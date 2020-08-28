Anne Arundel student-athletes discuss racism in athletics during forum

Meade rising senior Drake Smith, a student member of the Anne Arundel County Board of Education, began an Anne Arundel County Public Schools forum on racism in athletics Thursday night by noting athletics are some of the best memories high school students can make. However, that does not mean all high school athletes finish high school unscathed by racism in their own world.
“Sports can bring out the best in us, but unfortunately, they can also bring out the worst,” Smith said.
Over two hours, 11 athletes addressed stereotypes within athletics and its damaging effects, how lack of diversity and macro and micro aggressions impact student-athletes’ love for their sport, whether or not students should be able to kneel during the anthem — and what can be done to solve it all.
The students who spoke unanimously agreed that peaceful protest, such as kneeling during the anthem, should be allowed. The 2018-19 school handbook states that student-athletes must remove all hats or headwear, face the flag, place their right hand on the heart and remain still until the end of the anthem.
Princess Merritt, a rising senior and swimmer at Meade, recalled an instance where she and her teammates asked to kneel in support of Black Lives Matter. They were told they’d be benched if they did.
Merritt is a self-described patriot; her grandfather fought in World War II. Her perspective on things like the anthem has shifted over time, especially as Black individuals’ deaths at the hands of police continue. Merritt noted the recent killing of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police that have sparked numerous protests around the country, notably by professional athletes who are striking in various leagues such as the NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLS and MLB.
“I would rather be benched,” Merritt said. “I would rather not play a sport than live in a country where if someone tomorrow killed one of my family members, it would be construed to be their fault. At the end of the day, I am a Black American. I love my country, but my country needs to change.”
Arundel rising junior Nate O’Toole and North County rising senior Cameron Geddie expressed that protesting the anthem has nothing to do with disrespecting the military; if anything, soldiers fought to protect equal rights and freedoms.
“I think it’s very powerful for athletes to protest,” O’Toole said. “Nine times out of 10 people our age are going to look up to Colin Kaepernick than someone in politics.”
The athletes also discussed how athletic administrations handled racist incidents, and what they can do to improve.
North County rising senior Camille Carter was switching courts between volleyball sets when one of her teammates called her a racist slur.
Carter didn’t want to disrupt the game and let her teammates down, so she reported the incident after the fact. However, no punishment was doled out, she said. Carter felt like she did not receive justice from her school.
“I think the way schools handle racial incidents, that sets a precedent and shows students how they should handle racial incidents,” Carter said.
“Once that trust is lost, you never recover from things like that,” she said.
One consolation to Carter, the team’s captain and three-year varsity member, was how her coach tried to help.
“Once you see how hard your coach is willing to fight for you, it gives you a good feeling,” she said.
At the same time, Carter recognizes how damaging a negative experience with a coach can be.
Merritt was asked by a coach in the past why white people weren’t allowed to say the n-word. Her trust in her coach shattered. She didn’t want to go to practice anymore. It was one of many incidents in Merritt’s athletic career, who has participated in predominantly white sports such as gymnastics and swimming, that began in kindergarten.
“It dilutes your love for your sport. It’s trauma, in my opinion,” Merritt said. “You don’t want to go back to that sport. For me, when things like that happen to me, it makes me feel less value as a person.”
Arielle Johnson, a rising freshman who will attend Crofton High, played on a predominantly white basketball team in middle school that faced mostly white opponents.
“Sometimes you could see on the court someone didn’t want to pass the ball to this person because ‘I don’t like you that much,’” Johnson said.
Johnson recalls during one end-of-game handshakes with the other team, one player on an opposing team muttered a racist slur under her breath at Johnson and her Black teammates.
“We really need to address it. That impacted a lot of people. One person felt like they didn’t want to play that school anymore,” Johnson said. “They didn’t want to feel that way again.”
Microaggressions float around their school hallways like air, and the athletes don’t feel as though they can report it and receive any kind of satisfying result.
Geddie finds his North County teachers encourage him to “take it a different way” instead of punishing the student who carried out the microaggression.
“I feel like it’s so normalized that we can pass it on as a joke. It’s that bad,” Geddie said. “The adults and teachers ... hear it as just a joke, they don’t feel like they need to address it by any sort of urgency.”
When Glen Burnie rising sophomore Nimrah Kashif looked around her swim team as a freshman, she realized she was the only Asian kid.
“When I would swim, there wasn’t many who looked like me. Even if there were, they wouldn’t look at me the same,” Kashif said.
Though everyone wore the same swimsuits, she felt alone. Because of that, her performance was affected.
For Nia Williams, a rising sophomore at Glen Burnie who plays volleyball, stereotypes affect the way she plays now. She checks her behavior on the court, distracting her from play itself.
“Sometimes I find myself trying to be less aggressive so that I’m not seen as that aggressive Black girl,” Williams said.
The athletes said Anne Arundel County athletics authorities only seem to issue consequences when pressure is applied, like when incidents make the news.
“Why isn’t there more being done for the countless other incidents that have happened? It comes to a point where it’s performative,” Merritt said. “The county does a lot of performative activism. We need to be doing the activism to make our schools a better place.”
O’Toole played for the Arundel football team that reportedly experienced a racist slur hurled from an opposing bench last fall. Following the incident, the schools addressed their teams.
“If they don’t take it seriously, they’re part of the problem,” O’Toole, a center on the team, said.
Those instances represent only a handful of racist incidents the athletes experience. They said streams of racist comments on social media go unpunished and breed more racist comments.
“When you see coaches, adults and officials normalize behavior and write it off, it then becomes an OK thing to do,” Merritt said. “Because it’s so ingrained in us and clumped in as ’they’re just being kids,’ you don’t want that to ruin another kid’s future, but it’s ruined my love of the sport.”
The athletes called upon schools to instill accountability by requiring paperwork, as coaches report to athletic directors, and athletic directors to school representatives.
In the meantime, they encouraged their fellow athletes to keep speaking up when injustices arise.
“If you see something, say something,” said Gus Bachmann, a rising junior, basketball and soccer player at Severna Park. “Otherwise, these incidents will continue to go unnoticed.”