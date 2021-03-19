Anne Arundel 2021 boys soccer preview: Arundel, Annapolis, Meade, Severna Park return top talent

The Anne Arundel County boys soccer season this spring will not be the usual marathon across three-plus months. Instead, the county’s 13 public school programs will have about four weeks to shine in a full-out sprint to the finish that won’t include any postseason accolades.
The dramatic shift has put many players and coaches in a conundrum. How do you weigh the importance of celebrating seniors, winning games and just trying to have fun while competing amid a pandemic?
Teams have not been practicing daily, as the extended preseason shifted teams to practice three times per week rather than the usual five or six. And for many student-athletes, playing just five or six games was simply not worth it.
South River second-year coach Marlyn Argueta has seen the effects of it all, saying all the changes and the pandemic has made a “big impact.”
“Meeting a couple times a week versus everyday definitely makes practices flow differently. Players take longer to get used to and learn from each other. My participation numbers decreased significantly,” he said. “This is the first year in over eight years as a coach that I did not even have enough players to conduct real cuts or tryouts because of numbers. I had many players opt-out because of COVID and also had many seniors just not return because it’s not a real season.”
Argueta and South River are not alone. At Southern, second-year coach Seth Brannon said his varsity team has just 14 players, seven fewer than last year, while Old Mill first-year coach Bob Thomas also had low turnout at tryouts.
“We expect our numbers to rise next fall once the COVID restrictions are lifted,” Thomas said. “The lack of numbers is due to safety concerns, but our program has taken the best safety precautions to ensure our players stay safe.”
Meade coach Rob Biondolillo said the pandemic “has been a limit on new players” but stressed it has little impact on those already playing. And on the field, the Mustangs have high hopes.
First team All-County senior forward Caleb Pritchett is expected to among the top players in the county as he is coming off a 2019 season in which he transitioned from defense to forward and totaled eight assists and 18 goals, including a school record 15 in the regular season. The Mustangs, who lost the county championship game to Annapolis, return six starters, including senior forward Caleb Marcheny and senior center-back Julian Olivarez.
Arundel is a popular pick among the coaches to be near the top of the standings. The Wildcats took a big leap in reaching the Class 4A state semifinals in 2019 and return five starters, headlined by senior midfielder Aidan Koch.
While Annapolis saw its participation drop, the Panthers are still expected to be a dangerous team with six starters back. They return one of the best players in the league in senior midfielder/forward Anderson Iriarte-Herrera, who broke out in his first year playing high school soccer in 2019 by netting 13 goals to go with 13 assists. The first team All-County pick also scored the game-winning goal in double overtime in the county championship game against Meade.
Severna Park has 22 players back on the varsity roster and a massive senior class, making the Falcons arguably the deepest squad in the county.
Meanwhile, Old Mill, which won 11 games in 2019, is looking to make some noise with a new coach. Senior forward/midfielder Zack Harpel is on the short list of best players in the league, according to county coaches, while junior goalkeeper Skylar McCarthy will be hard to score on.
While Broadneck may have finished lower in the standings than usual with a 9-7 mark in 2019, coach Sean Tettemer returns three four-year varsity players in midfielder Brandon Morse, defender Zach Fletcher, and forward Sean Mangan to pair with transfers Jake and Charlie Meehan.
Junior defensive center-midfielder Daevon Lionel, a first team All-County pick, and teammate forward Blake Hoskins will keep North County in the mix. Lionel started every game and had five goals and five assists for a 2019 Knights team that battled a slew of injuries, and coach Shawn Behegan expects Hoskins to be a top goal scorer in the county.
Southern has some top talent as well in senior forward Ellis Amo, a three-year varsity player who led the Bulldogs in scoring in their last season. Amo’s brother, Elijah, was recently selected by Real Salt Lake in the MLS SuperDraft.
The boys soccer season will begin Tuesday, March 23 with the final game scheduled for April 15. All games will be played on Tuesdays and Thursdays at either 5 or 7 p.m. with girls varsity alternating start times. For the shortened season, no county championship or state playoffs will be taking place.
Here is what to expect from each local program:
ANNAPOLIS
2019 record: 11-2 overall, county champions
Coach: Jake Shinn, third season
Top players: Seniors Anderson Iriarte-Herrera (F/M), Christian Teague (D), Sean Johanson (M), Modou Sarr (D), Anthony Valasquez (D) and Connor Walter (M/GK).
