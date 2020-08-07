Anne Arundel prep notebook: St. Mary’s’ Will Tominovich, Spalding’s Kristin O’Neill named Under Armour Senior All-Americans

Like any young athletes in 2020, however, they won’t really get to realize that dream — and they’re OK with that. Tominovich, who graduated from St. Mary’s in the spring, is one of 44 athletes across the country selected to the 2020 Under Armour Senior All-America Lacrosse Team. Tominovich, a highly-rated defender headed to Georgetown this fall, joins defender BJ Burlace in 2019 and goaltender Aleric Fyock in 2018 as recipients of the honor.