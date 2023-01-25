St. Mary’s Chloe McCarthy topped IAAM field, named 2022 Capital Gazette girls cross country Runner of the Year

The girl who got scared she was going to be the slowest on the team during her freshman year ended high school as one of the best in her class.

“I didn’t think I would be racing and I really worked myself up,” St. Mary’s Chloe McCarthy said.

St. Mary's Chloe McCarthy won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference meet running the fastest time out of all IAAM conferences. She is the 2022 Capital Gazette girls cross country Runner of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

What makes McCarthy unique is she never thought she would be a good runner. She was ready to quit in eighth grade after she ended a race by walking to the finish line.

She cried to her parents the night before her freshman season began. The fear of being slow was overwhelming and even though the first few weeks of her freshman season were rough for her, she eventually figured out how to properly race.

Her ascension as one of the state’s most dominant runners was evident at the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland meet on Oct. 25. McCarthy won the B Conference Championship meet in 19 minutes, 27 seconds, four seconds faster than Gracyn Lambert of Bryn Mawr’s winning time in the A Conference race. The second-place finisher behind McCarthy in the B Conference race was over a minute behind her.

McCarthy has been named the 2022 Capital Gazette girls cross country Runner of the Year.

It’s impressive for St. Mary’s to have a runner of her caliber.

“[There have] been a number of phenomenal runners over the years, but none quite as talented,” coach Tom Smith said.

Entering her senior year, McCarthy’s workouts were crafted for her and were more advanced than St. Mary’s most experienced distance athletes. Her weekend workouts consist of a 12-to-13-mile run while the other runners accrued around nine miles.

Now, she loves cross country running. It’s a much different attitude than the one she had as a rookie. Smith has to sometimes monitor McCarthy to make sure she isn’t doing too much.

Non-runners see a 6 ¾ mile distance and immediately think to drive it. McCarthy sees a challenge ahead of her. Last summer her grandmother joked about her running from South Bethany Beach in Delaware to Ocean City, Maryland, where her grandmother was staying. McCarthy tied her shoes and made it part of her workout totaling a little over 13 miles round trip.

“It made me feel really good because I didn’t think I could run that far,” McCarthy said. “Knowing that she could say something like that and I could just go do it was really cool.”

Coach of the Year

Josh Alcombright, Severna Park

Alcombright led the Falcons to their first Class 4A state championship since 2018 and the fourth overall for the perennially powerful program. Cameron Glebocki was the catalyst as Severna Park posted a low score of 101 points, 16 better than runner-up Walter Johnson.

Glebocki was the lone senior scorer for the Falcons, who featured several sophomores and a freshman whose steady development proved crucial.

Severna Park captured the Anne Arundel County championship by a whopping 66 points, then secured the Class 4A East Region crown even though Glebocki and Madison Davis did not compete.

“I thought our kids did a good job of staying calm and just running their race. We didn’t worry about any other team,” Alcombright said. “Going into the state meet, I told them that if everyone runs the race they’re capable of, there was a good chance would could come out on top. Everything just came together and it was a testament to their hard work.”

All-County first team

Charlotte Bunting, South River, sophomore

Bunting finished seventh at the Anne Arundel County championships and 10th at the Class 4A East Region meet.

Stephanie Costello, Broadneck, senior

She was runner-up at the Anne Arundel County championships (20:01.80) and the Class 4A East Region meet (20:32.3), finished 36th at the state meet with a time of 21:54.5.

Madison Davis, Severna Park, junior

Davis placed fifth at the Anne Arundel County championships and came across the line 29th (21:21.1) at the Class 4A state meet.

Cameron Glebocki, Severna Park, senior

She was the Anne Arundel County champion, winning with a time of 19:09.5. She finished ninth at the Class 4A state meet in 20:07.5.

Rebecca Jimeno, Severna Park, sophomore

Showed significant improvement in her second season, placing third at the 4A East Region meet and fourth at the Anne Arundel County championship. She finished 23rd at the state meet.

Kathryn Murphy, Severna Park, freshman

The rookie was a pleasant surprise in her first cross country season, placing fourth at the Class 4A East Region championships and finishing 22nd at the state meet with a time of 21:20.3.

Sarah Kelly, Severna Park, junior

Kelly placed third at the Anne Arundel County championships with a time of 20:09.1 and finished eighth at the East Region meet and 31st at the Class 4A state meet.

Sara Milio, Annapolis, senior

Milio placed sixth at both the Anne Arundel County championships (20:41.6) and the Class 4A East Region meet. She crossed the finish line 41st at the state championships (22:06.6).

Second Team

Rosemary Baquie, Old Mill, senior

Emily Boniface, Crofton, senior

Natalie Bowman, Severna Park, sophomore

Caylie Brown, South River, sophomore

Ella Foote, Severn, sophomore

Cate Futch, Spalding, freshman

Whitney Grimes, Severn, junior

Kaylee Jenish, Severna Park, junior

Avery Landez, Crofton, junior

Rebecca Parker, Chesapeake, senior

Nya Williams, Broadneck, freshman