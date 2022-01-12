Severna Park boys basketball hands South River first county loss | Anne Arundel high school roundup (Jan. 11)

Here’s a roundup of varsity action in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Boys basketball
Severna Park 53, South River 44
The Falcons handed the Seahawks their first county defeat of the season behind Anthony Bocchetta, who recorded 20 points. George McConkey had eight points and Brendan Abell added seven for Severna Park.
Cash Herndon scored 15 points and Blake Burrows had 10, but South River went 2-for-26 from 3-point range despite hitting 12 threes on Monday night.
Arundel 68, Broadneck 52
Three Wildcats scored in double figures in a victory over the Bruins. Karris Scott led Arundel with 24 points, followed by Messiah Anderson with 15 and Thomas Loughry with 11.
Old Mill 78, North County 63
The Patriots continued to roll as Malcolm Day collected a team-high 21 points.
Meade 76, Northeast 46
With 22 points, junior Xavion Roberson spearheaded a monster night in which all 11 Mustangs scored. Kyree Scott followed suit with 13 points and four rebounds as Meade collected its fifth straight win to remain unbeaten in the county at 6-0 (6-1 overall).
Girls basketball
Chesapeake 46, Crofton 39
Kasey Slade led the Cougars with nine points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the win. Ella Shannon and Michaela Dennis matched each other with eight points each.
Vanessa Carmichael and Lily Maher netted 11 points each for the Cardinals.
Wrestling
Montgomery Blair 44, Old Mill 29
The Patriots suffered their first loss of the winter. Jayden Wills (120), Elijah Mills (132), Cameron Neal (152), Jackson Cohenour (160) and Garrett Perrotta (182) collected wins for Old Mill (22-1), which is still undefeated in Anne Arundel County.