Anne Arundel 2021 volleyball preview: Teams still chasing Arundel, Broadneck, Severna Park

No team epitomizes what it means to be playing spring volleyball amid a pandemic quite like Severna Park.
The Falcons are way behind after already missing two weeks of practice as the result of coronavirus protocols and resulting quarantine orders. Coach Tim Dunbar has also had to work around several of his girls having conflicts with their club teams, many of which are gearing up for qualifying tournaments. One returning varsity player ultimately chose to opt out, as did several JV players.
Adding to the commotion is that Severna Park High is periodically being used as a vaccination clinic, which means the gym has not been available on those days.
“Playing at this time of the year will be interesting,” Dunbar said. " … Different schools are probably approaching this season differently, so results may not tell you a whole lot. Some schools are going to play it normal, while some other schools may be using the time to develop players for next year.”
Dunbar’s Falcons are not alone. Of all the sports to have players opting out, volleyball has been hit the hardest as this shortened season coincides with the competitive club season that most top-level players use to get noticed and be recruited by colleges.
“It’s great that they are playing more but not so great because the practices conflict, the kids are tired, they are getting instruction from two different sets of coaches, and we have much less time to mesh and bond,” Old Mill coach Bethany Hayden said.
Added Glen Burnie coach Jordan Gibson: “90% of my team plays travel ball and we’re working on making sure they’re staying healthy and mentally awake.”
Adding one last wrinkle to the weirdness is the fact that all players are required to wear masks during play. Most coaches said they and their players would do whatever it takes to stay safe and play a complete competitive season.
“I like the idea of playing in the mask,” Southern coach Sheila Riggs said. “I know it will be difficult to speak through them, but the ultimate goal is to play and remain safe. Any protocol that will aid in safety and health, I am all in.”
One team that did not feel the impact of many of the issues listed is Arundel, last year’s Class 4A state champions. Wildcats coach Ashley Yuscavage said almost all of their athletes decided to return and “I believe that it has made our team members even more aware of how special our group is,” she said. “To see the joy on their faces when they were able to play together again was pretty powerful.”
Arundel returns five starters, including three four-year varsity players who were All-County selections in 2019: outside hitter Brooke Watts, libero Fiona Gonzalez Medina and middle blocker Aaliyah Griffin.
Watts was the 2019 Capital Gazette Player of the Year after totaling a school-record 324 kills — including 16 in the state final win over Broadneck — and 167 digs, 44 aces and 16 blocks. Meanwhile, Gonzalez Medina did a little bit of everything by amassing 271 digs, 60 assists and 46 aces in their state championship season, and Griffin is a Division I signee at East Carolina.
The Bruins handed Arundel its only loss in the county championship game before losing an epic rematch in the state final, and they are poised to be a strong team once again. Senior setter Makena Smith, a 2019 first team All-County pick who had 741 assists, will team up with junior outside hitter Natalie Luscomb, another first team All-County choice who had 279 kills, to be one of the county’s best duos.
Arundel and Broadneck are set to play April 13.
Severna Park was a step behind Arundel and Broadneck in 2019 but has six returning starters. The senior-laden squad has strength at all positions, led by four-year varsity starter Siena DeCicco at setter and three-year starter Ally Fletcher on the right side. Both are committed to play at the next level.
Meanwhile, Maureen Carter believes her team at South River can make the jump and compete with the top three teams.
The volleyball season will begin Tuesday, March 23 with the final game scheduled for April 15. All games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For the shortened season, no county championship or state playoffs will be taking place.
Here is what to expect from each local program:
ANNAPOLIS
2019 record: 3-11 overall
Coach: Kisha Taylor-Wallace, 13th season
Top players: Seniors Kyra Dean (OH), Elizabeth Jarboe (MB) and Elisa Meija Barringer (S); sophomore Grace McQuoid (S).
