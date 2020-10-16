Severn School opts out of fall sports season; other Anne Arundel private schools to play

While Maryland’s two largest private school athletic organizations on Monday officially allowed for a return to athletics this fall by allowing member schools to play an “open schedule,” one has decided against playing.
Severn School will not hold athletic competitions this fall, The Capital learned on Friday.
The Anne Arundel County private school joins McDonogh School in Owings Mills in choosing not to play in the fall season. Its member leagues, the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, voted to cancel official league play and permit each school to make its own decision on its level of athletic involvement this fall.
In an email to parents, Severn head of school Doug Lagarde stated that though he understood the decision would “be met with disappointment,” the choice was based on concerns over safety.
“Much thought, effort and sacrifice on the part of everyone has allowed Severn to conduct in-person teaching and learning, and a potential exposure to COVID-19 resulting from a game could force our entire operations to go remote,” Lagarde wrote. “I’ve learned many things in the past seven months; the most significant is that we need to be with each other to support the social and emotional health of our community. That has been and will continue to be the driving force in decision making.”
The fate of winter and spring sports have not yet been determined, Lagarde noted.
St. Mary’s will begin tryouts for most teams on Oct. 26, athletic director Allison Fondale wrote in an email to parents on Friday. The Saints are aiming to schedule one competition during the week and one on Saturdays for most of its fall teams, with the intentions to host as many games as possible at the Annapolis school and close out the seasons by Thanksgiving or, at the latest, the beginning of December.
St. Mary’s will implement safety protocols to coincide with the “new normal.” Students will fill out questionnaires on their health daily before competing while several sports will submit to temperature checks. Locker rooms will not open, teams must be socially distant on sidelines and there will be no spectators allowed, at least to start the season, according to the email.
Annapolis Area Christian School on Monday was the first to declare it would play all fall sports. Modifications will be made for volleyball, as it will play matches outside rather than inside a gymnasium. St. Mary’s volleyball will also continue to practice outdoors with the potential to play outside as well.
Key School is still exploring its options for the fall season, but is holding training workouts currently.