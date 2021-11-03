Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Nov. 2): Crofton girls soccer earns first region title with win over Chesapeake

In its first postseason as a varsity team, No. 3 seed Crofton girls soccer collected the Class 3A South Region II title with a 3-1 win over No. 4 seed Chesapeake. The Cardinals advance to the state quarterfinals, for which they will be reseeded beforehand.
Emily Wingeart netted the first goal for Crofton in the 23rd minute of play, creating the 1-0 lead the Cardinals carried through halftime.
Mackenzie Boyd tied it at 1 for the Cougars in the second half, but that was all Chesapeake would get.
Meghan Piazza assisted Cassidy Nichols to score the go-ahead goal in the 62nd minute before recording her own off a dish from Sydney Young just before game’s end.
Abby Makela registered 15 saves for Crofton.
Girls soccer
Class 4A East Region I final
Arundel 2, Glen Burnie 1
Jessica Gotshall netted both goals for the Wildcats, who advance to the state quarterfinals.