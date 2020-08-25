Anne Arundel senior spotlights: outdoor track and field

The announcement officially canceling the spring sports season for Maryland public schools as a result of the coronavirus pandemic meant the realization of an unfortunate reality — the high school careers for an entire senior class of athletes came to a premature end.
In the history books, there were no county, regional or state champions for the 2020 spring season. All-County honors were not be awarded for the first time in decades.
Still, the absence of athletic contests does not diminish the fact that the 2020 senior class of spring athletes merits recognition. With that in mind, the Capital Gazette reached out to all of the Anne Arundel County athletic programs to gather information on their respective senior classes.
Here’s what we heard back:
OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
The senior class at Annapolis Area Christian School featured 12 athletes, five of whom were captains.
The captains were Jeremiah Taylor (200 meters, 400, 4x200 relay, 4x400), Hunter Steinau (800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x800), Emily Powers (100, 200, 4x100, 4x200), Shekinah Duncan (100, 200, 4x100, 4x200) and Destiny Fatusin (shot put, discus).
Other members of the class were: Ethan Lenovich (800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x800); Luke Caton (200, 400, 4x400), Jordan Carter (400, 800), Jalen Humphries (100, 200), Bryce Patterson (800, 1,600, 3,200, 4x800), Madison Cote (800, 1,600, 4x400, 4x800), and Bimi Ogungbade (high jump, long jump).
Annapolis’ seniors “were great role models” who “worked hard, encouraged and inspired others to, and were great students,” coach Brian Brown said.
The girls team won the 4A East regional indoor championship in the winter season.
Katie Ericson was their top distance runner and placed third in the county in 1,600 and second in the 3,200, as well as sixth in the state in each event. She will run track at Maryland.
Mid-distance runner Asiah Washington was a “hard worker and a great person,” Brown said and will continue her athletic career at Azusa Pacific University.
Aaleah Womack was a team captain and hurdler, while captain Mustafa Honeyblue was a sprinter and three-sport athlete. He will attend Goucher College to run track.
Archbishop Spalding had one of the largest senior classes, one that coach Philippe DeRosier said has left large shoes to fill and a “legacy of excellence.”
Hayley Ruddick, a sprinter, received the 2019 coaches award and was a team captain for the cross-country team. Anthony Caporale (St. Vincent’s College), a distance runner, was an All-MIAA performer who is part of the school record 4x800 relay team.
Sprinter/jumper Jaclyn Villareal, an All-IAAM runner, was the B Conference triple jump champion during the indoor season and part of the winning 4x200 relay team. Kayla Cook did it all but was known for her high jumping ability. Koby Custodio, a sprinter, is part of multiple school record teams.
Four-year performers Sarah Knight (University of Delaware) was a captain who holds the school record in the 1,000, and Henry Hardart (MIT) has school records in the 800, 1,000, 1,500 and 1,600.
Ryan Miller (University of Florida) was an All-MIAA athlete and part of the 4x800 record team. Brandon Shin (University of Chicago) holds the school record for pole vault.
Shelby Miller, Jennifer Salerno, Loukas Athinitis were four-year athletes, while Mike Sudol and Leah Johnson were three-year hurdlers. Collin Marcian was a middle-distance runner.
Arundel coach Ira Queen hoped for her girls team to get over the hump and win a county title after so many runner-up finishes, while she called the boys team the “best group of athletes I’ve ever had.”
On the girls team were: captain Mondreianna Bowdry (sprints), captain Laila Denning (middle distance), All-County performer Ifeoluwa Epebinuade (jumps, school record for triple jump), Ashley Harrison (pole vault), captain Annah Krol (middle distance, school record 4x800), Josephine Mcwhorter (pole vault), captain Kirstin Nichols (distance, Maryland commit), Chinaeme Ozobu (sprints/throws), Mia Rivers (sprints), Alondra Rodriguez (sprints), captain Niya Torres (distance, Maryland commit), captain Lindsey Wingeart (middle distance, school record 4x800), captain Lianna Lincoln (middle distance) and captain Christal Smith (sprints/jumps).
On the boys team were: captain Ethan Binkley (middle distance, school record 4x800), captain Austin Bouchard (throws, West Liberty College commit), Ashalli Cannon (hurdles/throws), Jack Delaney (distance), Dasean Dorsey (jumps/sprints), Eli Gafey (sprints), All-County performer and captain Ali Ilupeju (jumps, 4x100), Taha Jazzaa (sprints/middle distance), All-County performer Jahari Juste-Cooke (sprints, 4x200), captain Andrew Kittleson (throws/hurdles), All-County performer and captain Kahron Neal (sprints, 4x100), Shaun-Trent Okoye (sprints), All-County performer Tanner Piotrowski (distance, school record 800, 1,600, 3,200 and Penn State commit), captain Ryan Pohland (middle distance, school record 4x800) and captain Brian Tran (throws).
