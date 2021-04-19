400 days since COVID took their season away, Anne Arundel public school spring sports are back

Boys lacrosse coach Jeff McGuire could feel it on Saturday when Broadneck’s spring athletes returned to practice for the first time in 400 days. It was funny how different the vibe was compared to any other year; he said it felt like “an 800-pound gorilla” had been lifted from their backs.
After a successful fall season wrapped up on Friday, Anne Arundel County public school spring students-athletes and coaches returned to their fields, dugouts and courts Saturday for the first time since the pandemic first stripped them of their season in mid-March 2020.
The AACPS teams will practice until they begin a seven-week regular season on May 7 through June 5, followed by a postseason format that has yet to be determined. It could be a county tournament unless the MPSSAA sanctions regional and state tournaments. It’s unclear when that decision will be made.
The spring athletes, coaches returned to a scene wholly unlike the one they abruptly left more than a year ago. Masked coaches ask for their student-athletes to check-in. If social distancing is possible, coaches rearranged drills so that players can be spaced.
There’s something else that maybe wasn’t there before, too: gratitude.
“Every day we appreciate being out here because we understand now it can be taken away at any point,” Broadneck baseball coach Matt Skrenchuk said.
The pandemic’s affect threw senior midfielder Sam Kelley’s teammates and lacrosse into a new light.
It made him realize “how much it means to me,” said Kelley, who’s bound for Randolph-Macon. “How much I need it.”
His mother, girls lacrosse coach Katy Kelley, watched the fall season come and go like a breeze without any sort of playoff.
There was something to learn from that.
“They got five games, their goal was win the five games they had. So you’re looking to make the most of every opportunity,” Katy Kelley said. “Whether that leads to an official title is one thing, but you can make the goal within your own team find an everyday kind of success. Be one of the competitors inside the county.”
Senior Makenna Quigley missed lacrosse as well. She’d been apart from her sport for more than a year, having stopped playing club lacrosse as she’s committed to Stevens Institute of Technology for field hockey.
The transition from high school field hockey to lacrosse is usually spread out by a winter season, but Quigley is jumping right into it less than a week since she played her last field hockey game. Most of her teammates are making the same sudden switch from another sport.
It’s not so jarring a switch for Quigley, as she said lacrosse defenders tend to play lower to the ground like field hockey anyway. But what she learned playing four weeks of field hockey applies here.
“I just want to have fun,” Quigley said. “I’ve heard some seniors say it’s not worth it to play, but eight games is better than none. I’m just here to have fun.”
Some feathers ruffled when the county Board of Education altered the county’s original plan to have a 13-week competitive spring season in order to create a miniature fall season, which just concluded on Friday.
Skrenchuk just feels grateful to have the time at all. There’s definitely an upside to starting practice in balmy, mid-April sun rather than winter’s last grip in March.
“No one looked at each other like they wanted to go home. There was a lot of energy. We’re just thankful we’re here,” Skrenchuk said. “If you asked us in the winter time, we weren’t even sure we’d have a spring season. Something is better than nothing right now.”
Losing almost all of the 2020 season doesn’t mean McGuire missed a whole season in what was supposed to be his first with his mostly young team. As soon as it became possible, boys lacrosse spent three days in the weight room and two running. McGuire got to know his players — predominantly sophomores who’ll be his first four-year Bruins — and build the foundation of his program’s culture, simply under different settings.
The unusual circumstances taught him a new way to coach: how to do less, but better.
“How to be efficient in every single thing we do, as simple as — coaches say you need 100 reps on the wall, why not do one minute right hand one minute left hand — something as simple as that,” McGuire said. “ … Making the time, not just grinding yourself thin. I don’t think you have to be the first person in, last person out all the time.”
Athletes have the option to wear masks during physical activity at AACPS schools, but Broadneck’s boys lacrosse wore gaiters. Every baseball player wore masks as they received coach Skrenchuk’s instructions and broke off into drills, as did the softball players as they started their warmups — mostly socially-distanced, too.
It’s a symbol as much as it is a safety precaution, of how much the spring athletes want to be there and prevent coronavirus from taking the season from them again.
“We just keep reminding them every day to control what they can control, which is keeping their circle small, making good decisions when they leave here, ‘cause most of their time is spent away from us,” Skrenchuk said. “What they do in those 22 hours outside of here is going to impact our opportunity to keep going this year.”
Regardless of what lies at the end of the regular season, the boys lacrosse team bought in. They treat their practices as competitively as games. Last spring, the seniors mourned never getting the chance to compete in what they thought was “their year.” This year’s seniors keep those 2020 graduates in mind as they chase triumph, whether that’s a Class 4A title or a county one.
“We have to go hard for them [the 2020 seniors] — they only had two scrimmages. We definitely feel like we can go far this year, even if it is only county championship. It still means a lot for them to watch us, for everybody,” Sam Kelley said.