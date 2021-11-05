Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Nov. 4): Severn boys soccer blanks Indian Creek to reach MIAA B final

Severn boys soccer put on another dominating performance to earn a spot in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference final with a 4-0 victory over Indian Creek in a semifinal.
The Admirals poured most of its offensive effort in the first half as Hudson Lamb netted two, assisted by Colin McCarthy and Ammar Yusef, while McCarthy had the first of the night. In the second half, Andrew Powell contributed the insurance goal, which was assisted by Andrew Beard.
Severn, unbeaten in conference, will face St. Mary’s Sunday at 3:15 p.m. in the championship game at Anne Arundel Community College.
Boys soccer
MIAA B Conference semifinal
Volleyball
Class 4A East Region II quarterfinals
Severna Park 3, North Point 0
Maggie Sale and Perry Stevenson each recorded 11 kills in the Falcons’ dominant 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 win. Ava Meadows added seven kills while Sydney Watts collected six aces and 14 digs. Taylor Stone spread the wealth around her floor with 30 assists.
Third-seeded Severna Park (12-4) advances to meet No. 2 Leonardtown Monday at 5:30 p.m.
South River 3, Annapolis 1
The Seahawks’ Lindsey Hutchins had 11 kills, Mia Keen had 10 to go with 24 assists and Beth Marks had nine in South River’s 25-16, 25-27, 25-14, 25-17. The No. 5 seed Seahawks move on to face top-seeded Broadneck on Monday at 5 p.m.
Annika Garcia-Riley was a perfect 16-for-16 serving with an ace while Caitlyn Austin went 16-for-17 with an ace.
Sophia Krause had 18 kills and 10 digs for Annapolis in the loss. Amiyah Fowlkes led the Panthers (9-4) on the serve with 12 service points and two aces in the loss. Nieshia Downs had 10 service points as well as an ace and four digs while Grace McQuoid had nine service points, 26 assists, two blocks and five digs.
Class 3A South Region II quarterfinals
Crofton 3, Northeast 0
Cora Shafer tallied 15 kills and six blocks for the Cardinals in a 25-10, 25-10, 25-5 win. Christine Wang added 23 assists and went 12-for-12 from the service line with seven aces.
No. 3 seed Crofton will face No. 2 Stephen Decatur Monday at 5 p.m.
Class 1A South Region I quarterfinals
Francis Scott Key 3, Chesapeake Science Point 2
Tigers libero Isabella Lora had 13 digs and an ace in a 25-13, 21-25, 22-25, 25-12, 15-6 while two Chesapeake Science Point players collected six kills: Jasmin Azan (four digs, two aces) and Destinee Phifer (six assists). Shaiba Sharifi added five kills, three aces and three digs while Madeline Parks had 13 assists, five digs and an ace.