Broadneck’s seniors were part of a successful culture that was “the result of their hard work, dedication, positivity, and commitment to our community and program,” coach Josh Webster said.
Distance runner Anna Janke (Queens College) was one of the most distinguished runners in school history. In addition to her cross country and indoor track success, she competed in the state championships in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 in outdoor. She was a county champion in the 1,600 and the 4x800 in indoor and was the team MVP in 2019.
Nadia Javid is the school record holder in the long jump and also competed in numerous events from triple jump to relays to sprints.
Distance runner Madison Palmer (East Stroudsburg) excelled indoor, outdoor and in cross country. The four-year runner was part of the state champion 4x800 relay in 2019.
Aidan Rand was cross country team MVP in 2019 and part of the regional champion 4x400 relay team. Lela Clark competed in multiple events between the 55 and the 800, plus high jump.
Bryce Costello was new to the team but one of the fastest runners at tryouts. Kaitlyn Coyne was a consistent thrower, setting person bests last spring in shotput and discus.
Zachary Frame knocked 8 seconds off his 800 and a minute off his 3,200 last year while breaking the 5-minute mark in the mile. Thrower Kim Horn was “excited” to pick up a new sport, Webster said.
Alexis Keating competed in multiple events in her only year of outdoor track last year and “moved up the depth chart” to be one of the most consistent short sprinters. Sarah Lockard moved to hurdles her sophomore season and cut 9 seconds off her 300-meter hurdles. Sprinter Annika Marquez was a newcomer but was a contributor in the relays during the indoor season.
All pole vaulters, Calvin Mohler cleared 12 feet during his career and competed in the indoor state championships twice, while Jordan Rawlings and Siena Rhee had personal bests of 8-6.
Sprinter Reagan Nichols as a first-year runner. Maya Reagle ran every events from the 200 to the 1,600 and had success in jumps and pole vault as well. Joe Simpson placed top-three in the county, region and state in shot put last year and was the indoor team MVP. Fellow thrower Michael Ryan was set to begin his first year.
Luke Stout (McDaniel) and Spencer Tate (Baylor) were both accomplished distance runners that ran at the state championship meets in indoor and cross country, respectively.
Sprinter Lexie DelViscio was on the 4x100 relay team.
At Chesapeake, coach Jim Beatty said this spring “promised to be an exciting season” with so many returners and three-sport athletes.
Jazney Grady, Maddie Gray and Timeya Jordan were the backbone of our girls 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams and keys to their short sprints team. Gray also earned silver at the region meet last year in pole vault.
Brennan Penafiel and Jacob Haloskey were key contributors on the boys’ 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
Ashley Chew was a team leader and scored points in all of her events in every meet last year except one. She finished fifth and seventh in long jump at the county and region meets, respectively, and also competed in the 4x800 and 4x400. Beatty said she was hoping to break the school’s 800 record this season.
Holly Boggs was a leader on the distance team and continued to improve each season, setting personal bests during the indoor season.
Morgan Gray was set to put together a strong throwing season after an injury slowed her down last year. Jacob Morris and Mark Sutter were new to the discus but showed a natural knack for it in the preseason.
Rounding out the senior class were Dan Bedingfield, Kelsi Davis, Julian DeNardo, Grant Dickerson, Marcus Neal, Katie Newsom, Sam Shanahan and Evan Whitley.
Chesapeake Science Point had three multi-sport seniors who “brought the speed element and versatility to our squad,” coach Galen Watts said.
Oluwaseeni “Sheeni” Akinrodemi was a two-year performer and part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Gabriel “Buddy” Elgharbawi was a four-year runner and last year’s team MVP. He anchored the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays and made the 1A state meet several times in the 300 hurdles. Brandon Ford was a four-year member who ran at the state meet several times. The 4x100, 4x200 and 300 hurdles were his “claims to success,” Watts said. “It will be tough to replace what they contributed to the team,” Watts said. “… They made coaching fun.”
Coach Ashley Kelso said the Class of 2020 at Glen Burnie “absolutely changed and improved our program” and “consistently worked to bring out the best in themselves and in each other.”
Eniola Adeleke, an All-County performer in 2019, was a co-captain who holds the 300-meter hurdle record and was part of the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Distance runner Emily Chen earned 12 varsity letters and was also a co-caption and member of the 4x800-meter relay team that holds the school record. Alyssa Furman was a three-year co-captain who earned eight varsity letters and “could and would do any event if the team needed her to,” Kelso said.
