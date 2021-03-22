Anne Arundel 2021 field hockey preview: Usual suspects Severna Park, Arundel, Broadneck lead close pack

Most coaches expect the reigning Class 4A state and county champions, Severna Park, to rule their home county in this abbreviated fall sports season the same way they did the state last year.
But even the Falcons aren’t exempt from the toll coronavirus has taken on many Anne Arundel teams this year.
The graduation of 2019 Capital Gazette and National Player of the Year Lila Slattery will have a big impact, as she has 22 goals and 18 assists in the 2019 season, but three seniors opted out of competing this year.
They’re not the only ones. Chesapeake misses six players who chose not to return for various reasons. Meanwhile, Meade’s varsity team did not have enough players to field a team.
North County coach Morgan Downey said changes in the school system and the unusual timing of the season prevented some of even her most committed players from returning, while Annapolis coach Kristin Burke estimates the Panthers lost half of their usual turnout.
With 10 returning starters, Arundel is anticipated to be the team to beat, but the Wildcats experienced a numbers hit due to coronavirus, too. Last season’s 4A East region champion Broadneck, another projected top county contender, typically sees around 50 players come out to play, but have just 41 this short season.
“It may really come down to the inequity of which programs have more players who have been able to play club during the summer and fall and had more opportunities to play than our county was able to provide,” Bruins coach Shannon Hanratty said.
Likewise, a few opt-outs and an inability to advertise its team in-person dashed Glen Burnie’s hopes of reviving its junior varsity program.
Class 4A state semifinalist Old Mill, which also is missing a few players that did not feel comfortable competing, usually benefits from its athletes getting to play winter field hockey. That, of course, didn’t happen this year, which first-year coach Courtney Rice knows will have an impact.
South River, which won the 2018 4A state title but didn’t make a deep postseason run in 2019, is one of the few lucky ones. Coach Megan Atkinson said the Seahawks had a large freshman class come in, swelling the team sizes.
“Coronavirus has affected some of our day to day activities. We have had to modify our warm-ups and drills to ensure social distancing,” Atkinson said. “Regardless, our athletes are excited to play and are willing to take extra precautions to be safe on the field.”
Coaches have their eye on the same player to take Anne Arundel by storm. Arundel junior and Syracuse commit Lana Hamilton, the humble midfielder who speaks loudly with her stick and quietly contributed more assists than goals in the 2019 regular season, will be among the top players in the league.
“Lana Hamilton is a fast, dynamic player,” Atkinson said.
The field hockey season will begin Tuesday, March 23 with the final game scheduled for April 15. All games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5 or 6:30 p.m. For the shortened season, no county championship or state playoffs will be taking place.
Here is what to expect from each local program:
ANNAPOLIS
2019 record: 4-8 overall
Coach: Kristin Burke, second season
Top players: Seniors Rachel Heisener (GK), Jessica Baker (F) and Elsa Skinner (M).
Kickoff: “We’re down in numbers this year, but the girls are making the most of this unique season. It’s tough for the seniors, but we’re all working hard and using this season to learn and grow as a team in hopes of a normal fall season next year.” — coach Kristin Burke
ARUNDEL
2019 record: 11-3-2
Coach: Carrie Vosburg, ninth season
Top players: Seniors Nikki Seven (F), Caroline Keane (M/D), Malia Walker (M/D), Maggie Lockard (M), Kaitlin Cloyd (F), Gracie Johnson (F) and Hailey Kohlman (F); juniors Lana Hamilton (M/D), Jillian Trout (M), Lauren Egan (M/D) and Savannah Brooks (GK).
Kickoff: “Have fun, compete and stay healthy!” — coach Carrie Vosburg
BROADNECK
2019 record: 10-4, Class 4A East region II champions
Coach: Shannon Hanratty, second season
Top players: Seniors Makenna Quigley (M), Cecelia Gazelle (GK), Brynn Schlesinger (GK) and Zoe Shevitz (M); sophomores Maya Everett (M), Arden Hunterman (M) and Jess Kopernick (M).
Kickoff: “With a large senior class and strong core of returning players from last year’s state quarterfinalist squad, we’re excited to see how our experienced players can lead our newcomers this year. Our team has been working well together so far and the coaching staff is looking forward to seeing them compete and test our abilities against the talent of Anne Arundel County.” — coach Shannon Hanratty
CHESAPEAKE
2019 record: 8-5
Coach: Stacey Mackintosh, first season
Top players: Seniors Madison Hoyer (M/D) and Meghan Mayo (F/M); junior Charlotte Alexander (F); sophomore Natalie Forman (M/D).
