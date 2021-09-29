Crofton wins team title, South River’s Parker Black and Severna Park’s Ingrid Wells victorious at Anne Arundel golf championships

“I just had some poor shot choice and had some less-than-average putting. I ended up with two doubles in nine holes, which is not what you want to see,” Houck said. “I got myself out of position on 18 and I just couldn’t hold it together. It feels great to finish in second. I wasn’t able to play in my freshman year, so this was my first true county championship. Coming in second is fantastic. I can’t wait to play in states the following week and come back next year and win it.”