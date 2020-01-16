xml:space="preserve">
Anne Arundel Prep Roundup, Jan. 15: South River wrestling knocks off North County

Capital Gazette
Jan 15, 2020 8:41 PM
Wrestling stock image
Wrestling stock image

South River received falls from Nolan Lunsford, Matt Gribble, Jamison Ballard, Isaac Barber, Michael Byers, Sean Adams, Sam Hicks, Lonnell Owens-Pabon, James Purnell and Kevin Lippincott in Wednesday’s 63-9 victory over North County.

106- Sudama (NC) d. Ben Travis 3-0

113- Nolan Lunsford (SR) fall Butler

120- Matt Gribble (SR) fall Passanna

126- Jamison Ballard (SR) fall Cunningham

132- Isaac Barber (SR) fall Nguyen

138- Welford (NC) d. Joab Patino 3-1 OT

145- Michael Byers (SR) fall Sparrow

152- Jones (NC) d. Rudisill 6 - 4

160- Sean Adams (SR) fall Baldwin

170- Sam Hicks (SR) fall McCall

182- Lonnell Owens-Pabon (SR) fall Deavers

195- James Purnell (SR) fall Fletcher

220- Kevin Lippincott (SR) fall Miller

285- Racheil Coney (SR) d. Hinton 2-1 TB

Chesapeake 61, Glen Burnie 12

132: Yost (Ch) win by ff

138: Schmidt (Ch) win by ff

145: Carleton (CH) dec. Williamson 2-1

152: Rosenbloom (Ch) dec. Schultz 11-5

160: Victor Listorti (Ch) pin Anderson 3:51

170: DJ Hoover (Ch) dec. Savoy 9-3

182: Ambrose (Ch) win by ff

195: Booker (Ch) pin Chavez 3:14

220: Debow (GB) Hedges 0:15

285: Bonilla (GB) pin McDuffie 4:47

106: Ritter (CH) dec. Easton 11-2

113: Dawson Hoover (Ch) win by ff

120: Golden (Ch) pin Burgman 3:08

126: Chase Listorti (CH) pin Blair 1:02

Broadneck 63, Meade 9

106: Liam DeBaugh (BN) pin Tram Boa 1:31

113: Will Donahoe (BN) pin Paris Tawns 1:11

120: Noah Weidmer dec. Ben Durkin (BN) 12-10

126: Rylan Woodward (BN) dec. Keandre Butler 7-2

132: Cayden Groah (BN) pin Isaiah Jackson-Collor 1:07

138 Jacob Miller (BN) pin Kallen Thomas 1:35

145: Dylan Rupert (BN) pin C.J. Weaver 2:32

152: Christian Wright pin Aidan Stewart (BN) 3:36

160: Giavon Meiklejohn (BN) pin Gavin Cunningham 2:21

170: Colin Thompson (BN) win by forfeit

182: Nathan Jones (BN) win by forfeit

220: Jayden Joyce (BN) pin Hector Cornatta 2:12

285: J’marion Simms (BN) pin Alvis Gunn :32

Boys Basketball

Severn, 59, St. Paul’s 51: Adam Angwafo scored 19 points and Nasier Sturdivant added 10 points to lead the Admirals to the victory.

North County 52, Benjamin Franklin 47: O’Meech Wilson had 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Kyle Silver added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Knights.

Girls Basketball

Rockbridge Academy 50, CHEN 10: Alanna Craig scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Scots to the lopsided win.

