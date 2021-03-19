Anne Arundel 2021 boys soccer preview: Arundel, Annapolis, Meade, Severna Park return top talent

Kickoff: “This year is just so we can get back on the field and do what we love. I expect South River to compete in every game, even though we have one of the toughest schedules in the county. Because of our participation numbers we will field a young but talented team. We will struggle to produce goals since we lost most of our goal scorers from last year, but the younger guys will gain valuable experience playing versus some very good defenses. Our back line will be completely new and made up of mostly underclassmen, but our starting goalie from last year is returning so he will be the vocal leader for the young guys in front of him. Our biggest factor of success will be our midfield. Christian Gionis is one of the most talented midfielders in the county and I expect him to lead our team on the attacking and defensive ends of the field.” — coach Marlyn Argueta