Meade boys basketball rallies to beat Severna Park, 69-68 | Anne Arundel high school roundup (Jan. 10)

Here’s a roundup of varsity action in Anne Arundel County on Monday, Jan. 10:
Boys basketball
Meade 69, Severna Park 68
Junior Xavion Roberson scored 27 points and had five assists as the Mustangs (5-1, 5-0) rallied from a nine-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and beat the Falcons. Juniors Kyree Scott added 13 points and five rebounds, junior Shawn Jones pitched in 11 points and seven boards and senior Bryson Spruell added 10 points.
St. Mary’s 88, AACS 33
The Saints blew out AACS as Jacob Aryee scored 18 points and Casey Smith added 17. Aidan Harris pitched in with 10 points while Peyton Mason and Connor Harris added eight points each.
Old Mill 71, Northeast 69
Malcolm Day collected a team-high 22 points for the Patriots (5-1). Jordan Penn and Xavier DeLoatch each added nine points apiece for Old Mill.
Girls basketball
St. Mary’s 50, AACS 36
Bailey Walden netted 18 points to help the Saints (3-4) rally for a victory. Toronto Williams added 15 points while Maya Morahan added six points off the bench.
Old Mill 67, Northeast 26
Amani “Baby Shaq” Watts had 15 points, seven rebounds, six steals and a block in the blowout win to help the Patriots remain unbeaten. Fellow junior Saniya Hymes had 10 points, four blocks, three steals and two rebounds.
South River 58, Crofton 39
Freshman Raegan Ogle proved herself yet again with a team-high 13 points in the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals. Senior Alaina Goodwin added with 11 points, junior Calen Norton netted 10 and senior Hannah Swaniger had eight for South River.
Cora Shafer netted 22 points in the loss while Vanessa Carmichael contributed nine for Crofton.
Arundel 41, Broadneck 34
Heather Middleton went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc to lead the Wildcats with 25 points overall.
Park 61, Indian Creek 45
The Eagles let a four-point halftime deficit balloon in the second half in a loss. Sarah Martin registered 14 points for Indian Creek while Peyton Frisby had 11.