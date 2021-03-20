Anne Arundel 2021 girls soccer preview: Broadneck, Severna Park, South River, Arundel are teams to beat

Kickoff: “We have a number of new pieces to our program this year that will help us tremendously. We also have excellent senior leadership to help mentor our new and younger players. We have a lot more firepower going forward this year and it will be about finding the right fit for each of our players in our system. Our attitude this year is to be in the moment and appreciate each day we have together, because as we have seen everything can be shut down in an instant.” — coach Brooke Walsh