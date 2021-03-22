Anne Arundel 2021 volleyball preview: Teams still chasing Arundel, Broadneck, Severna Park

First serve: “My girls know the expectation every day is to give 150% and that if they don’t there is someone under you who will. I have created a competitive culture within this program in which I feel it is important for these girls to know no spot is ever promised. We work hard for ourselves, our team and our school. Grades are also a very important factor and I do not tolerate any one of my girls slipping. My goal for them is to play beyond Glen Burnie, and sometimes we need that academic support to get us there. My girls work hard in and out of the gym. I am very proud to call each and every one of them mine. I think the determining factor for our success this year is their mindset. I have some of the most talented hardworking kids in AACPS. I can only tell them how great they are and athletic they are. Now they have to own that and run with it. If my team manifests this mindset, they will be one of the most competitive teams this season.” — coach Jordan Gibson