Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 13): Severn boys soccer furthers unbeaten streak over Indian Creek, 7-1

Colin McCarthy netted a hat trick in the Admirals’ victory over the Eagles, upping Severn’s winning streak to 12 games and conference record to 9-0.
Andrew Powell, Will Kistler, Andrew Beard (two assists) and Alex Mussog (one assist) also netted goals in the win. Davis Cawlfield led the Admirals with three assists while Alan Tchamouolski had two.
Volleyball
Severna Park 3, Meade 0
The Falcons (7-3, 4-1) swept the Mustangs in three, 25-10, 25-12 and 25-10. Perry Stevenson and Karli Kirchenheiter each led the way with six kills apiece while Emily Ranaghan and Ava Meadows both recorded four.
Taylor Stone logged a team-high 28 assists. Out of Severna Park’s 19 total aces, Sydney Watts had four and Ranaghan had three.
St. Mary’s 3, Catholic 0
The Saints (7-3) ruled the floor from the serve, registering 27 aces in the match to game scores of 25-6, 25-18 and 25-11.
In the most competitive set, the second, Hannah Mendenhall (six aces) anchored from the serve as St. Mary’s embarked on a 10-0 run.
Caroline Crouse was responsible for nearly half the aces (10) along with two digs and 19 service points. Marina McAteer led the team with 10 digs and three aces.
Mendenhall also had five assists, three digs, two kills and 18 service points. Brooke Heary also had six aces, four kills, four assists, two digs and 15 service points.
Concordia Prep 3, Key 0 (Wednesday)
Junior outside hitter Jackie Mednick led the Obezags with two aces, three kills and nine digs in the loss. Senior setter Abby Pearse had two kills and a team-high three assists. Senior setter Kayla Stephenson tied Mednick with three kills and also had an ace, a team-high 2.75 passing average, two assists and three digs. Finally, senior middle blocker Kali Watkins had two kills as well as a team-high two blocks.