xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Jan. 22: Lilly Kelley scores 22 to lead Broadneck girls basketball over Chesapeake

Capital Gazette
Jan 22, 2020 10:17 PM
A roundup of varsity action.
A roundup of varsity action.

Girls Basketball

Broadneck 50, Chesapeake 47: Lilly Kelley had a game-high 22 points and added four steals and Devon McCue contributed 10 points as the Bruins nipped the Cougars Wednesday.

Molly Yeomans chipped in with nine points for Broadneck (4-7).

Morgan Gray tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds, Ashley Chew pitched in with nine points, five assists and three steals and Mya Hamstra scored seven points for Chesapeake (6-7).

Mount de Sales 69, AACS 30: Jezreel Reynolds collected 14 points and Destiny Fatusin provided six points in the Eagles’ loss to the Sailors.

Tracy Grollman added five points for AACS (8-8).

Catholic 35, Key 13: Liz Armstrong scored 11 points, but the Obezags (2-8) fell to the Cubs.

Other scores

Mount Carmel 58, Severn 25

Boys Basketball

Spalding 66, Calvert Hall 46: Jordan Pennick led all scores with 16 points and Cam Whitmore was close behind with 14 points as the Cavaliers beat the Cardinals.

CJ Scott finished with 13 points for Spalding (12-7).

North County 61, Edgewood 52: Kevin Eudell delivered 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and Kyle Silver added 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Knights over the Rams.

Sam Graham contributed 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for North County (9-2).

Arundel 73, Chesapeake S. P. 50: Quaddir Spence netted a game-high 20 points and Robbie Keith notched 15 points as the Wildcats defeated the Tigers.

Tyson Brooks pitched in with 11 points for Arundel (6-8).

Bryson Spruell had 12 points for Chesapeake Science Point.

Wrestling

Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 9: Elijah Mills (120), Caron Tull (138), Jackson Cohenour (145), Anthony Sola (152 and Jack Davis (195) each won with falls, while Matt Ellison (126) earned a technical fall and Nate Fleming (220) scored a major decision as the Patriots handled the Gophers.

Charles Easton (106) had a pin and Mateo Savoy’s (170) 11-4 decision accounted for Glen Burnie’s points.

106: Easton (GB) pinned Donovan Savage (OM), 1:27

113: Ethan Savage (OM) fft.

120: Elijah Mills (OM) pinned Beraman (GB), 3:41

126: Matt Ellison (OM) tech fall Blair (GB)

132: Malik Wright (OM) fft.

138: Caron Tull (OM) pinned Harden (GB), 0:51

145: Jackson Cohenour (OM) pinned Williamson (GB), 0:51

152: Anthony Sola (OM) pinned Schultz (GB), 0:53

160: Brent Newland (OM) pinned Anderson (GB), 2:53

170: Savoy (GB) dec. Garrett Perotta (OM), 11-4

182: Tristen Cole (OM) fft.

195: Jack Davis (OM) pinned Chavez (GB), 5:15

220: Nate Fleming (OM) major dec. Debow (GB), 10-2

285: Stephen Niseweiner (OM) fft.

South River 48, Southern 21: Kaleb Neal recorded his 100th career win in the Bulldogs’ loss to the Seahawks.

Northeast 47, Arundel 28

106 – V. Umali (NE) TFall 17-2 D. Steiner (AR)

113 – C. Cook (NE) Fall 1:32 A. Borges (AR)

120 – M. Carnes (NE) Fall 5:38 R. Mitchell (AR)

126 – J. Claytor (NE) Fall 5:33 J. Robinson (AR)

132 – S. Czyz (NE) Fall 1:32 D. Dewing (AR)

138 – C. Chaves (AR) MDec 12-4 B. Katzenberger (NE)

145 – J. Mason (NE) Fall :40 T. Birik (AR)

152 – C. Zaruba (NE) Fall 2:51 J. Chang (AR)

160 – J. Bowden (AR) FFT

170 – T. Gagnon (AR) Fall :23 D. Wagner (NE)

182 – C. Mills (AR) Dec 11-6 M. Macon (NE)

195 – J. Arnold (NE) Fall :21 C. Hinger (AR)

220 – M. Waters (AR) FFT

285 – N. Kloss (AR) Dec 4-2 D. DeVoter (NE)

