Eric Sondberg deposited 37 points, including notching his 1,000th career point, and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Cash Herndon netted 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead South River to an 85-77 win over the Annapolis in boys basketball.
David Foust scored 20 points for South River (7-4).
Craig Pratt netted 30 points and Mike Washington had 16 points for Annapolis (8-2).
Broadneck 57, Arundel 39: Josh Ehrlich registered 21 points and six assists and Brendan Davis added 13 points and six assists to lead the Bruins (6-6) over the Wildcats.
Tyson Brooks tallied 12 points, while Quaddir Spence and Nigel Omotosho each had eight points for the Wildcats (5-6).
Southern 74, Severna Park 63: Russell Dandridge secured 20 points and 11 rebounds and Larry Bulluck added 16 points and five assists as the Bulldogs defeated the Falcons.
Khiyon Washington and Jay Carter netted 16 points apiece for Southern (9-2).
Northeast 82, Old Mill 55: Jaylin Albury led all scorers with 16 points and dished off eight assists and Trent McNeill tallied 14 points and five assists as the Eagles took down the Patriots.
Travis Smoot added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, Darrell Sheppard finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds and Jordan Williams collected 10 points for Northeast (9-2).
Other scores
Severn 66, Chapelgate Christian 62
Girls Basketball
Ashley Chew tallied 22 points, six assists and three steals and Morgan Gray contributed 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to lead the Chesapeake girls basketball team to a 55-52 victory over Glen Burnie on Friday.
Michaela Dennis had four points and six rebounds, Juliana Brady added four points, four rebounds and six assists and Kylie Capes chipped in with four points and four rebounds for Chesapeake (4-5).
Amourie Porter posted 19 points and Madyson Hinton netted 18 points for Glen Burnie (6-4).
Old Mill 73, Northeast 62: Deja Atkinson scored a team-high 17 points and Jaya Dews added 13 points and six steals as the Patriots got by the Eagles.
Lauryn Anderson chipped in with 12 points and Amani Watts provided eight points and 14 rebounds for Old Mill (10-0).
Mackenzie Coburn scored a game-high 22 points and Allyson Wills was just behind with 18 points for Northeast (1-7).
Arundel 44, Broadneck 31: Tye Queen delivered 12 points and Brandy Middleton pitched in with 11 points as the Wildcats defeated the Bruins.
Ayannah Matthews and Heather Middleton each scored six points for Arundel (8-3).
Lilly Kelley had eight points and four steals and Nevaeh Dowell added six points and six steals for Broadneck (2-5).
South River 65, Annapolis 25: Julia Fitzwater poured in 28 points and had five rebounds and five assists and Harley Herndon recorded six points, six rebounds and seven assists as the Seahawks handled the Panthers.
Keimani Smith registered seven points and five rebounds and Ashlynn Burrows chipped in five points and eight rebounds for South River (10-1).
Isabella Papaleonti had nine points for Annapolis (2-7).
Meade 69, North County 43: Zaynah Robinson tallied 16 points and Briel Owens had 13 points as the Mustangs beat the Knights.
Jaela Reid scored 12 points and Ayanni Brown pitched in with 10 points for Meade (8-2).
Na’vaye Quarles netted 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals and Aireona Holland had nine points, 11 rebounds, eight steals and four assists for North County (3-6).
St. Mary’s 46, Severn 36: Ashley Roy collected 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and Karry Kelliher wasn’t far behind with 16 points and 14 rebounds, as the Saints (9-7) defeated rival Severn.
Madison Tryon scored 14 points and Madison Vernon had 10 points for Severn (1-13).
Swimming
St. Mary’s Girls 52, Institute of Notre Dame 41: Julia Starrett took first in the 200 and 100 freestyle events, while Anita Buchanan touched first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 200 individual medley and Kylie Sands was first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 100 butterfly as the Saints edged the Penguins. Abby Gendell finished second in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle for St. Mary’s.