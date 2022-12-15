Anne Arundel indoor track and field begins first true season inside since before pandemic struck

Broadneck’s Addie Sladky clears 4’4” in the Women’s High Jump. Indoor track athletes compete in the District V Challenge, day 2, at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex, Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The smell of rubber, real tracks, mats and sandpits welcomed Anne Arundel indoor track and field athletes and coaches on Wednesday night. It’s something they really missed — the integral element of the sport, being indoors, in the facility they held events in for so long.

The pandemic and its ramifications handed local indoor track the longest journey back to its full self. Anne Arundel teams typically participate in meets at Prince George’s County Sports & Learning Complex, as they did on Monday and Wednesday this week in the second day the District V Challenge. Last year, the facility was closed to track, utilized instead as a vaccination site.

“It brought new energy to me as a coach and staff. We have something to look forward to,” Old Mill coach Justin Murdock said.

Broadneck’s girls won Wednesday’s meet with 97 points, beating out Oakland Mills (78) and Old Mill (72). Oakland Mills won the boys meet with 160, followed by Old Mill (76) and South River (54).

Old Mill’s Rosemary Baquie runs the first leg of the girls 4x800 relay at the District V Challenge at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday. The Patriots won the event and the girls team finished third overall. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Old Mill, which carries only five athletes who experienced a true season before now, captured victories in the boys and girls 4x800 relay, the girls winning in 10 minutes, 51.28 seconds, the boys in 8:46.01. Both — as well as victories in the 55-meter dash by Jasmine Cook, the 55-meter hurdles by Anton Josh Oseo, the triple jump by Aidan Kress and both 4x400 relays — marked strong starts to the season, something the Patriots would’ve killed for last season. A start.

“I think what motivates them a lot, too, is that they have something to run for,” Murdock said, “and not running outside in 40-degree weather. I think everyone’s excited to have a season on an actual track.”

In 2021-22, Anne Arundel teams did not host a single county-sponsored meet indoors. Organizers successfully put on three outdoor meets, but when weather, location and scheduling issues mixed, the county championship paid the price.

North County's Martin Ohakah competes in the boy long jump at the District V Challenge indoor track and field meet at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Wednesday, the cavernous rubber hall brimmed with athletes who’d either last run an indoor regular season meet as a freshman — or never once at all.

“You kind of forget the feel of it,” Murdock said. “We’re trying to get used to the flat surface, trying to refresh everyone’s memory in how to run here.”

Broadneck senior Josilyn Magno felt she could’ve achieved a school record in triple jump last winter. She finally achieved it Wednesday. Magno captured her record — 34 feet, 6 inches — earning first place.

When she thinks of last year’s sandpits made rock-hard by the cold, she winces. The sand hurt, she said.

“I missed these pits so much,” Magno said. “I love these pits.”

Junior Casey Gish, who claimed second in the triple jump (31-2), always heard stories from the older girls about what real meets were like.

“It makes you feel grateful to actually experience it,” she said.

After two years of having no true regular season indoor track and field meets, Anne Arundel County athletes finally got to compete at the District V Challenge at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck carries a mix of experience, and those Bruins who had that normal season as freshmen influenced those who didn’t, coach Josh Webster said.

“Development was still taking place. Our kids were still grinding all winter last year,” Webster said. “Because we knew, when an opportunity to compete presented itself, we would be ready.”

Broadneck is one of the lucky ones. Not only did it turn out 170 or so athletes this winter, but it weathered the brutal toll the pandemic years took on many programs

Annapolis wasn’t as fortunate.

The Panthers girls won the Class 4A East Regional in 2020, just before quarantine began. It should have been the precipice of Annapolis’ success in years to come. Instead, coach Brian Brown is rebuilding.

Broadneck’s Addie Sladky clears the bar in the girls high jump at the District V Challenge at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Most of today’s Panthers are upperclassmen who never ran a true track meet before. Some of the senior girls are the last remnants of that prosperous team from two-plus years ago. Seniors Taleah Williams and Kennedy Atkins claimed seconds and personal bests in the long jump and 55 hurdles, respectively. The rest, Brown said, walked into the facility awe-struck.

“It feels pretty good to be back from normalcy,” Brown said. “But we’re finally back here.”

Those who’ve never truly raced indoor before are adjusting “slowly but surely.” Excitement helps, Brown said, and so does leadership from the runners who carry that experience.

It’s not only the technical side coaches are happy to see back. It’s the spirit of the environment itself. The closeness of it, the volume of the crowd — people want to perform in that atmosphere, Murdock said. It’s yielding better times already.

“It helps them fall in love with the sport,” Murdock said. “We want to get more people involved in track.”

Numbers were limited by restrictions last season, as coaches were only permitted to carry a few athletes to regionals and had to make hard decisions. With more options for meets this year, coaches are able to enter all their athletes in different events.

Getting to see everyone around and encourage them was something Gish hadn’t experienced before.

“It was cool to be able to watch them while I wasn’t competing,” she said. “It’s really fun. We’re talking in between.”

“It’s like a community,” Magno said.

Indoor track and field athletes compete in the District V Challenge at Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex on Wednesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Old Mill senior Isabella Shanley, who ran on the winning 4x800 team, enjoyed the facility filled with people. Teams hung out with each other over the five-hour meet, mixed with other teams, instead of huddling in the cold.

“Track is not a team sport, but at the same time, it’s such a team sport,” Shanley said. “We’re running for each other. Running is intense, and we like to keep each other company.”

Wednesday’s results

Broadneck’s girls won the meet with two firsts. In addition to Magno, Carson Boteler won the girls pole vault (10-feet). Arran Moran won the boys pole vault (12-2).

Meade took top-three in several events: Isaiah Parson in the 55 hurdles (second, 8.56), Isabelle Franklin in the 300 (third, 43.47), Rachel Hylan in the 3,200 (third, 12:59.91), Caiya Campbell in the high jump (third, 4-8), Joshua Rowe in the shotput (third, 38-2 3/4). The girls 4x200 relay and boys 4x800 relay both finished third.

North County’s Maggie Blanford won the 500 (1:23.66), while teammates Israel Ogwu was second in the boys 800 (2:05.47) and Martin Ohakah was second in the triple jump (40-3). South River’s Shannon Creswell claimed first in the girls 800 (2:34.73) and Caylie Brown won the 3,200 (12:50.58). Second places came from Tyler Bickel (boys 1,600, 4:50.83), Colleen Creswell (girls 1,600, 5:47.71) and Morgan Mims (500, 1:24.72). Southern’s Eric Pankala won the boys 1,600 (4:37.09), while Christian Bingley finished second in the pole vault (9-6) and 3,200 (10:28.42). EmmaKate Derrick in the 800 (2:34.77).