First serve: “My expectations are for us to come together as a team, play volleyball and have fun. We have five games in a shortened season. We have to take advantage of the opportunity to play and enjoy the moment. I have had some girls not play club this season for whatever reasons but once they are on the court everything works well.” — coach Kisha Taylor-Wallace
ARUNDEL
2019 record: 18-1, Class 4A state champions
Coach: Ashley Yuscavage, 14th season
Top players: Seniors Brooke Watts (OH), Fiona Gonzalez Medina (L), Corinna Baker (OH) and Aaliyah Griffin (MB).
First serve: “I believe that we are bringing back an experienced and passionate team. Our upperclassmen realize that being successful means working hard to push ourselves both individually and as a group. I am also excited to have freshmen coming into varsity who are going to have the opportunity to learn from our upperclassmen about what it means to be a part of this program. I believe our desire to continue to grow and compete is our biggest strength.” — coach Ashley Yuscavage
BROADNECK
2019 record: 16-3, county champions, Class 4A state finalists
Coach: Tracey Regalbuto, sixth season
Top players: Senior Makena Smith (S); junior Natalie Luscomb (OH); sophomore Bella Rubino (OH).
First serve: “Broadneck will have a decent team this season. We are a young team with positive athletes that work hard and are all on the same page as far as dedication and commitment goes.” — coach Tracey Regalbuto
CHESAPEAKE
2019 record: 3-12
Coach: Michael Gimon, 20th season
Top players: Seniors Abi Hilpert (S/OH), Savannah Mulvey (OH) and Karsin Baker (OH); junior Kristiana Robold (OH).
First serve: “We should do well against the teams we are scheduled to play. We expect to finish 4-2. We are not scheduled to play any of the top four teams in the county.” — coach Michael Gimon
CHESAPEAKE SCIENCE POINT
2019 record: 6-13, Class 1A South region I champions
Coach: Paulette Gabaurel, fourth season
Top players: Junior Gabrielle Sanders (OH/MB); sophomores Jazmin Azan (OH/MB) and Mattie Parks (S).
First serve: “The pool of players that CSP volleyball program [pulls from] is small. Our coaching staff takes some players that have never played volleyball before and turn them into ‘good’ players. They work hard at practice and learn life lessons as players of CSP. Our teams have always been successful. We focus on the big picture of using athletics to help develop great successful students/people. Our strength comes from our tenacity and the will to become a better volleyball player. We teach all players to play all positions. Since we are so small, we have to be very flexible and versatile. We are thankful that the kids are getting a chance to stay active and socialize. When we lose we learn, and when we win we teach. We play a very hard schedule which really prepares us for our 1A championships. We are thankful for such a strong schedule.” — coach Paulette Gabaurel
GLEN BURNIE
2019 record: 3-11
Coach: Jordan Gibson, fourth season
Top players: Seniors Lonna McNeill (L) and Megan Helinski (S); sophomore Nia Williams (MB).
First serve: “My girls know the expectation every day is to give 150% and that if they don’t there is someone under you who will. I have created a competitive culture within this program in which I feel it is important for these girls to know no spot is ever promised. We work hard for ourselves, our team and our school. Grades are also a very important factor and I do not tolerate any one of my girls slipping. My goal for them is to play beyond Glen Burnie, and sometimes we need that academic support to get us there. My girls work hard in and out of the gym. I am very proud to call each and every one of them mine. I think the determining factor for our success this year is their mindset. I have some of the most talented hardworking kids in AACPS. I can only tell them how great they are and athletic they are. Now they have to own that and run with it. If my team manifests this mindset, they will be one of the most competitive teams this season.” — coach Jordan Gibson
MEADE
2019 record: 6-8
Coach: Melonie Stewart, fourth season
Top players: Senior Kaila Stewart (MB); junior Amauri Pratt (S); sophomore Chloe Contreras (OH).
First serve: “This year’s definition for success is defined by our ability to keep everyone healthy. I trust we are all on the same page.” — coach Melonie Stewart
NORTH COUNTY
2019 record: 5-9
Coach: Kim Workley, third season
Top players: Seniors Meadow Martin (OH/S/MB/L), Camille Carter (OH) and Alyssa Workley (L).