Kickoff: “We look forward to seeing student-athletes compete again. It gives our seniors a chance to play for their school one last time. We also look forward to seeing some younger players in action. Even though we only have five games, we know we will get to face great competition from each school. Each offers its own playing style and coaching style, which should make for an interesting season.” — coach Jake Shinn
ARUNDEL
2019 record: 14-3-1, 4A East region I champions, state semifinalists
Coach: Mike McCarron, 10th season
Top players: Seniors Jack Hartford (D), Andrew Versis (D), Todd Price (M), Mike Magorka (F) and Aidan Koch (M); junior Tyler LeGrand (D); sophomore Evan Koch (M).
Kickoff: “Our focus will be balanced between honoring the seniors from one of best teams in school history and rebuilding for next year.” — coach Mike McCarron
BROADNECK
2019 record: 9-7
Coach: Sean Tettemer, 19th season
Top players: Seniors Brandon Morse (M), Zach Fletcher (D), Sean Mangan (F) and Brady Coogan (M); junior Zach Tettemer (D).
Kickoff: “We have a veteran team with many seniors. Some returning players gained valuable experience last year, which will hopefully translate to improvement. We are working hard and will hopefully improve each day.” — coach Sean Tettemer
CHESAPEAKE
2019 record: 7-6-1
Coach: Drew Belcher, fourth season
Top players: Seniors Christian Angel (F) and Sammy Adams (M).
Kickoff: “This team will certainly need to fill a void due to the losses in players and character from last year’s team, as they were a big presence. This will also test our coaching staff as we can no longer rely on our sons to help win matches. We will continue to build on the success of last year’s team and develop our system and style of play. We know the difficult task ahead of us, but the team will be ready to go once the games commence.” — coach Drew Belcher
CHESAPEAKE SCIENCE POINT
2019 record: 2-12
Coach: Arif Albayrak, fifth season
Top players: Seniors Nahuel Albayrak (F/M) and Sabestian Navarette (M).
Kickoff: “This year’s CSP team is mostly made up of upperclassmen. We have 12 returning, strong seniors, four juniors, and four sophomores. … Competing against larger schools presents a challenge, but we are prepared to face it. We have a strong group of student-athletes. Our team is composed of dedicated players who hold a 3.85 average GPA, one of the highest in the county. We are excited to return to the fields and looking forward to a great season.” — coach Arif Albayrak
GLEN BURNIE
2019 record: 7-8
Coach: Donald Gibson, second season
Top players: Seniors Gusatvo Wong-Silva (M), Justin Gilbert (M/F), Declan Levery (D), Tito Tamayo (M) and Ethan Stearns (D); junior Brendan Orlove (M/F).
Kickoff: “I am hoping Glen Burnie High School can build on the success of last year and finish with a winning record this spring. I think the biggest factor for my team’s success this year is experience. The key returning players are senior Gustavo Wong-Silva, who committed to McDaniel College, and senior Justin Gilbert. Both were selected as second team All-County last year. Senior Tito Tamayo, who committed to Stevenson, and junior Brendan Orlove are solid goal scorers who will be a threat on the attacking end. Alongside these attacking players our team has an athletic and sound defensive line with seniors Declan Levery and Ethan Stearns and senior goalkeeper Mukund Parsi. The varsity experience of these players should prove to be an advantage when it comes to the spring season.” — coach Donald Gibson
MEADE
2019 record: 9-6-1
Coach: Rob Biondolillo, 12th season
Top players: Seniors Caleb Pritchett (F), Caleb Marcheny (F), Miguel Villacorta (M), Julian Olivarez (D) and Jose Barrios (D).
Kickoff: “This will be a very good year for Meade, with probably a stronger team than the year before. Attacking might be its strongest suit, with multiple threats from all directions with experience, skill and pace. The defense will be solid. Last year was somewhat of a partial rebuild after two years of significant losses of a number of all-state and all-county players. The story of the season will be the arrival of a wedge of sophomores, who may be the strongest group from a single grade at that age in a dozen years. They will impact immediately and be the basis of varsity for a long time.” — coach Rob Biondolillo
NORTH COUNTY
2019 record: 2-12-1
Coach: Shawn Behegan, fifth season
Top players: Seniors Jimmy Flanagan (F) and Brian Perdomo (D); juniors Blake Hoskins (F), Deavon Lionel (M/D), Chris Torres (D) and Connor Lyons (M/F); sophomore Jackson Behegan (D/M).
