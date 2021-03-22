Anne Arundel 2021 field hockey preview: Usual suspects Severna Park, Arundel, Broadneck lead close pack

Kickoff: “After winning our first game in four years last season, we are looking forward to continuing to build the strength of our program in the spring 2021 season. We are excited to have a strong core of returners [listed above]. We are hoping that the energy from our new players, combined with the foundation built over the past few seasons with the aforementioned players, will allow us to achieve the goals we’ve set for this season. This will be a tough season, as we are playing some teams within the county that we don’t normally play, but I believe this team is up to the challenge.” — coach Tracee Simms