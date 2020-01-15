Julia Fitzwater became the second South River girls basketball player to eclipse the 1,000-point plateau for her career this season, joining teammate Ashlynn Burrows, by scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds to lead her Seahawks to a 65-47 win over Glen Burnie on Tuesday.
Burrows contributed 13 points, six rebounds and five assists, Harley Herndon had 10 points, six rebounds and eight assists, while Keimani Smith and Rebecca McClenahan each chipped in with six points and five rebounds for South River (11-1).
Amourie Porter posted a game-high 22 points and Madyson Hinton provided 11 points for Glen Burnie (6-5).
Old Mill 54, Broadneck 37: Amani Watts registered 13 points and 10 rebounds and Saniya Hynes provided 11 points and five rebounds as the Patriots topped the Bruins.
Mikiyah Mallett pitched in 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals Old Mill (11-1).
Devon McCue and Lilly Kelley each scored eight points and Mason Smargissi added seven points for Broadneck (3-6).
Severna Park 42, Chesapeake 26: Lena McLaughlin tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist and Jess Albert added nine points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal as the Falcons defeated the Cougars.
Theresa Bragg came off the bench to deliver eight points and five rebounds for Severna Park (9-3).
St. Paul’s SFG 67, St. Mary’s 29: Karry Kelliher recorded 16 points and Ashley Roy added six points, but the Saints (9-8) fell to the Gators, the top team in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference.
Meade 79, Southern 44: Carine Pinkney managed 17 points, six rebounds and four assists and Gianna Kronk added 12 points for the Bulldogs (2-8) in their loss to the Mustangs.
Northeast 55, Annapolis 45: D’Asia Jones had 24 points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal and Isabella Papaleonti added nine points, three steals and three assists in the Panthers’ (2-8) loss to the Eagles (2-7).
Boys Basketball
North County 57, Arundel 52: O’Meech Wilson erupted for 25 points and 12 rebounds to guide the Knights to the win. Kyle Silver scored 14 points and Sam Graham grabbed 16 rebounds for North County (8-1).
Quaddir Spence produced 14 points and Rah Wooten posted 12 points for the Wildcats. Tyson Brooks added eight points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks for Arundel (5-7).
Severna Park 46, Chesapeake 24: Jacob Goodman poured in 24 points for the defensive-minded Falcons (8-4). Alonzo Wilkes paced Chesapeake (1-8) with 13 points.
Glen Burnie 79, South River 69: Byron Smith exploded for 29 points and four steals, Davon Paris recorded 16 points and 12 rebounds and Keon Turner chipped in 13 points for the Gophers (6-6).
The Seahawks, who were paced by Jamison Gaskins (21 points, eight rebounds) and Cash Herndon (21 points), slipped to 7-6.
Southern 59, Meade 54: Larry Bulluck and Khiyon Washington paced the Bulldogs (10-2), who overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit, with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
TJ Speight guided scored 23 points and Devin Barksdale added 12 points for Meade (4-8).
Broadneck 79, Old Mill 55: Logan Vican led all scorers with 29 points, Brendan Davis followed with 17 and Josh Ehrlich added 15 for the Bruins (7-6).
Granite Baptist 78, Calvary Baptist (Dundalk) 21: Kaden Powell had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals and Zack Mullins contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Braves victory over the Knights.
Kolin McNiell chipped in with 11 points for Granite Baptist.
Swimming
Gilman 91 St. Mary’s 78: Jonathan Edwards, who recently committed to swim for Ohio State University of the Big 10 Conference, won the 200 and 500 freestyle events, Patrick Hayburn finished first in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Joe Hayburn took first in the 50 and 100 freestyles, but the Saints suffered the defeat at the hands of the Greyhounds.