Kickoff: “It’s a great opportunity to have the players back on campus and the field given the past year. The look and the excitement of the players throughout this process has been remarkable. The team is full of energy and the returners have done a great job getting the players up to speed while creating that team bond that the high school game provides. We as a team are grateful to have the opportunity and soak it in each day. Brotherhood, commitment and grit are what this team demonstrates each day they step on the field and it echoes within all those players that played here before them.” — coach Shawn Behegan
NORTHEAST
2019 record: 3-10-1
Coach: Cliff Buck, third season
Top players: Seniors Brandon Wingfield (F), Jacob Bartlett (D) and Jason Meckley (GK); juniors Kaden Koester (F) and Leyton Calzado (M); sophomore Tanner Calzado (M),
Kickoff: “Northeast was in a rebuilding phase last season with good young talent. We didn’t carry any junior on JV and had eight juniors, seven sophomores, and one freshman on varsity with only five seniors. Our goal was to develop a true varsity-aged team to compete this year and hopefully make a run deep into the 3A playoffs. Last season was our first playoff in years, and we took our second opponent, JM Bennett, to PK’s after a tie in regulation. We have an all-senior starting defensive line and goalkeeper with extremely talented midfielders and forwards in front of them. This was going to be a special season, and while we lost the opportunity to play a full schedule with playoffs, we are grateful for what opportunity we have and ready to take full advantage of it.” — coach Cliff Buck
OLD MILL
2019 record: 11-4-1
Coach: Bob Thomas, first season
Top players: Seniors Zack Harpel (F/M), Jacob Green (M), Joe Chinchilla (D) and Bryce Blatzheim (M); juniors Skyler McCarthy (GK) and Xavier Lewis (D); sophomore Jose Guzman (M).
Kickoff: “The OM boys’ soccer program is heading in the right direction with rebuilding our program to compete with the best in the county. We have 12 seniors with great leadership that will help us get back to our success from the ’90s and early 2000s.” — coach Bob Thomas
SEVERNA PARK
2019 record: 9-2-3
Coach: Ryan Parisi, ninth season
Top players: Seniors Benjamin McLay (GK), Graham Snyder (D), Jack Muldoon (D), Daniel Key (D), Owen Barrett (M), Jay Pierce (F), Bennett Jefferds (M), Zachary Plummer (M), Michael O’Callaghan (D) and Brendan Fisher (D).
Kickoff: “Given all the challenges we have faced, I am just very grateful that we are able to get the players back on the field, even if it is just for a few games. Our seniors have done a great job of leading this group through the ups and downs of preparing for a season that we weren’t sure was going to happen. Our team strengths this year will be our depth and the leadership of the senior class. The biggest challenge will be getting the group to work cohesively given the short preseason and the fact that we are replacing so many starters from last year. However, this is a challenge we are embracing, and we are just looking forward to being back on the field competing again.” — coach Ryan Parisi
SOUTH RIVER
2019 record: 6-9
Coach: Marlyn Argueta, second season
Top players: Seniors Brien Hill (M/F), Josh Griffin (M) and Jay Jenkins (GK); junior Christian Gionis (M).
Kickoff: “This year is just so we can get back on the field and do what we love. I expect South River to compete in every game, even though we have one of the toughest schedules in the county. Because of our participation numbers we will field a young but talented team. We will struggle to produce goals since we lost most of our goal scorers from last year, but the younger guys will gain valuable experience playing versus some very good defenses. Our back line will be completely new and made up of mostly underclassmen, but our starting goalie from last year is returning so he will be the vocal leader for the young guys in front of him. Our biggest factor of success will be our midfield. Christian Gionis is one of the most talented midfielders in the county and I expect him to lead our team on the attacking and defensive ends of the field.” — coach Marlyn Argueta
SOUTHERN
2019 record: 4-9-2
Coach: Seth Brannon, second season
Top players: Seniors Ellis Amo (F), Gavin Kinch (M) and Matthew Raymond (GK); junior Jonas Dzambo (M); sophomore Wade Kauffmann (M).
Kickoff: “Our expectations this year are far from where we were last season. We do possess some very talented players and do have a true goal scorer up top, which has been one of our greatest weaknesses in the past. We will spread out our most talented players throughout our formation to defend our weaknesses and to strengthen our overall formation. We are hoping to compete with the larger schools as we did last season but given the shortened season and readying these boys to play on shortened notice, fitness will be an issue and I expect this for most teams. I will have my players ready to play and play hard.” — coach Seth Brannon