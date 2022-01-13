Old Mill wrestling steamrolls Glen Burnie | Anne Arundel high school roundup (Jan. 12)

Matt Ellison (138), Bryan Arevalo (145), Jackson Cohenour (160) and RJ Duncan (285) posted pins for the Patriots to spark the rout over Glen Burnie, 57-18. Elijah Mills (132) scored a technical fall, while Cam Neal notched a major decision for the Patriots, who improved their overall record to 23-1.
Noah Akers (106), Charles Eason (120) and Gabe DeBow (220) all registered falls for Glen Burnie, which forfeited four matches.
Old Mill 57, Glen Burnie 18
106 — Noah Akers (GB) pinned Colin Hicks, 2:37
113 — Elias Clark (OM) won by forfeit
120 — Charles Eason (GB) pinned Jayden Wills, 1:50
126 — Double forfeit
132 — Elijah Mills (OM) technical fall Shawn McKray, 20-4
138 — Matt Ellison (OM) pinned Allen Edens, 3:01
145 — Bryan Arevalo (OM) pinned Ethan Burelgman, 3:36
152 — Cam Neal (OM) major decision Kevin Blair, 13-0
160 — Jackson Cohenour (OM) pinned Brian P, 1:26
170 — Jayden Vernerable (OM) won by forfeit
182 — Garrett Perrotta (OM) won by forfeit
195 — Drayk Bunn (OM) won by forfeit
220 — Gabe DeBow (GB) pinned Christian Gulley, 2:46
285 — RJ Duncan (OM) pinned Richardson, 19 seconds
Chesapeake 66, Severna Park 7: Byron Worfley (113), Braidyn Bryant (138), Chase Listorti (145), Collin Lewis (160) and Gavin Maresca (182) all won with pins as the Cougars had an easy time with the Falcons.
Owen Schmidt (152) scored a technical fall,while Dylan Lewis (170) had a major decision for Chesapeake.
Andrew Trull 132) and pat Ellis (285) scored wins for Severna Park.
106: Dion Ambrose (CH) win by forfeit
113: Byron Worfley (CH) pinned Chris Pagan, 1:29
120: Dylan Ritter (CH) win by forfeit
126: Hoover (CH) win by forfeit
132: Andrew Trull (SP) maj. dec. Kopf, 11-2
138: Braidyn Bryant (CH) pinned Ryan Zachry, 1:28
145: Chase Listorti (CH) pinned Gavin Cheesman, 1:24
152: Owen Schmidt (CH) tech. fall Nathan Kohler, 18-1
160: Collin Lewis (CH) pinned Bobby Howe, 0:43
170: Dylan Lewis (CH) maj. dec. Jonathan Lewis, 16-4
182: Gavin Maresca (CH) pinned Briggs, 0:54
195: Victor Listorti (CH) win by forfeit
220: Hunter Beck (CH) dec. Maria Buhler, 6-0
285: Pat Ellis (SP) dec. Delmar White, 3-1
Southern 47, Annapolis 26: Pins by JC Wilson, Luke McCoy, Matthew Novoa and Ty Jackson helped secure the victory for the Bulldogs..
Boys Basketball
Indian Creek 87, Friends 35: Junior George Weston and senior Lawrence Fowler each contributed 16 points, while senior Josh Chambers added 14 points, as the Eagles got off to a slow start, tallying just 10 points in the opening frame but strong, up-tempo play and aggressive defense in the final three quarters allowed them to steadily pull away the Quakers.
Senior Josh Leedy pitched in with with 12 points and junior Kyndall Crawford provided with 10 points for Indian Creek.
Archbishop Curley 66, Severn 46: Nas Sturdivant managed a team-high17 points and Jacob Randall secured 10 points, but the Admirals dropped their second straight in the loss to the Friars.
Ryan Stewart had six points and Kingston Price delivered five points for Severn (4-2).
Glen Burnie 52, Chopticon 45: John Mallory scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Gophers defeated the Braves on Tuesday. Jordan Canoles added 10 points, including a couple of clutch 3-pointers in the final quarter, and Braxton Clarke added 10 points for Glen Burnie (6-3), which captured its third straight victory.
Chapelgate 51, Severn 43: Kingston Price netted 16 points and Elijah Bryan added 12 points as the Admirals fell to the Yellowjackets on Tuesday. Nas Sturdivant notched seven points for Severn (4-1).