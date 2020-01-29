Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Jan. 28: Amani Watts nets 21 to lead Old Mill girls basketball over Arundel

Amani Watts erupted for 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, while Mikiyah Mallet chipped in 12 points, four steals and three assists as Old Mill took down Arundel, 68-54 in girls basketball action Tuesday night.
Deja Atkinson added nine points and six rebounds for Old Mill (14-1), which will square off with Meade on Friday.
Heather Middleton produced 12 points and Ayannah Matthews contributed eight points for the Wildcats (11-4).
South River 67, Northeast 13: Julia Fitzwater netted 20 points and eight rebounds and Harley Herndon added 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals as the Seahawks handled the Eagles.
Tamya Green had nine points and five steals and Ashlynn Burrows produced eight points, seven rebounds and five assists for South River (12-3).
Allyson Wills scored 11 points for Northeast (2-10).
Chesapeake 56, Southern 48: Morgan Gray erupted for 24 points with 11 rebounds and eight blocks and Ashley Chew contributed 22 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (7-8). Juliana Brady chipped in eight assists and Kylie Capes pulled down nine rebounds.
Gianna Kronk netted 14 points and grabbed five rebounds while Carine Pinkney added 13 points and six assists and Erin Gulden posted eight points and seven steals for the Bulldogs (4-9).
Severna Park 41, Glen Burnie 31: Sydney Nwuli paced the Falcons (12-3) with nine points while Lena McLaughlin ripped down 13 rebounds, dished out five assists and had three steals.
Glen Burnie dropped to 7-7.
Meade 73, Broadneck 23: Lilly Kelley guided the Bruins (4-9) with 10 points and Nevaeh Dowell added six points.
The Mustangs improved to 12-2.
North County 57, Annapolis 48: Aireona Holland erupted for a game-high 32 points to go along with sevens rebounds, four steals and three assists to guide the Knights (5-8).
Isabella Papaleonti (12 points, four assists, four steals), Tre-Merra Henderson (10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and D’Asia Jones (nine points, seven rebounds, five assists) propelled the Panthers (4-9).
Boys Basketball
Northeast 88, South River 64: Jaylin Albury registered 28 points and 11 assists and with his third assist, became the all-time leader in career assists, surpassing Gene Pleyo’s mark of 341, as the Eagles defeated the Seahawks.
Darrell Sheppard added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Travis Smoot chipped in 13 points and five rebounds and Trent McNeill delivered 11 points and 10 assists for Northeast (12-3).
Severna Park 57, Glen Burnie 49: Jacob Goodman recorded 20 points and Orion Young contributed 11 points to lead the Falcons past the Gophers.
Declan Fox chipped in 10 points for Severna Park (9-6).
Davon Paris had 14 points, while Tyrone Cropper and Ahmad Anderson each had eight points for Glen Burnie (6-9).
Southern 73, Chesapeake 57: Khiyon Washington notched 20 points and Jay Carter was close behind with 19 points as the Bulldogs topped the Cougars.
Larry Bulluck pitched in with 17 points for Southern (11-4).
Alonzo Wilkes tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, Kareem Francis added 11 points and eight rebounds and Reed Rebstock provided eight points, five rebounds and five assists for Chesapeake (1-11).
Broadneck 53, Meade 52: TJ Speight recorded 23 points and four assists, while Nasir Brockington and Meikhi Adams added six points apiece, but the Mustangs fell to the Bruins on the last possession, marking the third time Meade has lost that way this season. The Mustangs are now 5-10.
Arundel 71, Old Mill 60: Taj Wooten scored 14 points and Isaiah Nelson was right behind him with 13 points to lead the Wildcats over the Patriots.
Tyson Brooks contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds and Robbie Keith had 10 points for Arundel (8-8).
Granite Baptist 95, Martinsburg Christian 51: Louis Clausen scored 21 points and AJ Forrest had 18 points and 18 rebounds in the Braves victory. Kaden Powell added 14 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals for Granite Baptist.
Other scores
Key 56, Park 48
Wrestling
Pallotti 44, Severn 27: Ryan Money (120) and Matt Hoyt (138) won with pins, but the Admirals were forced to forfeit five matches as compared to two Panthers forfeits, and the 18 points proved to be the difference in the match.
106 - John-John Singh (PAL) won by forfeit
113 - Aaron Tiller (SEV) dec over Jason Hilbun (PAL) 11-5
120 - Ryan Money (SEV) fall over Jacob Wright (PAL) 3:52
126 - Jeremy Wright (PAL) maj dec over Sam Bruce (SEV) 15-7
132 - Jaden Koranteng (PAL) maj dec over Ben Saunders (SEV) 11-2
138 - Matt Hoyt (SEV) fall over Damon Hawkins (PAL) 5:42
145 - Brad LaBella (SEV) won by forfeit
152 - George Trimble (PAL) won by forfeit
160 - Mekhi McDaniels (PAL) won by forfeit
170 - Aaron Goode (PAL) won by forfeit
182 - Quentin Day (SEV) won by forfeit
195 - Clayton Bullock-Thomas (PAL) won by forfeit
220 - Double forfeit
285 - Robert Thornburg (PAL) won by forfeit