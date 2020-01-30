xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Jan. 29: Davon Paris fills the stat sheet in Glen Burnie’s boys basketball win over Chesapeake Science Point

Capital Gazette
Jan 29, 2020 8:57 PM
A roundup of varsity action.
Davon Paris scored 16 points and added seven steals and seven rebounds, as the Glen Burnie boys basketball team defeated Chesapeake Science Point, 49-29, on Wednesday for the Gophers’ first road win of the year.

Tyrone Cropper followed with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Ahmad Anderson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Glen Burnie (7-9).

Girls Basketball

AACS 48, Severn 36: Jezreel Reynolds scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds and Tracy Grollman added 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Eagles past the Admirals.

Wrestling

Chesapeake 34, Northeast 32

220: Hardin (CH) dec. Wagner 8-5

285: Devoter (NE) dec. McDuffie 1-0

106: Ritter (CH) maj dec Umali 18-7

113: Cook (NE) pin Taifouri 0:59

120: Carnes (NE) maj dec. Shiflett 8-0

126: Chase Listorti (CH) pin Jacobs 2:30

132: Yost (CH) pin Cycz 1:09

138: Katzenberger (NE) pin Schmidt 5:31

145: Mason (NE) pin Laumann 0:40

152: Zaruba (NE) dec. Rosenbloom 9-2

160: Victor Listorti (CH) pin Hatcher 0:56

170: Hoover (CH) tech fall Young 17-1

182: Ambrose (CH) maj dec. Macon 11-1

195: Arnold (NE) maj dec. Booker 15-5

