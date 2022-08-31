Anne Arundel 2022 high school girls soccer preview: Crofton putting its name alongside county powers

A continually rising tide of girls soccer talent in Anne Arundel County in recent years has seen many schools turning out skilled, hard-nosed teams season after season.

This fall is no exception, and an emerging newcomer — Crofton — hopes to become a regular at or near the top of the county.

The Cardinals went 11-4-2 last year and notched a berth in the 3A state tournament, and the growing strength of the program has drawn notice from the county’s perennial powers.

“Crofton and Broadneck are always strong and should be again this year, but I think other teams will be stronger than last year and make for a competitive schedule,” Severna Park coach Rick Stimpson said.

Cardinals coach Travis Bonfigli returns every starter from last year’s team, and tryouts drew 49 girls this fall, up from 38 last year. The Class of 2023 will be the school’s first graduates.

“[We] finally have a senior class now at Crofton High,” said Bonfigli, who has earned the respect of the programs he considers the class of the county. “I see Severna Park and Broadneck as the two powerhouses in the county again this fall.”

Broadneck’s reputation comes as no surprise. The Bruins were Class 4A state finalists last season and tallied a 21-1-1 record, their only loss coming in to Walt Whitman in the state championship game.

But there are other programs on the rise, too. Southern is motivated by a 2A playoff loss and have a strong returning group.

“Last year’s 1-0 loss to Liberty in the region final has the returning players motivated and committed to working hard to making it back to that game and beyond,” Southern coach Brooke Walsh said.

A big part of Southern’s success will likely come from senior midfielder/forward Skylar Williams, a Middle Tennessee commit who led the team in scoring with 16 goals and 12 assists last fall. This season will only be her second competitive season for Southern, but she still will nonetheless have a shot at becoming one of the top scorers in program history.

The recently revamped state tournament format offers a feather-in-the-cap incentive for teams entering the playoffs. Eight region champions, up from four in past years, earn a berth in the state tournament. A pair of playoff wins, or sometimes even just one, can put a team into the region final. The allure of being a regional finalist on the brink of reaching the state tournament has teams dreaming big.

Take Glen Burnie, for example. The Gophers went 5-10 last season but knocked off No. 1 seed North County in the playoffs to get into the region final where they fell to Arundel. With all 11 starters returning, coach Kreghan Rebstock-Lane thinks they’re ready to take another step forward.

“Everyone wants to get back to that point with a little more experience and in-season success in hopes of attaining a different outcome,” Rebstock-Lane said.

Chesapeake, Northeast, South River, Arundel, Annapolis, Meade and Chesapeake Science Point will all have their say. The county’s private school teams will likewise be traversing the state in pursuit of conference titles. It’s a blank slate for all — and it’s time to play.

Here are the outlooks for teams around the county:

Spalding's Gabby Wisbeck, right, moves the ball away from Arundel's Bridget Sevec in the first half of a game last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Ashly Kennedy, 10th season

2021 record: 11-4

Top players: Seniors Meghan Bernetti (D), Sophie Thibeault (M); and junior Gabby Wisbeck (M/D)

Outlook: With junior goalkeeper Maeve Konstantoulas joining the team, Kennedy has high expectations for the 2022 Cavaliers. “We will be returning the majority of our players from last year,” Kennedy said. “We have experience in understanding team style of play and player roles and expectations. We added seven new players to the current year. My expectation is that players have a strong understanding of how we want to play and build off of last year and create more attacking percentages.”

Arundel

Coach: Caitlin Rankin, second year

Last season: 6-11

Top players: Seniors Ella Quigley (M), Trysta Thomas (GK), Dominique Popa (GK), Melana Majernik (D), Tenayie Jakovics (F); junior Emma Miga (M); sophomore Jessica Gotshall (M)

Outlook: With nine returning starters and standout freshman Sienna Klingler entering the fold, Arundel is looking to build on its experience. “We are excited to see the majority of our returners playing together again,” Rankin said. “We have more experience this year and are looking to improve our overall record and use our grit and determination to our advantage.”

Broadneck's Sadie Wilkinson is a returning All-State selection for the Bruins, last year's Class 4A state runner-up. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Broadneck

Coach: John Camm, 19th season

Last season 21-1-1, Anne Arundel County champions, 4A state runner-up

Top players: Seniors Sadie Wilkinson (F), Nevaeh Dowell (M), Lilly Kelley (D); juniors Kyleigh Bland (GK), Maddie Capps (M) and Aurora Nelson (M)

Outlook: Hadley Crooks, Natalie Crooks and Ellie McGilvery are all freshmen who will either start or see significant playing time. “We want to build on last year’s success,” Camm said. “We have a great deal of skill and athletic ability. We will focus on team defense. We will be a tough team to play against in late October and into November.”

Chesapeake

Last season: 10-6

Coach: Kevin Keeter, seventh season

Top players: Seniors Ella Shannon (M) and Kenzie Boyd (F); juniors Rhyan Uzarek (D), Maddie Simard (D); and sophomore Lilly Barnum (M).

Outlook: With eight returning starters and only one freshman, defender Laney Preslipsy, expected to start, Keeter has another strong team capable of beating any opponent. “We expect to be competitive inside [Anne Arundel] County and in the 3A playoffs this season. [We] return the majority of our attack and midfield, [and the] defense will have two or three new starters this season.”

