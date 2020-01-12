CJ Scott collected 14 points and Josh Rivers came off the bench to score 13 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Spalding boys basketball team to a 69-63 win over Bladensburg at the Hoop Buzz Challenge at Friendly High School on Saturday.
Cam Whitmore was close behind with 12 points and Ty Peterson tallied eight points and six assists for Spalding (10-7).
Southern 65, Calverton 23: Larry Bulluck delivered 14 points and added Zach Reed 13 points as the Bulldogs handled the Cougars at the Hoop Buzz Challenge at Friendly High School on Saturday.
Jay Carter contributed 11 points for Southern (10-2).
North County 65, Meade 57: Kevin Eudell netted 17 points and 12 rebounds, while O’Meech Wilson registered 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks as the Knights (8-1) topped the Mustangs.
TJ Speight scored 14 points and Devin Barksdale added 12 points for Meade (4-7).
Severn 66, Chapelgate Christian 62: Adam Angwafo scored a game-high 22 points and Baylin Groff trecorded 15 points as the Admirals edged the Yellow Jackets on Friday.
Ian Munroe managed 14 points and Justin Queen had seven points for Severn (5-9).
Girls Basketball
Chesapeake 44, IND 41: Morgan Gray scored 20 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added six blocks and four steals to lead the Cougars at the Public/Private Challenge at McDonogh.
Ashley Chew followed with 10 points, Kylie Capes had nine rebounds and Juliana Brady added six assists and three steals for Chesapeake (5-5).
St. Mary’s 46, Severn 36: Ashley Roy collected 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Karry Kelliher wasn’t far behind with 16 points and 14 rebounds, as the Saints (9-7) defeated rival Severn Friday.
Madison Tryon scored 14 points and Madison Vernon had 10 points for Severn (1-13).
AACS 32, Maryvale 26: Taylor Grollman tallied 13 points and Jazreel Reynolds had seven points as the Eagles (8-6) defeated the Lions on Friday.
McDonogh 74, Spalding 40: Koi Sims accounted for 13 points and 11 rebounds and Kamari Sims added nine points, five blocks, four rebounds and two assists in the Cavaliers’ loss to the Eagles on Friday.
Terra Dzambo had eight points and three rebounds for Spalding (8-7).
Swimming
St. Mary’s Girls: Julia Starrett took first in the 100 butterfly and 100 breast stroke and Anita Buchanan won the 200 and 100 freestyle as the Saints defeated St. Vincent Pallotti, 57-35, and Key, 56-10.
Abby Gendell was second in the 50 and 100 freestyles, Ginger Pickett was runner-up in the 500 freestyle and Sydney Smith placed second in the 200 individual medley for St. Mary’s.