Anne Arundel 2021 girls soccer preview: Broadneck, Severna Park, South River, Arundel are teams to beat

Kickoff: “Given all the challenges we have faced, I am just very grateful that we are able to get the players back on the field, even if it is just for a few games. Our seniors have done a great job of leading this group through the ups and downs of preparing for a season that we weren’t sure was going to happen. Our team strengths this year will be our depth and the leadership of the senior class. The biggest challenge will be getting the group to work cohesively given the short preseason and the fact that we are replacing so many starters from last year. However, this is a challenge we are embracing, and we are just looking forward to being back on the field competing again.” — coach Rick Stimpson