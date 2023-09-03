Anne Arundel 2023 high school boys soccer preview: From public to private schools, realignment opens field

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Anne Arundel soccer is entering a new system throughout the regular season in which teams are split into two divisions and a tournament decides who squares off in the county championship.

“I am excited to see how the new schedule and county playoff system works out. A lot of thought went into it, with collaboration from ADs, coaches and student-athletes,” Annapolis coach Jake Shinn said. “It should make for an exciting sequence of events near the end of the regular season.”

It’s business as usual for the county’s best — but there are those looking to crack in. The separation of teams during the season does make it difficult to predict who will rise at the end, Shinn said.

“The balance of teams seems to be much closer than it was seven years ago when I started,” Northeast coach Cliff Buck said.

Even so, Severna Park marches on with a good core of returners that spearheaded its Class 4A state final appearance. While the Falcons graduated key players on offense and defense, it really shouldn’t make much of a difference in the regular season and when Severna Park journeys through its new home in 3A.

Broadneck didn’t quite get as far last season, but the perennial power is loaded. With seasoned veterans including first team All-County and second team All-State selections Harlan Welsh and Matt Tettemer, the Bruins are in good position to strike for the county throne.

Standing along its path is South River, the reigning county champions which beat the Bruins thrice last fall. There’s difficulty in replacing Max Cerulla, the county’s top scorer in 2022, but coach Marlyn Argueta hopes his younger brother, Lucas, follows the line of succession. Around him will be scores of returners, all hungrily eying what they fell short of last year — a state run, which would be in 3A now.

Still-4A Old Mill saw itself going far last fall, and it did. The Patriots captured their second straight regional title, for the first time since 2001-02. It graduated eight starters and also lost a pair of underclassmen, including a player who moved on to play professionally in Spain. But the Patriots are in a good position to compete for county supremacy.

Old Mill is led by four-year starters Haakon Hart and JJ Condra, and fueled by “record” turnout, coach Bob Thomas said, with hopes of state contention.

Meade is likewise bright on its immediate future. After a 2022 that showed extreme potential, the Mustangs are as seasoned as an Old Bay-crusted steamed crab, with 17 experienced returners as well as four notable additions.

Severna Park's Andrew Campbell deflects a pass during the 4A boys soccer state championship game last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

“Everyone is rapidly improving every day and we look forward to fulfilling our goals this season,” coach Byron Ruiz said. “The team and coaching staff are excited to make a run for the county championship and also push for states.”

Northeast featured not only its best turnout in years but a group of quality players that, despite a younger age, may transform last year’s five one-goal losses into victories.

Chesapeake Science Point coach Arif Albayrak is using a 2-2 scrimmage with Annapolis Area Christian School as a good omen that the Tigers could make a jab at the county. The Tigers are coming off a winning season, but the coach expects a lot more than that with a good mix of 15 returners and new talent.

“One of our strengths is that we are a very technical team. We like to pass the ball and use every part of the field. On the other hand, we still need to improve our conditioning,” Albayrak said. “Our goal is always to be competitive in our county and move to the state finals.”

Arundel looks to gel a roster skewing young, as will Chesapeake after bidding farewell to 11 seniors. Second-year Cougars coach Ryan Keeter looks to the positives: a young team means room to build for the future. North County, likewise, returns only six seniors, but much of the anticipation swirls around its junior, first team All-County and second team All-State pick Nicolas Chincilla.

This fall is similarly about resetting in a lot of ways for Crofton, which graduated seniors for the first time — and a lot of them.

“Looking to set a new culture within the program to achieve short and long-term goals,” first-year coach Mike Kozlowski said. “The senior class this year is a tremendous group that will help set the standard for years to come.”

After a 5-9-1 season, Glen Burnie looks to further cement its own culture.

“We are a close-knit and hardworking group. As a young team, we will need to be able to handle adversity and stay consistent,” coach Donald Gibson said. “We will need to lean on one another and embrace having each other’s back.”

Annapolis is a fresh leaf after losing 17 players. Shinn really hopes a core of returners and prominent JV-callups will right the Panthers’ path swiftly.

