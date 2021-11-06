Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Nov. 5): Football playoffs begin with regional quarterfinal action

The second-seeded Patriots emptied the bench as they cruised to the next round. Five Patriots caught touchdown passes — Will Ennis, Tim Tripplett, Zafrin Stevens, Donte Craggette-Drake and Aiden Day. Keondre Green led the way on the ground with 11 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown while Christopher Booze scored three times. Quarterback Myles Fulton went 5-for-9 for 110 yards and four touchdowns in the air.