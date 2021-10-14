Anne Arundel varsity roundup (Oct. 13): Severn boys soccer furthers unbeaten streak over Indian Creek, 7-1

Junior outside hitter Jackie Mednick led the Obezags with two aces, three kills and nine digs in the loss. Senior setter Abby Pearse had two kills and a team-high three assists. Senior setter Kayla Stephenson tied Mednick with three kills and also had an ace, a team-high 2.75 passing average, two assists and three digs. Finally, senior middle blocker Kali Watkins had two kills as well as a team-high two blocks.