Anne Arundel County high school football, volleyball teams seeded for MPSSAA playoffs

Old Mill players gather before a game against Concordia Prep on Sept. 8. Old Mill is the top seed in the Class 4A East Region and hosts North County in a first-round playoff game. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Anne Arundel public high school football and volleyball teams now know the roads that lie ahead of them in their quests for state championships.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced its regional seeds for the upcoming football and volleyball playoffs Monday.

Old Mill and Arundel played their way into being the top seeds in their respective regions.

The Patriots are No. 1 in the Class 4A East region and hosts county-rival North County at a time to be announced. Also in the region, No. 2 Broadneck hosts No. 7 Parkville at 6 p.m. Friday, No. 6 Annapolis travels to No. 3 Dundalk at 7 p.m. Friday and No. 4 Glen Burnie hosts No. 5 Meade at a time to be announced.

In 4A/3A East, No. 7 Severna Park travels to No. 2 Reservoir at 6 p.m. Thursday. No. 8 Crofton faces top seed North Point at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Arundel has a bye as the top seed in 3A South. They await the winner of No. 4 Northern-Calvert and St. Charles. Chesapeake is No. 2 and hosts Chopticon at 6 p.m. Friday, while No. 3 Northeast and No. 6 South River meet at 6 p.m. Friday.

Southern is the seventh seed in 2A/1A South and opens at Paxtuxent at 7 p.m. Friday.

After the second round, the two remaining teams in each region will be reseeded along with the six other remaining teams in each class to set up the state quarterfinals.

In volleyball, unbeaten county champion Arundel, as well as Crofton, earned top seeds in their respective regions. The Wildcats, last year’s 4A runners-up, are atop 3A East I and one of three teams in the region to earn first-round byes along with No. 2 Severna Park and No. 3 Stephen Decatur. The lone first-round match in the region is No. 4 South River hosting No. 5 James M. Bennett at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Also in 3A, Chesapeake is seeded third in 3A South I and plays No. 2 Mt. Hebron in a regional semifinal. Northeast is fifth and plays at Marriotts Ridge in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Crofton's Jaelyn Stewart bumps the ball during a match against Arundel on Sept. 28. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Crofton is No. 1 in 4A East Region I and enjoys a first-round bye along with No. 2 Meade and No. 3 Glen Burnie, who will play a regional semifinal. The Cardinals await the winner of No. 4 Old Mill and No. 5 North County, no game time has yet to be announced.

In 4A East Region II, Broadneck is seeded second and has a bye into the semifinals. They will play the winner of No. 3 Bowie and No. 6 North Point. Annapolis is seeded fourth and hosts Suitland at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Southern is seeded fourth in 2A West Region II and hosts No. 5 Hammond at 5 p.m. Thursday, while Chesapeake Science Point is third in 1A South Region I and plays at College Park Academy in a regional semifinal.

First-round winners advance to the regional semifinals on Nov. 6 with regional finals scheduled for Nov. 8. The state quarterfinals, for which the eight regional champions will be reseeded, is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Football seeds

Class 4A East: 1. Old Mill, 2. Broadneck, 3. Dundalk, 4. Glen Burnie, 5. Meade, 6. Annapolis, 7. Parkville, No. 8 North County.

Class 4A/3A East: 1. North Point, 2. Reservoir, 3. Howard, 4. Long Reach, 5. Great Mills, 6. Leonardtown, 7. Severna Park, 8. Crofton.

Class 3A South: 1. Arundel, 2. Chesapeake, 3. Northeast, 4. Northern-Calvert, 5. St. Charles, 6. South River, 7. Chopticon.

Class 2A/1A South: 1. Calvert, 2. Patuxent, 3. Douglass, 4. Largo, 5. Lackey, 6. Friendly, 7. Southern, 8. McDonough.

Arundel's bench reacts to the action on the court against Broadneck during volleyball in the Anne Arundel County Championship on Oct. 21. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Volleyball seeds

Class 4A East Region I: 1. Crofton, 2. Meade, 3. Glen Burnie, 4. Old Mill, 5. North County.

Class 4A East Region II: 1. Leonardtown, 2. Broadneck, 3. Bowie, 4. Annapolis, 5. Suitland, 5. North Point.

Class 3A South Region I: 1. Glenelg, 2. Mt. Hebron, 3. Chesapeake, 4. Marriotts Ridge, 5. Northeast.

Class 3A East Region I: 1. Arundel, 2. Severna Park, 3. Stephen Decatur, 4. South River, 5. James M. Bennett.

Class 2A West Region II: 1. Centennial, 2. Poolesville, 3. Wilde Lake, 4. Southern, 5. Hammond.

Class 1A South Region I: 1. CMIT-North, 2. College Park Academy, 3. Chesapeake Science Point, 4. Central, 5. International High School at Langley.