Severn's boys soccer team poses with its trophy after winning the MIAA B Conference Championship last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference added St. Paul’s and Boys’ Latin and merged the North and South divisions into one. As a result, conference opponents will only see each other once during the season — and not everyone’s thrilled about it.

“In my time as a player and a coach I have never seen a year where the conference has changed so significantly,” AACS coach Vaughn Ridings said. “With that will come a lot of unknowns.”

Despite losing Player of the Year Davis Cawlfield and other impact seniors that delivered Severn a perfect season, the defending MIAA B Conference kings are rich in experienced, accredited leaders.

That said, they’re all going into this season with a short memory.

“Our focus will not be on what we have accomplished; it will be focused on a new season with a new team, improving and getting better every day with an eye on what we can achieve,” Admirals coach Mike McCarthy said.

Severn’s rivals that fell short of MIAA B glory last year, St. Mary’s, is feeling optimistic. Coach Corey Childs eyes his three long-time varsity starters as well as the underclassmen surrounding them to guide the Saints forward in both team dynamic and a stalwart defense. Offensively, St. Mary’s looks to two-time All-County selection Charlie Roy among others to power the Saints’ scoring abilities.

AACS slimmed in numbers but gained an edge competitively within its players. As long as the Eagles avoid the “most extreme medical things you can think of” that’ve brutalized the poor program in the past few years, Ridings hopes to see his team make some noise.

Spalding is hoping for similar results in the A Conference with a well-stocked field, especially in the midfield and back line. Goals will be produced by committee in hopes of building upon a first-round MIAA A playoff run last year.

“In order to be successful we will need to fully commit to our style of play and trust our process,” coach Fred Sporrer said. “In addition, maintain a high level of energy when out of possession to ensure we defend on all levels.”

The Key Obezags are under new management in more ways than one. New coach Jake Rainey hails from Vail, Colorado, where he led his squad to a state title last year, and hopes to implement that standard of success here. As the coach and his staff adjust to the Maryland way of soccer, he already sees immense positives that should carry into a season rife with challenges.

“My current impression is that we have a talented, competitive squad ready to compete for a conference championship,” Rainey said. “I’m excited to give them some autonomy over their experience and see how far our leaders can take this team.”

Speaking of those challenges, one of them, Indian Creek, is hoping to use some of its senior leadership to stoke a deep run into the playoffs, despite how crowded the B Conference has become. Second-year coach Isaiah Noreiga still sees the mainstays, neighbors Severn (defending champion), St. Mary’s and AACS as the main targets.

“Due to new additions of schools in the B conference, we know that this season will be a game of small margins. Every game will feel like a playoff game. However,” Noreiga said, “we are excited by that pressure and ready for the challenge ahead.”

Here’s more about each team:

Annapolis

Last season: 4-8-1

Coach: Jake Shinn, sixth season

Top players: Seniors Olvin Martinez (M/GK) and Mario Manzanares (M); juniors Oskar Pietrowski (GK) and Carlos Montoya (D); sophomore Alejandro Peña (F).

Annapolis Area Christian School

Last season: 5-13-1, MIAA B quarterfinals

Coach: Vaughn Ridings, 10th season

Top players: Senior Ryan Lopez (D); juniors Maks Taishoff (M) and Javi Flores (M).

Archbishop Spalding

Last season: 10-10-2

Coach: Fred Sporrer, second season

Top players: Seniors Declan Karney (D), Clif Nehman (GK), George Ogilve (M), Chris Kin (M), Brett Rice (D), Mac McClanahan (D) and Mike Longergan (F); juniors Kyle Crawford (M) and Marco Mazzola (M).

Arundel

Last season: 6-6-2, 4A East Region I champions

Coach: Matt Reed, second season

Top players: Seniors Drew Richardson (M) and Oliver Rivas (F); juniors Samson Anjorin (F), Cayden Devers (D), Nathan Montagne (D) and Sawyer Custodio (M); sophomore Samson Garrett (M).

Arundel's Samson Anjorin (12) attempts a shot during last season's game against Broadneck. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Broadneck

Last season: 13-4

Coach: Sean Tettemer, 22nd season

Top players: Seniors Harlan Welsh (M), Ethan Colon (D) and Matt Tettemer (GK).