Co-captain Saidai Stuteley (Coppin State) was another member of the 4x800 relay and was aiming to break the school record in the long jump this season. Sean Scott holds the 400-meter school record.
Other members of the senior class were Isaiah Davis, Fariah Hayward, D'artagnan Moorehead, Romon Mitchell, Ricky Thomas, Javon Williams and Fabian Roberts.
Six boys and five girls made up the senior class at Meade.
On the boys’ side, Joshua Castro was a top-three county finisher in shot put and discus and a four-year performer. Oluwatitodunmi Falodun and Nicholas Haylock each placed top-five in the 110-meter hurdles. Falodun also performed in the 300-meter hurdles, and Haylock was a four-year runner. Shaheer Frazier also ran in the 110-meter hurdles.
Anthony Griffiths was a three-year shot putter, and Jeffrey West-Eversley was a two-year runner of the 800 and 1,500.
As for the girls, Obandi Ayomobi and Jasmine Hollis were four-year performers — Ayomobi in the short sprints and long jump and Hollis, a team captain, in the 800 and 4x400 relay. Hollis placed in the top-three at the county meet in the 800.
Maya June was another top-three runner in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Briel Owens, a three-year runner, ran in the 100, 200, 4x100 and 4x200 for three years, and team captain Natalya Queen competed in the 200, 400, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and long and high jumps.
North County had several key outdoor track and field complete their careers in 2020.
Jayla Farmer was a sprinter, team leader and well accomplished academic student-athlete. Tyler Gadsden, another sprinter, was well known for his community activism and an active student-body leader. Middle distance runner Alonzo-James Lynn and thrower Tierra Parker were notes for being great student-athletes and dependable, respectively.
Kyle Silver was a three-sport athlete, playing football and basketball in addition to being a sprinter and middle-distance runner. Thrower Aryus Taylor was a “great team leader,” coach Travis Wells said. Distance runner Levi Witcher was a three-year performer, and pole vaulters Kassandra Zamora and Shane Brennan were also noted for being team leaders.
Grace Whiteman, Syrena Griffin and Zachary Fogarty were the only seniors at Northeast.
Whiteman had “an inner desire to succeed that drives her best effort each and every time,” coach Shawn Lightfoot said.
Griffin had “an innate sense of aggression and fight” and “she always crosses the finish line having given her all,” Lightfoot said.
Fogarty possessed a “high level of competitiveness and dedication” and was “driven to improve every day,” Lightfoot said.
Old Mill had one of the largest senior classes in the county.
Among the standouts was Brandon Williams, a Rider University commit who coach Carrie Klimes called “the heart of the team.”
“He has a true passion for the sport and was a key component to the team’s overall success,” she added. “Brandon’s relentless work ethic helped make him into one of the state’s top performers.”
“Being too stubborn to quit” made Angel Bidgell one of the team’s best, Klimes said. Ryann Johnson, one of the team’s most improved, ran everything from the 400 to the 3,200 and “his passion for the sport and the team is unmatched,” Klimes said.
Paris Marino was noted for his work ethic and determination, as were Andrew Beeler, David Beltre, Nick Fabian, Jalen Peal, Tyler Richardson, Malea Sharps (UMES), Tashera Tanner, Tysaiah Wright, Zachary Shojamanesh, Robert Rosales, Elegaci Decoteau and Danasha Williams.
Garrett Amos was the “backup” coach, Klimes said. Alex DiBenio was awarded the 2020 Minds in Motion Scholarship.
Katie Gapen and Morris Jackson were among those who progressed quickly, Klimes said, while Sean Hicks, Joziah Princivil, Dasola Kayode, Tatiyana Thomas were always eager to help others.
Lamar Morgan was “the type of athlete coaches dream of,” and Sarah Schultz was a well-versed athlete who competed in indoor as well.
The senior class at Severn School “will be forever missed yet never forgotten,” coach Andrew Otero said.
“Their footprint on the track and field team was like no other — nearly doubling the number of student-athlete participation in a single year and building the foundation of hard work and community,” he added.
On the boys’ side, Carter Austin and Robert Dubinski were team captains. Dubinski and Jacob Van Gieson are part of the 4x800 relay that holds the school record, while Van Gieson is also part of the record-holding 4x400 relay.
Other members of the class are Benjamin Berlin, Donald Huber, DaVaughn Joyner, Christopher Kirk, William Kirk and Jacob Leroux.
As for the girls, Sara Dugan was a team captain and holds the school record in high jump. Emma Agro, Flora Damon, Megan Mohr and Ashley Urban round out the class.
“Although having a short-lived season, their impact, dedication and leadership will live on for the years to come,” Otero said.
