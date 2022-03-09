Severn boys lacrosse falls to Landon, 11-6 | Anne Arundel high school sports roundup (March 8)

Attackman Jacob Todd scored a goal and assisted four others for the Severn School boys lacrosse team in an 11-6 loss to Landon on Tuesday.
Luke Hayes scored two goals for the Admirals (1-1). Brady Ervin, Chase Hallam and Andrew Beard each added a goal, while goalie Will Perez recorded 10 saves.
Severn opened the season with a 9-8 victory over St. Albans on the strength of five goals from Trey Dring. Todd dished off three assists, while midfielder Brady Ervin collected seven ground balls.
Dring’s fifth goal broke an 8-8 tie late in the fourth quarter. Perez was solid between the pipes with 10 saves for the Admirals, who scored five straight goals to take a 5-3 lead they would never relinquish.
St. Mary’s 27, St. Mary’s Ryken 1: Nick Golini exploded for six goals and also dished off two assists as the Saints opened their season with a rout on the road in Leonardtown.
Will Hopkins totaled three goals and two assists, while Dom Rafter contributed four goals and an assist for St. Mary’s, which led 17-0 at halftime. Coach Victor Lilly cleared the bench in the second half and the Saints still outscored their hosts, 10-1.
Teddy Androus and Justin Webber combined to win 23 of 28 faceoffs as St. Mary’s dominated possession. Jake Kucinski, Nicky Souza and Cole Meushaw all netted two goals. Will Goers chipped in a goal and two assists, while Bobby Keane added a goal and assist.