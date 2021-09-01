Anne Arundel fall 2021 girls soccer preview: Broadneck among teams looking to build on strong spring

If the shortened fall season that took place this past spring was a glimpse into the future, then good things are in store for Anne Arundel County girls soccer teams.
University of South Florida commit Eva Mowery was among those up-and-coming stars that shined the brightest.
Mowery, a senior this fall, established herself as one of the top players in the county by registering seven goals and three assists in five games this past spring after posting 16 goals and eight assists as a sophomore. She was named a second team All-County player as a freshman in 2018 and garnered first team honors as a sophomore.
“It’s hard to know where to start. She’s just a great overall player,” said Broadneck coach John Camm, who will be on the sidelines for his 18th season this fall. “She’s clean on the ball, she’s competitive, she’s athletic. She’s got a will to win and, more importantly, she’s got a will to prepare to win. She’s always putting the work in and she’s a leader as well.”
The future Bull, before the abbreviated spring season, was on track to break the Broadneck mark for career goals at 51, held by 2019 graduate Makenna Dean. Mowery is currently just seven assists shy of breaking the Bruins career mark for helpers with 29, jointly held by 2019 graduates Talia Gabarra and Mia Camm.
However, that record meant nothing to Mowery, as she told the Capital back in April, “I’m not really too worried about any records. I just want to get the most out of this season and get prepared for a full season in the fall. I’m not too worried about it personally. I just want the team to do well.”
After winning state championships in both 2015 and 2017, this Broadneck squad could be among the favorites to make another long playoff run come November.
“I think we are in the mix for competing for a region title. Of course, in our region, we have South River and Severna Park, which are always tough opponents,” Camm said. “I think we have as good a chance as any of those [teams], including Leonardtown. You’re going to need a little luck and a lot of competitiveness to win the region. I like our chances as much as I did going into the 2015 and 2017 seasons.”
There will be a handful of first-year coaches stepping onto the field this year with Travis Bonfigli leading Crofton out for its first season of varsity action. As a junior varsity program in the spring, the Cardinals posted a perfect 7-0 mark. The new kids in town could be a spoiler in the Class 3A South Region while competing against Chesapeake, which posted an unblemished 5-0 spring record behind the scoring of junior forward MaKenzie Boyd.
Amanda Weisgerber of Annapolis, Patrick Noel of Indian Creek, Lauren Queen of Meade and Iain Goodwin of South River will make their head coaching debuts with their new teams in early September, while Lee Campbell — who previously coached at Meade for three years — looks to increase the fortunes for St. Mary’s like he did with the Mustangs’ program.
County coaches may feel like they are seeing double when playing Northeast, South River and St. Mary’s, as at least one set of twins will don the rosters of each of those programs. Juniors McKensie and Morgan Lanham will sport the Eagles’ uniform, freshmen Collen and Shannon Cresswell will be exciting to watch for the Seahawks, while juniors Audrey and Brayden Cannelli will roam the midfield for the Saints.
Archbishop Spalding, always a contender for the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship, graduated 12 seniors but still returns 14 players to the varsity roster. The Cavaliers will count on senior holding midfielder Reagan Mallia, a four-year varsity player and three-year starter, along with goalkeeper and Mount St. Mary’s commit Emma Murray and junior midfielder Sophie Thibeault, a three-year starter with 15 career goals.
Annapolis
Coach: Amanda Weisgerber, first year
Last year’s record: 0-5
Players to Watch: Seniors Joy Macris (F), Mariana Ordonez (D) and Aubrey White (D); juniors Ashton Anderson (GK), Ruby Whitaker (F/M) and Erica Yamaner (D); freshman Eli Portillo (F).
Annapolis Area Christian School
Coach: Amy Sproul, fourth year
Last year’s record: 3-0
Players to Watch: Seniors Maddie DeVries (D/M), Sarah Oley (M), Paige Rice (D) and Te’se Shabazz (D); junior Milan Marshall (F/M); sophomore Rachel Oley (D/M); freshmen Elena Rogers (F) and Jadyn Wynn (D).
Archbishop Spalding
Coach: Ashly Kennedy, ninth year
Last year’s record: 2-1
Players to Watch: Seniors Reagan Mallia (M) and Emma Murray (GK); junior Sophie Thibeault (M).
Arundel
Coach: Caitlin Rankin, second year
Last year’s record: 5-1
Players to Watch: Juniors Melana Majernik (D), Dominique Popa (GK), Eleanor Quigley (M) and Trysta Thomas (GK); sophomores Emma Miga (F/M).
Broadneck
Coach: John Camm, 18th year
Last year’s record: 4-0-1
Players to Watch: Seniors Sunny Bowers (M), Carley Johnson (D), Eva Mowery (F); juniors Nevaeh Dowell (M), Mary Moore (M), Lilly Kelley (D), Sadie Wilkinson (F); sophomore Brooke Velez (M).