Severna Park has one of the best track programs, thanks in large part to the Class of 2020.
Grace Cambon (Clemson), Allysa Combs (East Carolina), James Dennison (UMBC), Nicholas Engleman (Colorado School of Mines), Brenna Mullaney (UCF) and Sophia Zell (Maryland) were All-County and All-State distance runners.
Molly Meyers (York) was an All-County pick in shot put, while Matthew Tagle and Sarah Adams (Georgia) were All-County selections for pole vault.
Team captains were Matt Chaisson, a four-year athlete whose work ethic and leadership were always an example for younger athletes, and Eric McAlexander, a four-year performer who competed in sprints and distance events.
Nadia Aljunaidi, Stephanie Brenneman, Isabella Dowdell, David Dyck, Colin Mullaney, Brauch Murray, Halle Nichols, Ashley Siebenhaar and Cameron Zaniker were four-year athletes.
Lauren Aguilar, Katie Byrd, Elizabeth Cameron, Patrick Fenn and Hyun Lee were also part of the accomplished class.
Captains Luke Jimenez, Kaleb Frank-Warren, Emma Puleo and Daniel Lind, as well as John Dalitz, Dafne Estrella and Heather McKee made up the senior class at Southern.
“This is a special group, all [except Dalitz] are four-year runners who not only worked hard on the track but were model student-athletes off the track,” coach Leon Tucker said. “I have no doubt that all these individuals will go on to do great things in life.”
South River had one of the most accomplished senior classes in the region and featured a former Capital Gazette track Athlete of the Year.
Sam Keeny, a four-year distance runner and team captain, was the Capital Gazette cross country and twice the indoor track Athlete of the Year. His resume includes several county, region and state titles and he holds the school record in the 3,200 (9:13.9). He will run track and cross country at the Naval Academy.
Captains Dennis Flake, David Loomis (Coast Guard Academy) and Grant Rudisill, as well as Sage Hengen were four-year athletes for the Seahawks. Loomis is part of three relay school records and won a county title as part of the 4x400.
Corey Troxler won individual county titles during the indoor season in high jump, pole vault and the 55-meter hurdles, and he has also won multiple state titles in pole vault and holds the school record in the event. The All-County performer will continue track and field at Embry Riddle.
Garrett Weaver, Dylan Russell-Papavasiliou and Riley Nolan were also team captains. Russell-Papavasiliou and Randle are part of two relay school records, including the 4x400.
Luke Dawson (Salisbury) was a jumper, Aiden Workman was part of the 4x100 school record relay team, and Joseph McDonald was an All-County selection during the indoor season and is part of three school record relays and a county champion in the 500 and 4x400.
On the girls’ side, Claire Kennedy was a team captain and mid-distance runner, while Caroline Kelly, Cassie Koziolek (York), Kelly Lewis and Tessa Schauermann were four-year performers.
Danielle Jensen, also a team captain, was a county champion in triple jump during the indoor season and also holds the school record. The All-County performer will run track at Salisbury.
Alexa D’Angelo was a pole vaulter and triple jumper, as well as team photographer.
The senior class at St. Mary’s set 10 new school records and “are a special class of student-athletes,” coach Kyle Hewitt said.
“This is just an amazing group of seniors on both the St. Mary’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams,” he added.
Headlining the girls team is Alli Cherry, who was named All-IAAM B Conference during the indoor season and won the conference title in the 55-meter dash. She is a two-time Team MVP and holds school records — the 55, 4x200 and long jump in indoor and the 4x100 and 4x200 in outdoor. She is also an Iron Saint as a letter winner in all 12 high school seasons over her four-year career.
Caroline (Maggie) Kennedy was a two-year captain and holds three school records. She was an IAAM B Conference champion in the 4x200 in 2017 and is another Iron Saint.
Cleo Kirila, a two-year varsity performer, and Abbey O’Malley, a four-year varsity thrower, were also Iron Saints. Elizabeth Nutwell holds the school record in the indoor 55-meter hurdles and was the 2019 Unsung Hero Award winner.
The boys team was headlines by team captains and four-year runners Matt Carbone and Brandon Turner. Carbone was an Iron Saint and Turner holds school records in the indoor 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay in outdoor. Connor Drucis is another team captain and Iron Saint who shares the 4x800 record with Turner.
Ben George was a two-year captain and three-year letter winner who was the 2018 Unsung Hero Award winner for the team. Bodie Nies was a four-year varsity hurdler and an Iron Saint, while Gabe Rocha was also an Iron Saint. Patrick Streyle was a two-year distance runner, and Will Berzins was set to begin his first year after playing football.