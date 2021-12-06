Anne Arundel 2021-22 indoor track preview: In field of inexperience, stars have chance to rise

Anne Arundel indoor track is abundant in new coaches this winter. That means there are a lot of new program cultures to be made.
The new faces at the top match well with the sheer number of newbies among the county’s athletes. Longtime coach Hugh Harris’ South River teams consist of 32 girls that have mostly never competed before, as well as a 48-boy roster made predominantly of former junior varsity members.
A third of Chesapeake’s team, 24 athletes, is made up of seniors. That lends itself to strength in certain categories, but — after nearly two years since their last varsity races — some inexperience, too.
“Problem is due to COVID our overall numbers are still down and we have not been able to work with these seniors directly since their sophomore year,” coach Jim Beatty said. “I’m sure every school has similar issues so we will see how it works out.”
Crofton, of course, would’ve had this circumstance regardless as a first-year varsity program. However, the Cardinals missed out on an in-person winter last year unlike its spring and fall counterparts. Luckily, much of the indoor track roster is the outdoor roster, and coach Stacy Severtson felt encouraged by the positive attitude and willingness to learn she saw from her athletes.
“For those that returned from the spring season it will be a challenge as we learn new distances in the running events, and to train outside all winter will be a shock to them,” Severtson said. “[But] I predict a resilient comeback from Anne Arundel County. I’ve seen so many eager athletes training very hard and long for this opportunity. I think you will see their efforts shine on the track this season.”
The same is true among the private schools. After all, indoor track did not compete in winter 2020-21 as other private sports did, such as basketball. As such, St. Mary’s brings a mostly freshmen girls team, while its boys team is talented but small. That leaves depth issues among relays for the Saints.
“I think that this group of athletes will adapt well to the strange season ahead with a unique schedule — outdoor meets, an ever-changing schedule,” third-year coach Kyle Hewitt said, “and that they will make the most of the opportunity to compete again this season after a lost season last year.”
A rarity among the group, Broadneck returns in pretty good shape with several athletes with a taste of the podium already. Senior Katie Donnelly holds the pole vault school record and captured a state title in the spring during outdoor track, while senior Mollie Fenn won the outdoor 3,200-meter run as a freshman.
Key is also not too plussed, as the Obezags field one of its largest boys team in program history. The girls’ team is conversely young, but with Zoe Benitez at the forefront, they’ll have the anchor they need.
But there’s more to consider than just athletic ability and experience this season. Though new Arundel coach Eric Allen “relishes the opportunity” to return and describes a positive and energetic atmosphere among his Wildcats, the state of facilities and quality meets lingers at the front of his mind.
“I am concerned about our seniors that are looking to register times for college coaches and them having enough quality opportunities to do so,” the coach said.
Here’s a snapshot look at Anne Arundel’s teams:
Annapolis
Coach: Brian Brown, 18th year
Top athletes: N/A.
Archbishop Spalding
Coach: Philippe DeRosier
Top athletes: N/A.
Arundel
Coach: Eric Allen, 1st year
Top athletes: Seniors Maya Murchison (jumps), Katherine Leddy (distance) and Tucker Sangster (distance); sophomore Bryce Hatcher (sprints).
Broadneck
Coach: Josh Webster, 3rd year
Top athletes: Seniors Katie Donnelly (pole vault), Mollie Fenn (distance), Grace Denius (distance), Addie Booberg (distance) and Zoe Barbour (distance); juniors Stephanie Costello, Emma Kerr and Josilyn Magno (sprints and jumps).
Chesapeake
Coach: Jim Beatty, 2nd year
Top athletes: Seniors Eric Taylor (sprints), Anthony Marcic (sprints), Caleb Adams (sprints), Bailey Healy (sprints), Ella Harris (distance) and Nia Quinn (distance); juniors Lex Hayes (sprints), Tina Tinelli (sprints), Olivia Elsis (sprints), Holden Clark (distance) and Dylan Leonard (distance); sophomores Maddy Simard (sprints) and Alex Paciello (distance).
Chesapeake Science Point
Coach: Erica Brown, 1st year
Top athletes: N/A.
Crofton
Coach: Stacy Severtson, 2nd year
Top athletes: Juniors Allen Gottlieb (sprints/relays/jumps), Gavin Johnson (sprints/relays), Tyler Vuong (hurdles/jumps), Jeremy Klasmeier (sprints/middle distance), Victoria Marston (high jump), Alethia Carroll (throws), Emily Boniface (distance), Elizabeth Collins (hurdles/pole vault/relays), Mackenzie Cooke (sprints/middle distance/high jump) and Allie Gallaher (middle distance); sophomores London Layton (distance), Chase Severtson (pole vault) and Grace Grizzell (high jump/hurdles)
Glen Burnie
Coach: Matthew Robertson, 1st year
Top athletes: Seniors Kamal Milma and Valerie Honeycutt; juniors Saniya Rowe and Isaiah Mitchell; sophomore Kenzy Kamani.
Key
Coach: Jonnie Jenkins, 1st year
Top athletes: Seniors Kamran Mattu and Zoe Benitez; juniors Andrew Nolan and Edward Bulmer.
Meade
Coach: Anthony Daniels, 1st year
Top athletes: N/A.
North County
Coach: Travis Wells
Top athletes: N/A.
Northeast
Coach: Shawn Lightfoot
Top athletes: N/A.
Old Mill
Coach: Jason Murdock, 1st year
Top athletes: Seniors Kamel Winfield (Sprint), Damon Martin (distance), Abigail Hunt (distance) and Isabella Anderson (distance); juniors Joseph DeRosier (sprints), Aidan Kress (middle distance), Isabella Shanley (middle distance/pole vault), Ariana Wright (sprints), Vanessa Relf (distance) and Isabelle Oritz (sprints).
Severna Park
Coach: Josh Alcombright, 23rd season
Top athletes: N/A.
South River
Coach: Hugh Harris, 13th year
Top athletes: Senior Doran Ball (pole vault); junior Chayse Harnett (distance).
Southern
Coach: Leon Tucker
Top athletes: Seniors Hayden Myers (sprint), Connor McKee (distance), Travis Groves (hurdles), Khalil Hawkins (sprint), Jacob DuCellier (middle distance), Cameron Hegarty (middle distance), Owen Davitz (middle distance), Hannah Burgee (middle distance), Maria Love (sprint) and Emma Talbott (sprint).
St. Mary’s
Coach: Kyle Hewitt, 3rd season
Latest High School sports
Top athletes: Seniors Maxine LaCroix (middle distance), Maeve Riley (middle distance), Sean Cain (middle distance) and Parker Edell (distance); juniors Chloe McCarthy (distance), Lola Chesley (hurdles), Gabby LaCroix (hurdles, sprints) and Kameron Ross (high jump).