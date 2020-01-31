xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Jan. 30: South River wrestling handles Sparrows Point

Capital Gazette
Jan 30, 2020 7:02 PM
A roundup of varsity action.
A roundup of varsity action. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

WRESTLING

South River 46, Sparrows Point 23

106: Maynor major dec. Travis (SR), 13-2

113: Lunsford (SR) dec. Ambrosino, 7-0

120: Gribble (SR) pinned Jacoby, 5:04

126: Ballard (SR) pinned Argueta, 1:25

132: Ditmars (SR) pinned Schmidt, 1:30

138: Davis pinned Barber (SR), 5:13

145: Hoenig major dec. Mooney (SR), 12-3

152: Byers (SR) major dec. Adams, 12-1

160: Sean Adams (SR) pinned Lure, 0:55

170: Rallo dec. Owens-Pabon (SR), 8-6

182: Hicks (SR) pinned Growler, 4:41

195: Carr pinned Purnell (SR), 1:29

220: Lippincott (SR) pinned Barnicle, 1:06

285: Coney (SR) dec. Wolford, 3-1

BOYS BASKETBALL

North County 68, Coppin Academy 64: Rodney Wilkerson has 22 points, six assists, and seven steals, O’Meech Wilson had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin Eudell pitched in with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals, and Kyle Silver added 10 points and four rebounds to lead the Knights (11-3).

Granite Baptist 76, Light House Baptist 40: Kaden Powell led the way with 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists, while AJ Forrest added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Kolin McNeil poured in 13 points to go with four assists for Granite Baptist.

