Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Jan. 21: Victor Listorti earns 100th career win for Chesapeake wrestling

Wrestling
Chesapeake’s Victor Listorti had a 41-second pin in his 160-pound match to earn his 100th career victory.
Chesapeake 41, Severna Park 21
138: Schmidt (Ch) dec. Thompson (SP), 6-5
145: Dean Laumann (Ch) major dec. Shadowens (SP), 10-2
152: Andrulis (SP) dec. Rosenbloom (Ch), 3-2
160: Victor Listorti (Ch) pinned Hopper (SP), 0:41
170: DJ Hoover (Ch) major dec. Milewski (SP), 12-2
182: Gotimer (SP) dec. Ambrose (Ch), 6-1
195: Booker (Ch) fft.
220: Broadway (SP) pinned Hedges (Ch), 1:48
285: Ellis (SP) dec. McDuffie (Ch), 3-0
106: Ritter (Ch) fft.
113: Trull (SP) dec. Taifouri (Ch), 9-7
120: Shiflett (Ch) fft.
126: Chase Listorti (Ch) pinned King (SP), 1:49
132: Chadwick (SP) dec. Yost (Ch), 4-2
North County 54, Severn 21
106: Kieren Sudano (NC) pinned Aidan Whiteside (Sev), 5:58
113: Aaron Tiller (Sev) pinned Aaron Butler (NC), 1:44
120: Ryan Money (Sev) pinned Mateus Pessanna (NC), 1:36
126: Jayden Cunningham (NC) dec. Sam Bruce (Sev), 3-1
132: Damien Nguyen (NC) major dec. Matt Hoyt (Sev), 17-4
138: Kaleb Wellford (NC) fft.
145: Brad LaBella (Sev) dec. Lucas Ognissanti (NC), 11-4
152: Cody Sparro (NC) tech fall Will Toomey (Sev), 19-3
160: Josh Jones (NC) fft.
170: Camden Baldwin (NC) fft.
182: Quentin Day (Sev) pinned Greg Deavers (NC), 5:04
195: Jayden Fletcher (NC) fft.
220: Nate Miller (NC) fft.
285: Jordan Hintch (NC) fft.
Boys Basketball
Severna Park 66, Chesapeake Science Point 51: Jacob Goodman scored 15 points and was one of three Falcons in double-figures in the win over the Tigers. Jack Leverty followed with 14 points, Orion Young had 12 and Declan Fox added eight points for Severna Park (9-5 overall, 3-5 county).
Bryson Spruell scored 21 points to lead Chesapeake Science Point.
Northeast 58, Meade 55: Darrell Sheppard had 11 points and eight rebounds, Travis Smoot added nine points and six rebounds, Jaylin Albury scored eight points and had five assists, and Trent McNeill also scored eight points and had five assists for the Eagles (11-3, 7-2).
Junior TJ Speight scored 28 points and added four assists and senior Meikhi Adams had six points for Meade (5-9, 3-6).
St. Mary’s 57, St. Paul’s 51: Aidan Harris and Mike Parme each scored 12 points and Connor Harris added 10 to lead the Saints to the MIAA B Conference victory.
Girls Basketball
Rockbridge Academy 39, Greater Grace 28: Alanna Craig scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Scots.
Spalding 60, John Carroll 42: Terra Dzambo had 18 points and five assists and Koi Sims added nine points and 18 rebounds to lead the Cavaliers.
Swimming
Severn 90, St. Paul’s 79: Evie Krall won each of her four events, the 200 medley relay with Caitlyn Given, Sarah Gershman and Erin Hooper, the 200 individual medley the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay with Erin Hooper, Caroline DiPaola and Lana Cate to lead the Admirals past the Gators.
Cate placed first in the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle, Given placed first in the 200 freestyle and Hooper placed first in the 100 freestyle for Severn.