Kickoff: “My expectations this year is for us to grow as a team. I want everyone to enjoy having the opportunity playing field hockey this season and to continue to develop their hockey skills. I expect each player to build upon their strengths and increase their confidence in their skills. We will also work on any areas of weakness as a team as a whole and with each individual player to turn that area of weakness into a strength. Overall, I want them to enjoy playing field hockey this season. I want to see them grow as a team, players and individuals.” — coach Stacey Mackintosh
GLEN BURNIE
2019 record: 1-11-1
Coach: Tracee Simms, second season
Top players: Seniors Sehalee Locklear (F), Mattie Perkins (GK), Maria Rivas (M), Annaliese Dominguez (F) and Julia Dominguez (M); sophomore Brielle Bellamy (D).
Kickoff: “After winning our first game in four years last season, we are looking forward to continuing to build the strength of our program in the spring 2021 season. We are excited to have a strong core of returners [listed above]. We are hoping that the energy from our new players, combined with the foundation built over the past few seasons with the aforementioned players, will allow us to achieve the goals we’ve set for this season. This will be a tough season, as we are playing some teams within the county that we don’t normally play, but I believe this team is up to the challenge.” — coach Tracee Simms
NORTH COUNTY
2019 record: 11-3
Coach: Morgan Downey, fourth season
Top players: Seniors Natalie Lewis (M) and Aly Geckle (F); juniors Jenna Schneck (M) and Annabelle Colgan (F); freshman Kaydence Augustin (D).
Kickoff: “We have been thrown some challenges so far this season but the girls are working hard in order to prepare for the competition coming. Even though we lost a large portion of returning varsity players, due to various reasons, this group of girls has banded together and I think they will work well as a cohesive group to be successful this season!” — coach Morgan Downey
NORTHEAST
2019 record: 8-6
Coach: Courtney Woolford, third season
Top players: Seniors Emma Borgert (F) and Julia Rafiq (M); juniors Haleigh Green (D) and Hannah Fox (GK); sophomores Megan Meek (D) and Makenzy Martini (F).
Kickoff: “This will be a great year of growth and fun for the Eagles. Despite having a smaller team, I am looking forward to the new opportunities, leadership, and hard work from this group of girls.” — coach Courtney Woolford
OLD MILL
2019 record: 10-6, Class 4A North region II champions, state semifinalists
Coach: Courtney Rice, first season
Top players: Seniors Madison Sobolewski (M), Allyna Threatt (M), Kristen Wood (M) and Stella Sanchez (GK); juniors Elaina Creekmore (F) and Lily McCullough (D).
Kickoff: “This year I expect Old Mill to compete and perform well with every team on our schedule. We have a well-balanced line up with strong leaders. We have been working hard to get in shape and ready for the games. I expect our midfield line to hold us strong. With only one team we have plenty of substitutes to keep fresh legs.” — coach Courtney Rice
SEVERNA PARK
2019 record: 16-2, county champions, Class 4A state champions
Coach: Shannon Garden, third season
Top players: Senior Amalia Haggerty (F); juniors Zoe Day (M/D), Emma Marsh (M) and Gen Mullervy (M); sophomores Meredith Scepens (M), Ava Drexler Amey (M) and Charlotte Kramer (GK).
Kickoff: “We are working hard on making up for lost time! We think our strength will be in our midfield and goalkeeping. We are using this season to prepare for fall.” — coach Shannon Garden
SOUTH RIVER
2019 record: 8-8
Coach: Megan Atkinson, ninth season
Top players: Seniors Meagan Quick (M), Charlie Laye (M) and Kinley Parker (F); juniors Maddie Kandra (F), Gracelyn Solarz (D), Elsa Emling (F) and Lily Kerr (GK).
Kickoff: “Our program has been excited to be out on the field each day with our athletes and we are really looking forward to seeing the progress that our program is making through the course of this modified season. The upcoming games will provide great competition for us.” — coach Megan Atkinson
SOUTHERN
2019 record: 3-13
Coach: Cindy Gray, 12th season
Top players: Seniors Justice Washburn (D) and Sarah McBride (GK); junior Jayda Washburn (D); sophomore Kate Seymour (M).
Kickoff: “Southern High School’s field hockey program continues to build numbers and strength in our program. We are excited about the hard work players have put in to be ready to compete this spring. We are taking advantage of playing some great teams to expose both strengths to build on and weakness to improve upon. All of our effort, game play and improvements made this spring are with the goal of making it to the state championship in the fall 2021 season.” — coach Cindy Gray