Chesapeake
Coach: Kevin Keeter, sixth year
Last year’s record: 5-0
Players to Watch: Seniors Ryan Byle (D), Julia Calvert (D), Kylie Capes (M) and Megan Miller (M); juniors MaKenzie Boyd (F), Ella Shannon (M) and Tina Tinelli (D).
Chesapeake Science Point
Coach: Darryl Kelly, eighth year
Last year’s record: 0-6
Players to Watch: Seniors Kawthar Mahdi (F) and Makayla Reyes (GK); junior Alassandra Ortiz (M); freshman Alex Wilson (F).
Crofton
Coach: Travis Bonfigli, second year
Last year’s record: first year of varsity (JV 7-0)
Players to Watch: Juniors Alana Morris (D), Cassidy Nichols (F), Meghan Piazza (M) and Ruby Shoots (D); sophomore Abby Makela (GK); freshman Alex Truman (F).
Glen Burnie
Coach: Kreghan Rebstock-Lane, third year
Last year’s record: 3-3
Players to Watch: Juniors Ally Lavery (F) and Karen Morales (M); sophomores McKenzie Gilbert (M), Kenzy Kamani (F), Melissa Orlove (M), Pe’la Saunders (GK) and Chloe Underwood (D).
Indian Creek
Coach: Patrick Noel, first year
Last year’s record: did not play
Players to Watch: Seniors Dani Engelfried (M), Addy Mock (M/D) and Havana Mullaly (D).
Key
Coach: Vicky Brunt, fifth year
Last year’s record: Did not play (4-2-2 in 2019)
Players to Watch: Sophomores Ella Benitez (M) and Chelsea Wood (F).
Meade
Coach: Lauren Queen, first year
Last year’s record: 2-3
Players to Watch: Senior Kensley Pierce (F); juniors Ashlin Fuentes (F/D), Elle Pearsall (D) and Hayden Sunder (M).
North County
Coach: Nicholas Tackett, fourth year
Last year’s record: 1-5
Players to Watch: Seniors Lindsey Culbertson (M/D), Ella Morgan (M), Jaylin Sheffield (F/M) and Camryn Wyatt (GK); juniors Sydney Bollinger (F/M) and Alyssa Yost (D); freshmen Gracie Boritz (M/D), Isabella Feuerherd (M), Kayley Paugh (M) and Riley Sheets (D).
Northeast
Coach: Scott Langlois, 10th year
Last year’s record: 4-1-1
Players to Watch: Seniors Marissa Ambrose (D) and Aiyanna Pullins (D); juniors Jaxmene Cantagallo (M), Caitlyn Cornwell (F), McKensie Lanham (GK) and Morgan Lanham (M); sophomore Kaya Pullins (M).
Old Mill
Coach: Lauren Carrier, 10th year
Last year’s record: 3-1-1
Players to Watch: Juniors Hannah Chavis (D) and Asiah Keys (F); sophomores Reagan Chilton (F), Rahmya Hager (D), Katherine Mariano (M) and Eileen McCullough (D).
Rockbridge Academy
Coach: Becca Knoll, fourth year
Last year’s record: did not play (9-1-3 in 2019, MISAL champion)
Players to Watch: Senior Trinity Jordan (F/M); juniors Jane Farr (M) and Hannah Vander Wall (M); freshman Julia Farr (M).
Severn
Coach: Albert Oni, ninth year
Last year’s record: Did not play
Players to Watch: Seniors Alina Valencia (M), Kendall Willis (D) and Abby Witzel (M); junior Madison Tryon (F).
Severna Park
Coach: Rick Stimpson, third year
Last year’s record: 3-1-1
Players to Watch: Seniors Sofia Espinoza (F/M) and Joi Fleming (M); juniors Ava Schultz (M) and Hanna Verreault (M).
South River
Coach: Iain Goodwin, first year
Last year’s record: 3-3
Players to Watch: Junior Fiona Murray (F); freshmen Collen Cresswell (M) and Shannon Cresswell (M).
Southern
Coach: Brooke Walsh, 12th year
Last year’s record: 1-4
Players to Watch: Senior Alexa Ceci (D); juniors Natalie Voorhies (M) and Skylar Williams (M); sophomores Bella Dzambo (M), Mackenzie Kadjeski (D) and Sidney Shaw (GK); freshmen River Horn (F), Nia Lowe (D), Kelsie Moore (D) and Anna Sis (M).
St. Mary’s
Coach: Lee Campbell, first year
Last year’s record: 1-3
Players to Watch: Juniors Audrey Cannelli (M), Brayden Cannelli (M), Libby Coleman (M) and Catherine Rogers (D); sophomore Grace Mitchell (F); freshman Maddy Rose (M).