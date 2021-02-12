Anne Arundel County private schools 2021 girls basketball preview

Four varsity girls basketball teams from Anne Arundel County private schools will compete over the next four weeks after the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland on Jan. 14 approved a plan to allow its 30 member schools to play an “open schedule” from Feb. 1 through March 13.
Anne Arundel County in late January lifted restrictions on athletics to allow game competitions as soon as Feb. 8.
Here is what to expect from each program:
ANNAPOLIS AREA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
First-year coach Brian Dennstaedt’s four intentions for the season are developing players who: “train with excellence, lead with integrity, love with purpose and serve with conviction.” If that is accomplished, he said, then the Eagles would consider their season a good one.
With talented veterans returning to anchor the team, the Eagles anticipate competing in every game. Dennstaedt says this is the “best group of players I have had the privilege of working with as a coach.”
COACH: Brian Dennstaedt, first season
TOP PLAYERS: Seniors Lydia Wood (F), Taylor Grollman (F) and Tracy Grollman (G); sophomore Gabby Barnes (F); freshman Sydney Anthony (G).
RETURNING STARTERS: 2
GAMES TO WATCH: “With the limited games schedule this season, every game this season is going to special for us,” Dennstaedt said.
WHAT DEFINES A SUCCESSFUL SEASON?: “Our goal is to develop players who train with excellence, lead with integrity, love with purpose and serve with conviction,” Dennstaedt said. “If we can look at these four areas and say to ourselves that we did this to the best of our ability, then we can walk away from this season knowing we had a successful year.”
ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Though the Cavaliers return just five players, coach Joe Mathews says the existing talent combined with newcomers may surprise a few IAAM A Conference programs they haven’t beaten in a while.
COACH: Joe Mathews, first season
TOP PLAYERS: Senior Koi Sims (F); junior Farrah Peterein (F); sophomores Kamari Sims (G) and Maria Sanabia (F).
RETURNING STARTERS: 2
GAMES TO WATCH: St. Vincent Pallotti (Feb. 18), McDonogh (Mar. 1), St. John’s Catholic Prep (Mar. 4), St. Frances (Feb. 25), Annapolis Area Christian School (Feb. 20).
WHAT DEFINES A SUCCESSFUL SEASON?: “Providing a great experience for the girls in a tough year. We would love to win more than we lose,” Mathews said, “but we are just thankful for the opportunity to play and come together as a team around a new coach and culture. If we can establish that, and get better every time we come out, it will be a great season for us.”
INDIAN CREEK
A team returning most of its players with a year’s more experience could have been the IAAM C Conference’s best this year. Its level of competition this year, coach Ciaran Lesikar said, will “show glimpses of what could have been” had there been a complete season to play.
COACH: Ciaran Lesikar, third season
TOP PLAYERS: Seniors Megan Bunker (F), Janeiyah Cajudoy (G) and Ania Crawford (F); junior Peyton Frisby (G); sophomores Haley Selmer (C) and Molly Bunker (C).
RETURNING STARTERS: 5
GAMES TO WATCH: St. Mary’s (Feb. 20), Annapolis Area Christian School (Feb. 27).
WHAT DEFINES A SUCCESSFUL SEASON?: “A season where we are able to showcase our potential and years of hard work from our seniors,” Lesikar said, “as well as a passing of the torch to our younger players, who will get to experience a taste of our future potential to motivate them for next season.”
ST. MARY’S
The Saints will have plenty of experience this season, as they return eight players and the leadership of five seniors.
COACH: Chuck Miller, fourth season
TOP PLAYERS: Seniors Karry Kelliher (G/F), Amanda Roy (G), Ashley Roy (G), Bethany Geiger (F) and Lindsey Hinckley (C).
RETURNING STARTERS: 5
GAMES TO WATCH: Gerstell (Feb. 21), Mount de Sales (Feb. 13).
WHAT DEFINES A SUCCESSFUL SEASON?: “We look to Toronto Williams to add minutes and scoring,” Miller said. “Sophomores Tara Hafflefinger and Maeve Bills return with experience from their freshman year while newcomers sophomore Asaani Offer and freshman Baily Walden will see plenty of action. We are hoping to improve in all facets of the game in this condensed season.”