aiming to step into a starting role.
Two of Southern’s four seniors were four-year players and team captains — first baseman Natalie Juckett and shortstop Gloria Vignola.
Outfielder Casey Kopitskie was set to play her third season but first one varsity, and outfielder Hunter Brandenberg was a left-handed utility player ready to begin her first year on the diamond.
Coach Lionel Makell said the team carried a combined 3.98 GPA and was overall very quick learners and hard workers.
South River only had two seniors, but both made their own impact on the program.
Marissa Abdinoor, who will continue her playing career at Shenandoah University and was an All-County pick, “has been all about Seahawk softball since her freshman year,” coach Tim Williams said.
Taylor Shipley will attend York and study nursing. “Given everything that is occurring in our world right now, it really shows just how caring and compassionate Taylor is towards others,” Williams said.
“Though our senior class is small this year, both of them have given of themselves as much as possible to this program and set an example for all of the underclassmen that follow in their footsteps,” Williams added. “As a coach, that is even more important than your final record. You want athletes who will continue to set an appropriate example, become leaders, and show that being a good person is what is most important on and off the field.”