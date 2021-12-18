Glen Burnie girls basketball scores 100 points in win over Northeast | Anne Arundel sports roundup (Dec. 17)

Nine different players scored, three finishing with 20 or more points, for Glen Burnie on Friday night in its victory over Northeast, 100-22.
Nyjae Wallace led the way with 26 points, five steals, two rebounds and an assist, while Tramarie Mobrey and Amourie Porter each netted 20 points. Porter also pulled down a team-high 10 boards. Cincear Parker, who dished out 10 assists, collected a team-high nine steals as well.
Girls basketball
Severna Park 41, Arundel 27
Two Falcons — Hannah Verreault and Theresa Bragg — each drained 13 points to lead Severna Park.
Southern 66, Crofton 41
Lyndsey Miller paved the way for the Bulldogs with 20 points, while Kate Seymour added 16 points and six rebounds. Ava Wooster had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Cora Shafer led the Cardinals with 21 points.
St. Mary’s 49, Severn 34
Toronto Williams rained down 22 points on her rival Admirals while Tara Haffelfinger and Baily Walden each scored 10.
Boys basketball
Meade 88, Chesapeake 63
Five Mustangs netted double figures to help Meade (2-1) to the win. John Teague led the offensive effort with 20 points, followed by Xavion Robinson (16 points), Shawn Jones (13), Kyree Scott (12) and Andre Campbell (11).
St. Mary’s 58, St. Paul’s 39
The Harris brothers spearheaded the effort for the Saints as Connor had 15 and Aiden had 14. Grady Wolfe contributed 11 points and went perfect from the perimeter (1-for-1) and the foul line (2-for-2).
Broadneck 77, Annapolis 50
Tromaine Jones dropped 20 points on the Panthers, followed by Devin Haas with 14 and Michael Shwob with 11. Jaden Johnson recorded 17 points for Annapolis in the loss.
Severna Park 59, Arundel 58
The unbeaten Falcons (4-0) continue their run behind Brendan Abell, with 17 points, Declan Fox, with 15, and Bryce Stevenson, with 10. The Wildcats put up an admirable effort as Karris Scott netted 21 points, Noah Fuayer had 11 and Azim Sana had 10.
South River 87, North County 58
The Seahawks had no issue at the net on Friday as Cash Herndon poured down 24 points, James Criumaudo pursued with 20 and Blake Burrows had 15.
Boys swimming
Sts. John, Peter and Paul (Easton) 47, AACS 35 (Dec. 17)
Archbishop Curley 56, AACS 29 (Dec. 17)
In the 200-yard medley relay, Stanley Boardman, Hayden Janes, Adam Conley and Ka-Lyn Jordan finished second with a time of 2:13.97.
In the 200 freestyle, junior Gabe Adams finished second with a time of 2:52.97.
In the 100 free, Jordan placed a close second behind Curley with a time of 1:08:35.
In the 50 free, Conley placed third with a time of 26.74.
In the 500 free, Janes placed third with a time of 7:13.70.
In the 100 breaststroke, Stanley Boardman finished third with a time of 1:25.40.
Latest High School sports
In the 400 free relay, Jordan, Adams, Boardman and Conley finished second with a time of 4:33.91.