Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Nov. 5): Football playoffs begin with regional quarterfinal action

Here’s a roundup of Anne Arundel County high school playoff action on Friday night:
Football
Class 3A quarterfinals
Chesapeake 57, Crofton 16
The host Cougars scored on their first offensive play jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter to rout the Cardinals. Chesapeake senior running back Victor Listorti became the program’s all-time leading rusher and scored twice on runs of 13 and 72 yards. He finished with 10 carries for 126 yards, giving him 1,585 on the season.
Chesapeake will face second-seeded Long Reach in the regional semifinals.
Class 4A/3A quarterfinals
Arundel 36, Chopticon 15
The third-seeded Wildcats cruised to victory behind quarterback Jake Long, who went 20-for-30 for 328 yards passing and four touchdowns. Senior Andre Starks added a 32-yard fumble recovery for a score.
Arundel advances to meet No. 7 seed South River in a regional semifinal.
South River 7, Great Mills 6
Class 4A quarterfinals
Old Mill 70, Meade 0
The second-seeded Patriots emptied the bench as they cruised to the next round. Five Patriots caught touchdown passes — Will Ennis, Tim Tripplett, Zafrin Stevens, Donte Craggette-Drake and Aiden Day. Keondre Green led the way on the ground with 11 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown while Christopher Booze scored three times. Quarterback Myles Fulton went 5-for-9 for 110 yards and four touchdowns in the air.
The Patriots will face North County in a regional semifinal.
North County 35, Annapolis 21
Parkville 34, Glen Burnie 14
The Knights move on to face No. 1 seed Broadneck in the region semifinals.
Patuxent 42, Southern 6
MIAA
Spalding 41, Mount Saint Joseph 0
Field hockey
Class 4A state quarterfinals
Severna Park 1, Broadneck 0
Latest High School sports
Zoe Day tallied the lone goal for the Falcons, who will play in a state semifinal on Tuesday at Paint Branch.