Crofton's Cassidy Nichols moves the ball in the first half of a game last season against Southern. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Crofton

Coach: Travis Bonfigli, third season

2021 record: 11-4-2

Top players: Seniors Cassidy Nichols (F), Emily Wingeart (M), Maddy Cook (M), Meghan Piazza (M), Ruby Shoots (D), Alana Morris (D); and junior Abby Makela (GK)

Outlook: Morris returns from an ACL tear and will lead an experienced and talented defensive unit for the Cardinals. “We are very excited at CHS this year with everyone returning from last season and hoping to again advance in the 3A MPSSA playoffs,” said Bonfigli. “We are looking to continue our focus on the process and not the result with each player dedicated to doing their job and only worrying about things they can control.”

Glen Burnie

Coach: Kreghan Rebstock-Lane, fourth season

2021 record: 5-10

Top players: Senior Karen Morales (M); juniors Mckeznie Gilbert (D), Chloe Underwood (D), Melissa Orlove (M), Pe’la Saunders (GK); sophomores Jasmine Escobar (M) and Brynn Mitchell (F)

Outlook: “We’re looking to build off our region final loss to Arundel last season,” said Rebstock-Lane. “We have the same team coming back (only graduated one senior).”

Indian Creek

Coach: Patrick Noel, second season

2021 record: 9-3

Top players: Senior Faith Spirt (M/F); juniors Annabelle Wellschlager (D), Arnia Goode (M/F); and sophomore Maisie White (M/F)

Outlook: With seven returning seniors, the Eagles hope to improve on last season’s playoff semifinal berth. “We are looking to build on good performances last year where the group lost in the league semifinals given another year together and some talented newcomers,” Noel said. “The group worked hard over the summer on their own and during summer team workouts and have been able to accomplish a lot during preseason.”

Meade

Coach: Lauren Queen, second season

2021 record: 1-11-0

Top players: Seniors Hayden Sunder (M), Jasmine Godinez (GK); and sophomore Isabelle Franklin (M)

Outlook: Despite low numbers, Queen is hopeful for a “positive, successful season.”

North County

Coach: Nicholas Tackett, fifth season

2021 record: 4-7-2

Top players: Seniors Sydney Bolinger (M/F), Alyssa Yost (D); sophomores Gracie Boritz (M/F), Riley Sheets (M/F) and Kayley Paugh (D)

Run of play: Bolinger, a University of Kentucky commit leads a Knights team with six returning starters. “The Lady Knights will continue to build on their No. 1 East Regional playoff seed from last year,” Tackett said. “With many returning players and some outstanding newcomers, we will continue to improve and be competitive in a very challenging county.”

Northeast

Coach: Scott Langlois, 11th season

2021 record: 8-4-1

Top players: Senior Caitlyn Cornwell (F), McKensie Lanham (GK), Morgan Lanham (M) Lindsay Bailey (M); and junior Kaya Pullins (M).

Outlooks: With low numbers, Northeast is only fielding a varsity squad this year. Cornwell, the reigning Capital Gazette Girls Athlete of the Year, is a tour-de-force athlete who is committed to play softball at the University of Maryland and will lead the Eagles on the soccer pitch, too. “The underclassmen are working hard to grow into varsity players,” Langlois said. “I expect this season to be challenging, but this group of young ladies have a great attitude and are ready to meet that challenge.”

Severn's Madison Tryon and South River's Colleen Creswell, right, fight for the ball in the first half of a game last season. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Severn

Coach: Albert Oni, 10th season

2021 record: 10-5

Top players: Seniors Zoee Stencil (GK), Madison Tryon (D); junior Skyler Morton (F/D); sophomores Eli Valencia (D) and Elliot Wienk (D)

Outlook: The Admirals return only a handful of starters from last year’s team, but they replenish the roster with impact newcomers in hopes of contending for a championship. “We expect nothing less than a championship every year. Period. Every year our program comes into a season with high expectations,” Oni said. “It’s up to us to do what is necessary to make that happen.”

Severna Park

Coach: Rick Stimpson, fourth season

2021 record: 12-3

Top players: Seniors Ava Schultz (M), Hanna Verreault (M) and Sydney Holmes (F)

Outlook: The Falcons return approximately eight starters from last year’s team and the future is as bright as the present. “Numbers for tryouts were the highest I’ve seen in my time with the program,” Stimpson said. “I expect us to be competitive this year as we have a good senior class that bring talent, experience and leadership to a good squad of underclassmen.”

Southern's Skylar Williams tries to get past a Broadneck defender during a game last season. (Paul W. Gillespie)

Southern

Coach: Brooke Walsh, 11th season

2021 record: 9-5

Top players: Seniors Skylar Williams (M), Natalie Voorhees (M), Addy Kramer (M), Megan Knapp (M); juniors Mackenzie Kadjeski (M), Sidney Shaw (GK), Bella Dzambo (M), Sophie Grigg (M); sophomores Anna Sis (F), Kelsie Moore (D), Nia Lowe (M), River Horn (F); and freshman Marley Shaw (D)

Outlook: “This team has big goals to make a deep playoff run,” Walsh said.

St. Mary’s

Coach: Lee Campbell, second season

2021 record: 3-9

Top players: Seniors Meghan O’Hare (M), Libby Coleman (D); junior Grace Mitchell (F); sophomore Anna Ervin (M); and freshman Elizabeth Schummer (F)

Outlook Thirteen of the Saints’ 21 games are away from Pascal field this year, so the team will have to be road warriors to have success. “We are focused on getting a little better each day,” Campbell said. “We have a great group here and I am very excited about this season.”