First serve: “This year is a year like no other. These girls have had to overcome a lot and it has mentally and physically taken a toll on all of us. This year is about coming together as a team, supporting each other, and just being happy to be back on the court. I couldn’t be prouder of my team and the way they have always supported each other during difficult times. We are a volleyball family and it is through our support and communication with each other that we will have success on the court.” — coach Kim Workley
NORTHEAST
2019 record: 11-8, Class 3A South region II champions
Coach: Romonzo Beans, first season
Top players: Junior Vanessa Tomshack (DS); sophomore Sabrina Wright (OH); freshmen Carly Bashioum (MB) and Julia Fox (MB).
First serve: “I expect them to want the next ball. Our strength is ‘Not knowing our strengths’ and always raising the bar. Our weaknesses have yet to be determined.” — coach Romonzo Beans
OLD MILL
2019 record: 7-8
Coach: Bethany Hayden, third season
Top players: Seniors Sheridan Smith (S) and Sarah Fitzmaurice (OH); sophomore Emily Gordon (OH).
First serve: “This year, the Old Mill volleyball team will see success in so many ways. Our program began to increase in talent and competitiveness last year and we expect to see that grow even more this year. With last year’s addition of assistant coach Kameron Beans, we took on a new and more competitive edge. Regardless of wins and losses, this team is one to remember. Every single member of this team comes with passion, dedication, kindness, positive attitudes, increased volleyball IQ, and a desire to work together as one. It is my hope that every one of my athletes walks away from this season feeling valued and fulfilled as an athlete and as a woman.” — coach Bethany Hayden
SEVERNA PARK
2019 record: 13-4
Coach: Tim Dunbar, ninth season (22nd overall)
Top players: Seniors Siena DeCicco (S) and Ally Fletcher (OH); junior Maggie Sale (OH); sophomores Ava Meadows (MB) and Sydney Watts (L).
First serve: “We are going to be a good team and put a competitive group on the court. We are a fairly deep team, and have a good combination of senior leadership, varsity experience, and talented youth. I expect that we will be able to compete and run with the better teams in the county. Win or lose, we plan to have fun and make this situation into both a good final experience for our seniors and a building/learning time for our underclassmen.” — coach Tim Dunbar
SOUTH RIVER
2019 record: 8-8
Coach: Maureen Carter, 25th season
Top players: Seniors Kaylee Bates (OH), Harley Herndon (DS), Marit Turvold (OH) and Sara Kamm (OH); junior Ivy Wadznik (S); sophomores Isabella Clarke (OH), Beth Marx (MB), Lindsey Hutchins (MB), Mia Keen (S) and Alaina Goodwin (DS).
First serve: “The goal for South River is always to be a strong competitive team and finish among the top three in the county. I feel we have talented players and our success will come when we can put this talent together and play like a team.” — coach Maureen Carter
SOUTHERN
2019 record: 8-8
Coach: Sheila Riggs, third season
Top players: Seniors Amilynn Coon (MB) and Sierra Suplee (OH); freshman Elianna Coon (OH/S).
First serve: “The Bulldogs lost many key players to graduation and the pandemic, especially the setters. We are in a rebuilding year that looks promising with a few returning and new additions that are hardworking and determined players. We expect to be competitive this season and have set goals to be memorable. My seniors Amilynn Coon, Sierra Suplee and Kayla Watts are returning this season with determination to show off their talents and lead this team to a memorable season. Cara Paitsel has some big shoes to fill and is ready for any challenge to lead the team. Olivia Valdez will sacrifice her body to prevent the ball from hitting the floor and start the offense with great passes. Elianna Coon is one of my most versatile players and will do anything to support the team and bring success. Southern will be contenders this season and appreciative for the opportunity to compete and instill some normalcy in the lives of our athletes.” — coach Sheila Riggs