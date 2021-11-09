Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Nov. 8): Broadneck, Old Mill, Arundel, Crofton volleyball advance to region finals

Anne Arundel County’s public school volleyball teams continued their push toward the state tournament on Monday with the regional semifinal round.
Volleyball
Class 4A East Region II semifinals
Broadneck 3, South River 0
Natalie Luscomb spearheaded the Bruins with 17 service points, 17 kills, 15 digs, two aces and a block in a 25-17, 25-22, 25-17 win over the Seahawks. Hannah Waters contributed 16 assists, 16 service points, three aces, three kills and seven digs, Bella Rubino had 13 kills, nine service points, two aces and six digs and Madeline Stewart had 10 service points, five kills, three blocks, four digs and 14 assists.
For South River, Lindsey Hutchins led the bunch with seven kills, while Beth Marks had six kills and was 7-for-8 serving with three aces. Three Seahawks went perfect from the service line: Ava Hazard (10-for-10), McKenzie Mulvhill (9-for-9) and Megyn Kelly (8-for-8, five assists).
Broadneck will face Leonardtown on Wednesday.
Leonardtown 3, Severna Park 0
Class 4A East Region I semifinals
Old Mill 3, Glen Burnie 0
Freshman Cameron Rickard led the Patriots from the service line and finished with six aces and eight digs in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-6 win. Fellow freshman Kendall Lee contributed five aces and five kills as well as two digs and sophomore Morgan Daughters finished with eight kills, four blocks and four aces. Senior Ashley Chen shared the wealth with 16 assists, three kills and three aces.
Old Mill moves on to face top-seeded Arundel on Wednesday.
Arundel 3, North County 0
Class 3A South Region II semifinals
Crofton 3, Stephen Decatur 0
Emily Gustie matched kills for digs with 11 each as well as 14 serves and five digs in the Cardinals’ 25-17, 25-17, 25-10 win. Christine Wang had 28 assists, 16 serves, three aces and a kill. Lluvia Owens-Pabon went perfect from the service line (11-for-11) and added six aces, while Cora Shafer had six kills and five blocks. Taylor Gifford added five kills.