Chesapeake

Last season: 4-9-1

Coach: Ryan Keeter, second season

Top players: Seniors Caleb Adams (F), Dan Adams (M), Keegan Laird (M), Liam Warrilow (D) and Dylan Shaver (GK); juniors Caleb Ritter (M), Ethan Jimenez (D) and Connor Seabrease (D); and sophomore Paul Michael (D).

Chesapeake Science Point

Last season: 0-10

Coach: Arif Albayrak, ninth season

Top players: Senior Jadyn White (D); junior Liam Thomas (M); sophomores Jayden Antwi (F) and Erick Balestrieri (M).

Crofton

Last season: 8-6-1

Coach: Mike Kozlowski, first season

Top players: Senior Charlie Cloyd (D); juniors Nate Fischer (M) and Jon Greene (F).

Glen Burnie

Last season: 5-9-1

Coach: Donald Gibson, fifth season

Top players: Senior Donnie Powell (F); juniors Nick Bezek (M) and Dillon O’Brien (M); sophomore Oscar Silva (M).

Indian Creek's Tyler Stroble, left, makes a play on the ball during a game last season against AACS. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Indian Creek

Last season: 7-7

Coach: Isaiah Noreiga, second season

Top players: Seniors Riley Handwerger (M/F), Ty Spencer (M/D), Tyler Stroble (D) and Aiden Evans (GK/D).

Key

Last season: 10-4-2, MIAA C Conference semifinalists

Coach: Jake Rainey, first season

Top players: Seniors Dylan Parks (M/D) and Sr. Paolo Peña (M); junior Angus Woodward (GK/D).

Meade

Last season: 11-5

Coach: Byron Ruiz, second season

Top players: Senior Sarpong Kwabiah (D); juniors Steven Sarabia (F) and Daniel Candelario (F); sophomores Giovany Reyes (D) and Cesar Arredondo (F).

North County

Last season: 9-5

Coach: Shawn Behegan, eighth season

Top players: Seniors Whakeem Foster (M), Darien Johns (D) and Benlize Dadzie (F); juniors Nicolas Chinchilla (M), Matthew Martel (D) and Mikai Butler (D).

Northeast

Last season: 4-10-2

Coach: Cliff Buck, sixth season

Top players: Seniors Jose Ramirez (D) and Andres Aguilar (M); juniors Connor Bateman (M), Ethan Johnson (F) and Wyatt King (D); sophomore Joey Lawrence (D), Kaiden Janiak (F) and Tyler Bodine (M).

Southern's Aiden Kinch and Old Mill's Haakon Hart collide while going for the ball during a game last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Old Mill

Last season: 9-7-1

Coach: Bob Thomas, fourth season

Top players: Seniors Haakon Hart (M), JJ Condra (D) and Jackson Fry (D); junior Jorge Menese Ortiz (GK).

Severn

Last season: 17-0-0, MIAA B Conference champions

Coach: Mike McCarthy, 14th season

Top players: Seniors Hudson Lamb (M), Alex Mussog (D), Matt Sotiropoulos (D), Andrew Beard (F) and Caden Taylor; and junior Will Cawlfield (F).

Severna Park

Last season: 17-3, 4A state runner-up

Coach: Ryan Parisi, 12th season

Top players: Seniors Andrew Campbell (M/F), Nate Parkison (M), Jeffrey Chukwu (F), Evan Campbell, (D), Nolan Grizzle (D) and Knolin Walker (F); junior Matt Shisler (GK).

South River's Hunter Marsden, center, dribbles against Broadneck's Tanner Boone, left, during last season's county championship game. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

South River

Last season: 14-2-1

Coach: Marlyn Argueta, 5th season

Top players: Seniors Hunter Marsden (M), Cole Mastal (M), Jack Brusse (M) and Magnus Schauermann (D); juniors Jeffrey Serrano (M) and Lucas Gardeniers (D); sophomore Patrick Mitchell (D)

St. Mary’s

Last season: 11-6, MIAA B final runner-ups

Coach: Corey Childs, seventh season

Top players: Senior Aaron Sides (D) and junior Charlie Roy (M).