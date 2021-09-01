Anne Arundel fall 2021 girls soccer preview: Broadneck among teams looking to build on strong spring

“I think we are in the mix for competing for a region title. Of course, in our region, we have South River and Severna Park, which are always tough opponents,” Camm said. “I think we have as good a chance as any of those [teams], including Leonardtown. You’re going to need a little luck and a lot of competitiveness to win the region. I like our chances as much as I did going into the 2015 and 2017 seasons.”